Pathway into the farm. Photo by Juliana Luna. Residents of north San Benito County are still feeling the effects of intense floods that hit the area in early January. Local organic farmer Maria Ines Catalán is among those affected. She finds herself again in limbo, just as she was five years ago when her farm was under flood water. The Catalán Family Farm is again in ruins but is slowly recovering.

SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO