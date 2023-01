FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Erik Reynolds II scored 30 points to lead Saint Joseph's to a 79-76 victory over George Mason on Sunday. Reynolds was 9-of-18 shooting, including 5 for 12 from distance, and went 7 for 10 from the free-throw line for the Hawks (10-11, 4-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Lynn Greer III pitched in with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Ejike Obinna made all seven of his shots and scored 15.

FAIRFAX, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO