Herald and News
Marcon Jr., Joseph R. "Pepsi Joe"
Joseph "Joe" R. Marcon, Jr., "Pepsi Joe", 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Albany, Or. on Jan. 19, 2023. Joe was born Aug. 10, 1941 in Klamath Falls. Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Joseph "Joe" W. and Darlena Marcon, Kevin and Stacey Marcon; 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at Klamath Memorial Park Chapel, 2680 Memorial Drive in Klamath Falls. Private interment will be at Eternal Hills Memorial Park. Condolences may be shared and the full obituary read online at www.cascadecremations.com .
'Lane violation' results in drug seizure, arrest near Klamath Falls
A late morning traffic stop near Klamath Falls resulted in a drug arrest near Klamath Falls earlier this month. Oregon State Police said Monday the traffic stop occurred Jan. 18, just before 11:30 a.m. on Highway 97 near milepost 276.
