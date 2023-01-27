Mayor Sylvester Turner and the Houston Health Department recently opened the first combined health and multi-service center in the Sunnyside community, offering a new state-of-the-art facility to better support the underserved community. The new Sunnyside Health and Multi-service Center located at 4410 Reed Rd., offers more than 57,000 square feet of combined community service-oriented, multi-service center, and health center programs in one facility.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO