Gavin Newsom takes hits from Twitter after heralding California as the 'true freedom state'
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, D, caught flak from social media users who claimed his speech and tweet calling California a 'freedom state' was out of touch.
SEAN HANNITY: Gavin Newsom doesn't know what the word freedom means
Fox News host Sean Hannity says Democrats want to bring California failures to the rest of the country in Tuesday's opening monologue.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom says 2nd Amendment is 'becoming a suicide pact' following Monterey Park shooting
During an interview with CBS News, Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom took aim at the Second Amendment in the wake of the mass shooting in Monterey Park.
SFGate
49ers heiress selling California mansion
San Francisco 49ers heiress Lisa DeBartolo is selling one of her California homes, as first reported by Dirt. The Los Angeles mansion is listed for $15.9 million and has been on the market for months, originally listed at $17 million in April 2022. DeBartolo bought the home in 2020 with her musician husband Don Miggs for $13.6 million.
New California congressman Kevin Kiley is using his new position to ‘expose’ Gavin Newsom
“My arrival in Congress is not going to make Gavin Newsom’s life easier.”
Newsom calls out Fox News — as his meeting with shooting victims is interrupted by another massacre
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday was pulled away to be briefed on the state's second mass killing in three days while meeting with victims of the first one. Newsom met with victims of a weekend mass shooting at a Monterey Park ballroom dance hall, where police say 72-year-old Huu Can Tran killed 11 and injured nine others before he was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Newsom's meeting was interrupted by shootings in Half Moon Bay, where seven Chinese farmworkers were killed in two separate locations, according to NBC Bay Area. 67-year-old Half Moon Bay resident Chunli Zhao, who was a worker at one of the facilities and knew at least some of the victims, was arrested in the shooting, according to the Associated Press.
Read what Paul Pelosi told SFPD during 911 call with David DePape in room
Officials on Friday released a trove of multimedia from the night Paul Pelosi was brutally assaulted in his San Francisco home last October, including the 911 call the former Speaker’s husband made to police while his alleged attacker, David DePape, was in the room. In the audio — part of a collection of police footage and recordings dispersed to the media following a San Francisco court ruling earlier this week — Pelosi delicately describes his harrowing situation to San Francisco Police Department dispatcher Heather Grives,...
Fox40
Richest billionaires in California
(Stacker) – The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%.
7 brutally funny cartoons about Kevin McCarthy's speakership
R.J. Matson | Copyright 2023 Cagle Cartoons Phil Hands | Copyright 2023 Tribune Content Agency Randall Enos | Copyright 2023 Cagle Cartoons, Inc. Bill Bramhall | Copyright 2023 Tribune Content Agency Bob Gorrell | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate John Darkow | Copyright 2023 Cagle Cartoons, Inc. David Horsey | Copyright 2023 Tribune Content Agency
NY Sen. Schumer, Rep. Schiff, other liberals blame Monterey shooting on 'bigotry' before facts come out
Before all details were known on the identity of the gunman who shot and killed 10 people in Monterey Park Saturday evening, some Twitter users were quick to place white supremacy.
California Governor Gavin Newsom slams NRA as 'obsolete', calls Second Amendment a "suicide pact"
SACRAMENTO, CA. - California Governor Gavin Newsom has come under fire from the National Rifle Association (NRA) after he called the Second Amendment a "suicide pact" while flanked by armed guards. In response to their criticism, Mr. Newsom remarked that he looks forward to the day when the NRA "is obsolete."
wegotthiscovered.com
Somehow, Donald Trump makes Monterey Park shooting all about him
A tragedy struck in Los Angeles recently after a mass shooting occurred in Monterey Park during the Lunar New Year celebrations. Unfortunately, rather than giving condolences or “thoughts and prayers,” former president Donald Trump used the incident to talk about the capitol riots of Jan 2020. Trump shared...
New video, audio show attack on Paul Pelosi in excruciating detail
Evidence from the David DePape case, including a 911 call from the Pelosi home, was obtained by a news coalition.
For calling the Second Amendment a "death pact", Newsom was accused of being "hypocritical."
Despite possessing some of the nation's tightest gun restrictions, California saw two mass shootings in the space of a few days. Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, was criticized by the National Rifle Association (NRA) for calling the Second Amendment a "suicide pact" while accompanied by what seemed to be armed guards.
KSBW.com
Who could become the next California US senator after Feinstein? Some Democrats come forward
Although it's more than 600 days away, several California lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives are mulling whether to run for Dianne Feinstein's U.S. Senate seat. After Southern California Democratic Congresswoman Katie Porter announced last week that she would run, multiple members of Congress at the time pointed to the series of storms as their main focus. Feinstein herself said she would make a decision on her plans for 2024 at the appropriate time.
How California's recent flooding could set the stage for a dangerous wildfire season
A year's worth of rain in California over the course of weeks could prime the landscape for an intense wildfire season.
California judge orders release of footage of Pelosi attack
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Footage of the attack on former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband will be released to the public after a judge on Wednesday denied prosecutors’ request to keep it secret. San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen M. Murphy ruled there was no reason...
Daily Beast
Security Footage of Paul Pelosi Attack Puts Trump’s Conspiracy to Bed
A 911 call, security footage, and dramatic body-cam video capturing the infamous hammer attack on Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi were finally made public Friday, disproving a slew of ridiculous right-wing conspiracy theories that abounded after the attack in October. Newly released security footage showed alleged attacker David...
Sen. Alex Padilla criticizes Republicans for stance on gun control, discusses CA mass shootings
(Inside California Politics) — Senator Alex Padilla, D-California, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the recent mass shootings in California, and to implore his Republican colleagues to join Democrats in strengthening gun laws at the federal level. Senator Padilla also discusses the 2024 Senate race and Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s silence regarding whether […]
Op-comic: Is Kevin McCarthy's House majority the insurrection's second coming?
The existential threat to American democracy this time comes from inside the House of Representatives
