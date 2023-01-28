HBO’s The Last of Us recently aired its third episode which gave an entirely different, yet welcomed, vibe to the series so far. Since the series premiere, there have been bouts of tragedy that marked the first two episodes and the third episode was no different – albeit in a bittersweet way. After seeing Ellie (Bella Ramsey) put an end to her very first Infected, the episode takes us on an emotional journey of survival, companionship and love as we delved into the lives of Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). The pair had decided to continue their journey together, but that was not before helping Joel (Pedro Pascal) one last time. HBO has released a preview for episode 4, and to continue our journey we will be taking a road trip.

13 HOURS AGO