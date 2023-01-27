Read full article on original website
George Lewis
George Lewis passed away on January 19, 2023 in Gilroy, California at the age of 82. Private cremation will be followed by private family inurnment.
Donald Swint
Donald Swint passed away on January 20, 2023 in Stanford, CA at the age of 66. Private cremation will be followed by private family inurnment.
Hollister resident owns his ‘uniqueness’
Doctors told the parents of four-year-old Adam Bell he wouldn’t live a normal life. Now at 26, he is set on becoming the best photographer in town. As Bell strives to sharpen his skills, he will continue to capture his best shots along the way. “I’m a young adult....
Cupid Express balloon bouquet delivery
Hollister Recreation Department is offering their Valentine’s Day Cupid Express to residents of Hollister. Deliveries will be available for Hollister residents but if you live out of town, you can still have one by picking it up. There are balloon bouquets designs for both adults and youth. According to...
Hollister sign installation stopped
Hollister City Council approved the design and over $236,000 price for the sign and a city employee stopped it from being installed. Photo by John Chadwell. The installation was almost completed when a city employee said she knew nothing about it and told workers to stop. Photo by John Chadwell.
Arts Council announces Poetry Out Loud 2023
The San Benito County Arts Council invites the community to Poetry Out Loud, a national poetry recitation contest. This competition, presented in partnership with Hollister High School, Aromas San Juan Unified School District, and the San Benito County Office of Education, is part of a national program that encourages high school students to learn about great poetry –both classic and contemporary- through memorization, performance, and competition.
Hollister man arrested on murder charges
Hollister Police announced it arrested Hollister resident Jose Sotelo-Millan, 57, on murder charges Jan. 28. According to police, he allegedly stabbed a male victim several times. The victim’s name was not release by police pending next of kin notification. The news release said officers were dispatched around 2 p.m....
Eat, Drink, Savor: Crave Wine Company opens its doors
After around a year of construction delays, Crave Wine Company opened on Jan. 6 following a short series of well-attended soft openings and ticketed events. A welcome addition to the local beverage scene on San Benito Street in Hollister that was established by Pour Decisions Taproom and Mad Pursuit Brewing Company, Crave owners Mike Kohne and Maura Cooper are determined to spotlight the best produced and sourced wines coming from San Benito County.
San Benito County farmer struggles after flooding
Pathway into the farm. Photo by Juliana Luna. Residents of north San Benito County are still feeling the effects of intense floods that hit the area in early January. Local organic farmer Maria Ines Catalán is among those affected. She finds herself again in limbo, just as she was five years ago when her farm was under flood water. The Catalán Family Farm is again in ruins but is slowly recovering.
