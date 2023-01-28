Dennis Charles Hitt "Butch", 76, passed away at his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon on January 14, 2023, as the result of a tractor accident. Butch was born March 4, 1946 to John and Fern Lloyd Hitt in Burley, Idaho. He was the youngest of ten children and was raised on a ranch in Malta. He received his education in Burley and Declo, graduating from Declo High School in 1964. Butch attended the University of Idaho for one year and then fell in love with his wife of over 50 years, Janis Schmidt. They moved from Idaho to Oregon in August 1969 where he began his ranching career. At age 23, he started working at Lost River Ranch in Klamath Falls as a cowboy and then later as the Cattle Foreman. After four short years, he moved into the Ranch Manager role. He quickly became acquainted with all aspects of running a complex cattle, hay and grain operation. Butch and Janis purchased their own Century Ranch in Langell Valley while he continued his work at Lost River Ranch. They later built their home in Olene and celebrated his retirement after 40 years in 2009. Butch was active in his daughters' school and community. He was on the Bonanza School Committee and site council for many years and 4-H leader of the Olene Buckaroos. He served as President and Vice President of the Klamath County Cattleman's Association, Region five Vice President of the Oregon Cattleman's Association, was on the Klamath Bull Sale Committee for 30 years and attended the Western Ranch Manager's meetings around the west with Janis. Butch is survived by his daughters Brenda (Mike) Schrage, Trudy (Denver) Hylemon, Susan (Dave) Campbell, Laura (Brian) Johnson and Katie (John) Dennis. Six grandchildren Zachary, Tyler, Jacob, Mason, Tatum and Lily. Brother Tom (Marie) Hitt, sister Helen Buttars, brothers-in-law Gary (Linda) Schmidt and Mike Schmidt. Butch was preceded in death by his wife Janis, his parents, brothers, Jack, Ken, Jim "Pud", Ed, Jerry and sisters, Fern "Sis" Adams, and Mollie Steed. A graveside service will be held at the Bonanza Cemetery on Saturday, February 4th at 10 a.m. followed by a celebration of life at the Klamath County Fairgrounds Linman Hall from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please take the time to help or visit with a friend or neighbor. For more information, please visit ohairwards.com .

