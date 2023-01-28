Leeds face a nervy tie at Accrington, Tottenham can expect no pleasantries at Preston, and Brighton are targeting another shock on the south coast to dump out defending champions Liverpool... YOUR GUIDE to the FA Cup fourth round

Read full article on original website
Birmingham goalkeeper Neil Etheridge was allegedly targeted by racist abuse from a supporter during his side’s FA Cup draw at Blackburn. A visibly upset Etheridge was seen speaking to referee Keith Stroud after teammate Jordan James had equalised in stoppage time for the Blues to secure a 2-2 draw and send the fourth-round tie back to St Andrew’s for a replay.
Wrexham vs Sheffield United LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction
Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, were on the verge of recording an upset win over Championship club Sheffield United before John Egan scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to force a replay.In a frantic second half at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham twice took the lead through Thomas O’Connor and Paul Mullin on either side of a sending-off for Daniel Jebbison, but the Welsh club were pegged back by goals from Oliver Norwood and Egan.
Ryan Reynolds got the blockbuster he craved but not the romantic upset that Wrexham deserved. The National League leaders were on the verge of beating Sheffield United and reaching the fifth round for the first time in 26 years when John Egan ruined their script with a 95th-minute equaliser. A...
Non-league Wrexham will get a dream FA Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur in the fifth round, if they defeat Sheffield United in a replay next week.Wrexham - who are owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - are the only non-league side left in the competition but they were denied a famous win on Sunday evening at the Racecourse Ground as Sheffield United scored a late equaliser in a 3-3 thriller. Wrexham will travel to Bramall Lane on Tuesday 7 February in one of five replays next week, with a home tie against the eight-time winners Tottenham...
Non-league Wrexham will face Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup fifth round, if they defeat Sheffield United in a replay.Wrexham - who are owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - are the only non-league side left and will take on the Blades in a replay after a dramatic 3-3 thriller with Championship side Sheffield United.Manchester United were drawn at home against either Derby County or West Ham - who play tonight in the final tie of the weekend - while Manchester City will travel to Bristol City. Brighton’s reward for knocking out holders Liverpool is a trip to Stoke City, and Leicester City will host either Blackburn or Birmingham.Fulham will host either Sunderland or Leeds, while Southampton will play at home to Luton or Grimsby. The winner of Ipswich vs Burnley will take on either Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Town. Coverage continues below with Derby County vs West Ham Read More FA Cup draw: Tottenham to face Wrexham or Sheffield United, Man City travel to Bristol City
Mitoma’s magical winner for Brighton delivers knockout blow to Liverpool
Kaoru Mitoma displayed quick feet to stun Liverpool in injury time as Brighton progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win
The FA Cup fifth-round draw takes place tonight after a busy weekend of ties saw the holders Liverpool knocked out by Brighton and non-league Wrexham play out a 3-3 thriller with Sheffield United. The action began on Friday night with Premier League leaders Arsenal narrowly losing 1-0 to title rivals Manchester City in a heavyweight clash.FA Cup draw LIVE: Manchester United, Man City, Wrexham and more learn fateNational League leaders Wrexham - who are owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - are the only non-league side left and will take on the Blades in a replay.Accrington...
