takeitcool.com
Global Electric Cylinders and Slide Actuators Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 8.60% During the Forecast Period of 2023-2028
The ‘Global Electric Cylinders and Slide Actuators Market Share, Size, Analysis, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global electric cylinders and slide actuators market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, motor attachment position, module type, and major regions.
takeitcool.com
Global Military Drone Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 9.50% During 2023-2028, Aided by the Increasing Focus on Border Security
The ‘Global Military Drone Market Share, Size, Growth, Analysis, Trends, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global military drone market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, technology, range, system, application, and major regions. The report studies the...
takeitcool.com
Global Pleural Effusion Treatment Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 4.90% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028
The ‘Global Pleural Effusion Treatment Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global pleural effusion treatment market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like disease type, treatment, end use, and major regions.
takeitcool.com
Global RO Membrane Cleaning Chemicals Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.7% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028
The ‘Global RO Membrane Cleaning Chemicals Market Size, Share, Analysis, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research, gives an extensive outlook of the global RO membrane cleaning chemicals market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like type, application, and major regions. The...
Benzinga
YouSolar Is Providing Households With Complete Electrical Independence
Interested in investing in the YouSolar campaign? Click here to get started. The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Between increasing climate change-related natural disasters, a desire to go green, and higher electric bills,...
Medagadget.com
Digital Pathology Market is Booming Worldwide with a Potential Growth Rate of 9.3% by 2030
Digital pathology refers to the use of computer workstations to view digital whole slide images (WSIs) obtained from high resolution scanning of glass microscope slides 1; uses include teaching, research or primary diagnostic reporting. What are the key trends in the Digital Pathology market report?. Increase in demand for new...
Medagadget.com
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) Market, Global Forecast 2023-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis
According to Renub Research’s latest report, “Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market, Size, forecast 2023-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Company Analysis,” the Global API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) Market will reach US$ 261.30 Billion by 2027. A biologically active ingredient in a pharmaceutical drug (tablet, capsule, cream, injectable) capable of producing the required effects on the body for treating a medical condition. APIs can create a more feasible healthcare system by introducing more innovative products. Oncology, cardiology, CNS and neurology, orthopaedics, pulmonology, gastroenterology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and endocrinology are some diseases that use high-quality drugs where APIs find their application.
takeitcool.com
South Korea Wine Packaging Market to Reach USD 63.3 Million by 2028, Driven by Increasing Wine Sales and Consumption
The ‘South Korea Wine Packaging Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the South Korea wine packaging market, assessing the market based on its segments like material types, products, and sales channel. The report studies the...
constructiontechnology.media
US debut for JCB’s hydrogen engine
JCB will showcase its hydrogen combustion technology on the international stage for the first time with a debut in North America. The OEMs new hydrogen combustion engine – the company’s zero-carbon emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment – will be shown at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, US, as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE).
PV Tech
Canadian Solar to add 14GW of wafer and cell manufacturing capacity in China
CSI Solar has announced plans to expand its solar and battery storage manufacturing capacity in China, through an investment agreement with the municipal government of Yangzhou City in Jiangsu Province. The company – a subsidiary of Solar Module Super League (SMSL) member Canadian Solar – said that it plans to...
Medagadget.com
Anticoccidial Drugs Market Size is Anticipated to Witness Massive Growth with a Significant CAGR of 4.2% To Reach USD 257.8 million by 2031
Coccidiosis is a widespread disease that is caused by a single cell parasite called Coccidian protozoa. It can be seen only through the microscope. Every livestock species as well as wild animals can be infected by coccidiosis, which is particularly prevalent at the time of grouping together of the animals and birds in significant numbers. This disease damages the mucosal tissues and sub-mucosal tissues present in the intestinal tract of the animals and birds. Also, this disease leads to decrease in the production of egg in the chicken and also responsible giving the mortality in the flock.
freightwaves.com
How engine modification can help fleets replace diesel with cleaner-burning biofuels
As the world pushes to curb its production of harmful emissions that contribute to global warming, investors, shippers and customers have been increasingly concerned with their own environmental responsibility and that of the companies they do business with. According to the Governance and Accountability Institute, more than 90% of S&P...
Top 6 Transportation Management Trends in 2023
As 2022 ended with container imports returning to 2019 levels, ocean carrier rates declining precipitously and capacity across most modes opening up, the thought might be that 2023 won’t be as demanding a year for transportation organizations. Not so fast! Some of the challenges of the pandemic era aren’t going away. Higher costs are having all aspects of the business be scrutinized and customers are no longer willing to tolerate depressed service levels. The pressure will be on transportation organizations to deliver high levels of performance at lower costs and be more resilient— even in the face of continued resource shortages. In addition, 2023 rolled in with a new set of requirements to have companies become better stewards of the environment. Here are the six areas where transportation organizations will spend their time in 2023.
PV Tech
‘US-made solar modules will be the world’s most cost-effective’: CubicPV CEO talks manufacturing plans
CubicPV, a US solar manufacturer backed by Bill Gates’s Breakthrough Energy Ventures, is looking to leverage support included in the country’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to set up what it claims will be the largest PV wafer manufacturing facility outside of China. The company last month revealed plans...
marketplace.org
Surging demand for copper means its price is rising too
The world cannot seem to get enough copper. This metal is mined in places as disparate as China, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Utah. Copper prices have risen around 10% since the start of this year, in part because the metal is crucial to renewable energy technology and the transition away from fossil fuels.
CNBC
Another Covid surge in China is the global supply chain's biggest fear, but it may be overstated
Supply chain managers' biggest fear is a second pandemic wave after Lunar New Year. There are concerns about port and trucking labor shortages and delays. The impact of the first Covid wave in China was swift but not long lasting, according to Infinite Electronics, a global supplier of components, and it is not expecting operating conditions to deteriorate as badly this time.
aiexpress.io
Teradyne’s robotics group brings in $404M in 2022
Teradyne introduced it introduced in $3.15 billion in income in FY 2022. This marks the corporate’s second-biggest yr in historical past, following 2021. Its Industrial Automation Group, which incorporates Common Robots (UR), Cell Industrial Robots (MiR), and Energid, introduced in $404 million. This can be a $28 million improve...
traveltomorrow.com
Space tourism market to reach $12.6bn globally by 2031
Space tourism is here to stay and the latest report from Allied Market Research (AMR) estimates the global space tourism industry, which generated $598.4 million in 2021, to generate $12.6 billion by 2031, witnessing an annual growth of 36.4% from 2022 to 2031. 1. Tech advancements. The rise in technological...
conceptcarz.com
Suzuki Announces Growth Strategy for FY2030
Suzuki Motor Corporation announced its Growth Strategy for FY2030. With the motto to deliver 'value-packed products' by focusing on the customer, Suzuki will carry out its unique Growth Strategy for FY2030 by operating under the principle of manufacturing 'Sho-Sho-Kei-Tan-Bi (Smaller, Fewer, Lighter, Shorter, Beauty)', 'Lean Management' which emphasizes flexibility, agility, and the challenging spirit, and the 'Three Actuals' principle, which omits impracticality and focuses on the actual place, thing, and situation.
scaffoldmag.com
Cummins to display fuel-agnostic 15 L engines at ConExpo
Cummins Inc. announced it will highlight its fuel-agnostic 15 L engine platform with hydrogen, biogas and advanced diesel engines at ConExpo-Con/Agg, which will take place March 14-18 in Las Vegas. Below the head gasket, the fuel-agnostic architecture utilizes a common base engine, while above the head gasket, the cylinder heads and fuel systems are specifically tailored for hydrogen, natural gas, diesel and biofuels, including HVO.
