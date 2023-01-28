Leeds face a nervy tie at Accrington, Tottenham can expect no pleasantries at Preston, and Brighton are targeting another shock on the south coast to dump out defending champions Liverpool... YOUR GUIDE to the FA Cup fourth round

Non-league Wrexham will face Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup fifth round, if they defeat Sheffield United in a replay.Wrexham - who are owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - are the only non-league side left and will take on the Blades in a replay after a dramatic 3-3 thriller with Championship side Sheffield United.Manchester United were drawn at home against either Derby County or West Ham - who play tonight in the final tie of the weekend - while Manchester City will travel to Bristol City. Brighton’s reward for knocking out holders Liverpool is a trip to Stoke City, and Leicester City will host either Blackburn or Birmingham.Fulham will host either Sunderland or Leeds, while Southampton will play at home to Luton or Grimsby. The winner of Ipswich vs Burnley will take on either Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Town. Coverage continues below with Derby County vs West Ham Read More FA Cup draw: Tottenham to face Wrexham or Sheffield United, Man City travel to Bristol City

