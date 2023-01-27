ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
defendernetwork.com

Ayesha & Kevan Shelton: Preserving Black Houston monuments

2214 Kane Street (1883–93) / photo by Shoot2Sell. Preserving Black historical landmarks in the United States is crucial but has its share of challenges. Of the 95,000 sites listed on the National Register of Historic Places, only 2% focus on the experiences of Black people, according to the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Houston community responds to Tyre Nichols video

The death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Memphis father who was beaten by law enforcement and died three days later, became another harsh reality for many in Houston’s Black communities. The City of Memphis on Jan. 27 released body camera footage showing five police officers violently beating in Nichols...
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

City opens Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center

Mayor Sylvester Turner and the Houston Health Department recently opened the first combined health and multi-service center in the Sunnyside community, offering a new state-of-the-art facility to better support the underserved community. The new Sunnyside Health and Multi-service Center located at 4410 Reed Rd., offers more than 57,000 square feet of combined community service-oriented, multi-service center, and health center programs in one facility.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy