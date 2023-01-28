ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Eyed Pea Chili

By Sydney Johnson Knowles Contributing columnist
 2 days ago
I recently shared this recipe on our At the Table series and it was a hit! My mom found this recipe in a cooking magazine and has been making it ever since. It’s hearty, comfort in a bowl and low-cost! It also utilizes legumes, which are loaded with protein and other great nutrients. Let me know if you give it a try! You can change up the smoked sausage for something leaner like chicken or turkey sausage, as well as ditch the butter and use olive oil if you are trying to watch your saturated fat intake.

Ingredients

· 1 lb. dry black-eyed peas, sorted and rinsed

· 4 Tbsp. unsalted butter

· 2 Tbsp. olive oil

· 2 pkg. smoked sausages (13.5 oz each)

· 2 cups diced poblano chiles

· 1 ½ cups diced onions

· 1 jalapeno minced

· 1 Tbsp. minced fresh garlic

· 1 Tbsp. ground cumin

· 1 Tbsp oregano

· ½ tsp red pepper flakes

· 6 cups low-sodium chicken broth

· ½ cup chopped fresh cilantro

· Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

1. Soak peas in a bowl covered with cold water by one inch in refrigerator overnight; drain.

2. Melt butter with oil in a pot over medium-high heat. Cut sausage into ¼ inch pieces and brown in the pot, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

3. Add diced poblanos, onions, and minced jalapeno to the pot; sweat, partially covered, 7-8 minutes. Stir in garlic, cumin, oregano, and red pepper flakes; cook until fragrant, 1 minute.

4. Stir in broth, sausages, and black-eyed peas. Increase heat to high, bring chili to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low and simmer chili, partially covered until peas are tender, about 1-1 ½ hours.

5. Stir in cilantro and season with salt & pepper.

