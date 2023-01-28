ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Global Scrubber System Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 10.70% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028

By Expert Market Research
takeitcool.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
takeitcool.com

Global Electric Cylinders and Slide Actuators Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 8.60% During the Forecast Period of 2023-2028

The ‘Global Electric Cylinders and Slide Actuators Market Share, Size, Analysis, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global electric cylinders and slide actuators market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, motor attachment position, module type, and major regions.
takeitcool.com

Global Military Drone Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 9.50% During 2023-2028, Aided by the Increasing Focus on Border Security

The ‘Global Military Drone Market Share, Size, Growth, Analysis, Trends, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global military drone market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, technology, range, system, application, and major regions. The report studies the...
Interesting Engineering

This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years

An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
Benzinga

YouSolar Is Providing Households With Complete Electrical Independence

Interested in investing in the YouSolar campaign? Click here to get started. The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Between increasing climate change-related natural disasters, a desire to go green, and higher electric bills,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Oil climbs after drone attack in Iran, China's pledge to promote consumption

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed in early Asia trade on Monday, supported by tensions in the Middle East following a drone attack in Iran and as Beijing pledged over the weekend to promote a consumption recovery which would support fuel demand. Brent crude futures rose 54 cents, or 0.6%,...
Medagadget.com

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) Market, Global Forecast 2023-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis

According to Renub Research’s latest report, “Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market, Size, forecast 2023-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Company Analysis,” the Global API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) Market will reach US$ 261.30 Billion by 2027. A biologically active ingredient in a pharmaceutical drug (tablet, capsule, cream, injectable) capable of producing the required effects on the body for treating a medical condition. APIs can create a more feasible healthcare system by introducing more innovative products. Oncology, cardiology, CNS and neurology, orthopaedics, pulmonology, gastroenterology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and endocrinology are some diseases that use high-quality drugs where APIs find their application.
PV Tech

Canadian Solar to add 14GW of wafer and cell manufacturing capacity in China

CSI Solar has announced plans to expand its solar and battery storage manufacturing capacity in China, through an investment agreement with the municipal government of Yangzhou City in Jiangsu Province. The company – a subsidiary of Solar Module Super League (SMSL) member Canadian Solar – said that it plans to...
freightwaves.com

How engine modification can help fleets replace diesel with cleaner-burning biofuels

As the world pushes to curb its production of harmful emissions that contribute to global warming, investors, shippers and customers have been increasingly concerned with their own environmental responsibility and that of the companies they do business with. According to the Governance and Accountability Institute, more than 90% of S&P...
maritime-executive.com

Port of Mombasa Explores Using Solar Power for Cold-Ironing

The Port of Mombasa is investigating the feasibility of using renewable- energy for its planned shore power operations. The energy and marine consultant ABL group has already examined two possible brownfield sites for installation of a solar photovoltaic plant for power cold ironing (shore power) at the seaport. The Kenya...
marketplace.org

Surging demand for copper means its price is rising too

The world cannot seem to get enough copper. This metal is mined in places as disparate as China, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Utah. Copper prices have risen around 10% since the start of this year, in part because the metal is crucial to renewable energy technology and the transition away from fossil fuels.
UTAH STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Nestle unveils $100 mln Colombia investment to grow capacity

BOGOTA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Global food giant Nestle is set to invest $100 million over the next three years in its Colombian operations, President Gustavo Petro said on Friday, part of his push to boost industrialization. The Colombian leader outlined the announcement in a post on Twitter late Friday.
natureworldnews.com

Plant Model Develops New Techniques for Separating and Extracting Valuable Materials From Resource-rich Wastewater

The Australian National University (ANU) scientists are using plants as inspiration to create innovative strategies for separating and extracting precious minerals, metals, and nutrients from resource-rich wastewater. Inspiring New Ways To Extract Value From Wastewater. The ANU researchers are modifying plant membrane separation processes so that they may be incorporated...
rigzone.com

Maersk Supply Service Bags Buzios 6 Project Job Off Brazil

TehnipFMC turned to Maersk Supply Service for the towing and mooring job for Petrobras's Buzios 6 project. — Maersk Supply Service has put pen to paper on an assignment deal with TechnipFMC that will see the company perform towing and mooring campaign for Petrobars’ Búzios 6 project, offshore Brazil.

Comments / 0

Community Policy