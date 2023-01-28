ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

SFGate

49ers heiress selling California mansion

San Francisco 49ers heiress Lisa DeBartolo is selling one of her California homes, as first reported by Dirt. The Los Angeles mansion is listed for $15.9 million and has been on the market for months, originally listed at $17 million in April 2022. DeBartolo bought the home in 2020 with her musician husband Don Miggs for $13.6 million.
Salon

Newsom calls out Fox News — as his meeting with shooting victims is interrupted by another massacre

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday was pulled away to be briefed on the state's second mass killing in three days while meeting with victims of the first one. Newsom met with victims of a weekend mass shooting at a Monterey Park ballroom dance hall, where police say 72-year-old Huu Can Tran killed 11 and injured nine others before he was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Newsom's meeting was interrupted by shootings in Half Moon Bay, where seven Chinese farmworkers were killed in two separate locations, according to NBC Bay Area. 67-year-old Half Moon Bay resident Chunli Zhao, who was a worker at one of the facilities and knew at least some of the victims, was arrested in the shooting, according to the Associated Press.
San Francisco Examiner

Read what Paul Pelosi told SFPD during 911 call with David DePape in room

Officials on Friday released a trove of multimedia from the night Paul Pelosi was brutally assaulted in his San Francisco home last October, including the 911 call the former Speaker’s husband made to police while his alleged attacker, David DePape, was in the room. In the audio — part of a collection of police footage and recordings dispersed to the media following a San Francisco court ruling earlier this week — Pelosi delicately describes his harrowing situation to San Francisco Police Department dispatcher Heather Grives,...
Fox40

Richest billionaires in California

(Stacker) – The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%.
The Week

7 brutally funny cartoons about Kevin McCarthy's speakership

R.J. Matson | Copyright 2023 Cagle Cartoons Phil Hands | Copyright 2023 Tribune Content Agency Randall Enos | Copyright 2023 Cagle Cartoons, Inc. Bill Bramhall | Copyright 2023 Tribune Content Agency Bob Gorrell | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate John Darkow | Copyright 2023 Cagle Cartoons, Inc. David Horsey | Copyright 2023 Tribune Content Agency
wegotthiscovered.com

Somehow, Donald Trump makes Monterey Park shooting all about him

A tragedy struck in Los Angeles recently after a mass shooting occurred in Monterey Park during the Lunar New Year celebrations. Unfortunately, rather than giving condolences or “thoughts and prayers,” former president Donald Trump used the incident to talk about the capitol riots of Jan 2020. Trump shared...
KSBW.com

Who could become the next California US senator after Feinstein? Some Democrats come forward

Although it's more than 600 days away, several California lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives are mulling whether to run for Dianne Feinstein's U.S. Senate seat. After Southern California Democratic Congresswoman Katie Porter announced last week that she would run, multiple members of Congress at the time pointed to the series of storms as their main focus. Feinstein herself said she would make a decision on her plans for 2024 at the appropriate time.
Daily Beast

Security Footage of Paul Pelosi Attack Puts Trump’s Conspiracy to Bed

A 911 call, security footage, and dramatic body-cam video capturing the infamous hammer attack on Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi were finally made public Friday, disproving a slew of ridiculous right-wing conspiracy theories that abounded after the attack in October. Newly released security footage showed alleged attacker David...
KGET

Sen. Alex Padilla criticizes Republicans for stance on gun control, discusses CA mass shootings

(Inside California Politics) — Senator Alex Padilla, D-California, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the recent mass shootings in California, and to implore his Republican colleagues to join Democrats in strengthening gun laws at the federal level. Senator Padilla also discusses the 2024 Senate race and Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s silence regarding whether […]
