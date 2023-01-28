ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Leeds face a nervy tie at Accrington, Tottenham can expect no pleasantries at Preston, and Brighton are targeting another shock on the south coast to dump out defending champions Liverpool... YOUR GUIDE to the FA Cup fourth round

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Birmingham goalkeeper Neil Etheridge ‘shaken up’ by alleged racist abuse

Birmingham goalkeeper Neil Etheridge was allegedly targeted by racist abuse from a supporter during his side’s FA Cup draw at Blackburn. A visibly upset Etheridge was seen speaking to referee Keith Stroud after teammate Jordan James had equalised in stoppage time for the Blues to secure a 2-2 draw and send the fourth-round tie back to St Andrew’s for a replay.
The Independent

Wrexham vs Sheffield United LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction

Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, were on the verge of recording an upset win over Championship club Sheffield United before John Egan scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to force a replay.In a frantic second half at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham twice took the lead through Thomas O’Connor and Paul Mullin on either side of a sending-off for Daniel Jebbison, but the Welsh club were pegged back by goals from Oliver Norwood and Egan.
BBC

FA Cup: Wrexham striker Paul Mullin relishes Sheffield United 'challenge'

Venue: Racecourse Ground Date: Sunday, 29 January Kick-off: 16:30 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; BBC Radio Wales FM in the north and follow live text on BBC Sport website. Wrexham striker Paul Mullin is hoping to...
chatsports.com

'I'm gonna play against Leah Williamson... I've already won!' Leeds United striker Amy Woodruff relishing dream Women's FA Cup tie against mighty Arsenal... and she's getting the England captain's shirt

For the players of fourth-tier team such as Leeds United women, drawing a top-flight club like Arsenal in the FA Cup generates quite a buzz. Just ask Leeds striker Amy Woodruff. When Leeds made it through to the fourth round, she tweeted her excitement at the prospect of being on...
The Independent

FA Cup draw: Tottenham to face Wrexham or Sheffield United, Man City travel to Bristol City

Non-league Wrexham will get a dream FA Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur in the fifth round, if they defeat Sheffield United in a replay next week.Wrexham - who are owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - are the only non-league side left in the competition but they were denied a famous win on Sunday evening at the Racecourse Ground as Sheffield United scored a late equaliser in a 3-3 thriller. Wrexham will travel to Bramall Lane on Tuesday 7 February in one of five replays next week, with a home tie against the eight-time winners Tottenham...
BBC

Dan Barlaser: Middlesbrough sign Rotherham United midfielder

Middlesbrough have signed midfielder Dan Barlaser from Rotherham United for an undisclosed fee. The Gateshead-born 26-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract and returns to the north east, having started his career at Newcastle. Barlaser joined Rotherham from the Magpies on a season-long loan in 2019 and made the move permanent...
The Independent

FA Cup draw LIVE: Manchester United, Man City, Wrexham and more learn fifth-round fate

Non-league Wrexham will face Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup fifth round, if they defeat Sheffield United in a replay.Wrexham - who are owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - are the only non-league side left and will take on the Blades in a replay after a dramatic 3-3 thriller with Championship side Sheffield United.Manchester United were drawn at home against either Derby County or West Ham - who play tonight in the final tie of the weekend - while Manchester City will travel to Bristol City. Brighton’s reward for knocking out holders Liverpool is a trip to Stoke City, and Leicester City will host either Blackburn or Birmingham.Fulham will host either Sunderland or Leeds, while Southampton will play at home to Luton or Grimsby. The winner of Ipswich vs Burnley will take on either Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Town. Coverage continues below with Derby County vs West Ham Read More FA Cup draw: Tottenham to face Wrexham or Sheffield United, Man City travel to Bristol City
chatsports.com

Wilfried Zaha is set to be OUT for up to six weeks with a hamstring injury in a major blow to Crystal Palace - after talisman suffered tear in stalemate against Newcastle earlier this month

Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha is facing up to six weeks out with a hamstring injury. Zaha limped out of Palace’s 0-0 draw with Newcastle last week just after the hour mark. And scans have revealed Zaha suffered a hamstring tear leaving him set for an extended spell on...
chatsports.com

Southampton 2-1 Blackpool: Two goals from left-back Romain Perraud ensure Saints reach the FA Cup fifth round... as Mick McCarthy loses his first game as Seasiders boss on his return to the dugout after 15 months

Southampton reached the FA Cup fifth round after beating Championship strugglers Blackpool 2-1. Two goals from left-back Romain Perraud secured the win for Nathan Jones's side. It was a plucky effort from the Seasiders, who had Mick McCarthy taking charge of his first game since becoming manager last week. MORE...
The Independent

What time is the FA Cup fifth round draw?

The FA Cup fifth-round draw takes place tonight after a busy weekend of ties saw the holders Liverpool knocked out by Brighton and non-league Wrexham play out a 3-3 thriller with Sheffield United. The action began on Friday night with Premier League leaders Arsenal narrowly losing 1-0 to title rivals Manchester City in a heavyweight clash.FA Cup draw LIVE: Manchester United, Man City, Wrexham and more learn fateNational League leaders Wrexham - who are owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - are the only non-league side left and will take on the Blades in a replay.Accrington...
Yardbarker

Liverpool player apologises to fans after AWFUL display

Andy Robertson has apologised to the Liverpool fans after his side’s brutal FA Cup defeat. Liverpool continued their poor run of form against Brighton when lost 2-1 and were knocked out of the FA Cup in the fourth round. This is the second time this season they have wilted...

Comments / 0

Community Policy