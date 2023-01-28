Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 impacts worse for Māori, Pasifika and disabled people, study finds
Results of a major nationwide study show the impacts of COVID-19 have been worse for Māori, Pasifika, and disabled people. The study, published today, is based on survey research with 990 people who caught COVID-19 before 1 December 2021. Information was also collected through in-depth interviews with 52 people.
32 small business grants to apply for in 2023
NATIONWIDE – The new year brings new opportunities to start a business, embark on an artistic endeavor or bring a new innovation to life. Here is a compilation of grants and opportunities that young entrepreneurs, small businesses, creative artists, restaurateurs and tech innovators can apply for in 2023.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Nonbinary doll shown to 4-year-olds in instructional video for teachers
In a video that emerged on social media Tuesday, a caretaker is seen introducing children identified as ages 4-5 to a "nonbinary" doll named Nash. The children are told that Nash is "just a kid" and not a boy or a girl. However, one child tells the teacher, identified as...
MedicalXpress
Additional anesthesiology residency positions may help hospitals save costs
Expanding anesthesiology residency programs—even in the absence of federal funding—may help medical institutions save staffing costs and address projected shortages of anesthesia care professionals, suggests a first-of-its-kind study being presented at the American Society of Anesthesiologists' ADVANCE 2023, the Anesthesiology Business Event. In the wake of the COVID-19...
Veterans can now receive free emergency mental health care
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs reported in 2020 an average of 16 vets were dying by suicide per day.
Black College Professor Develops Online Program That Helps Students Drastically Improve Reading, Cultural Awareness
Meet Dr. Chike Akua, the creator of Reading Revolution Online, a web-based reading support program that helps children build reading skills, confidence and cultural identity development in less than 15 minutes a day, equipping them for success in school and in life. With these brief, daily lessons, children learn about...
KevinMD.com
The power of communication in palliative care: How words can heal and instill hope
Effective communication has the potential to promote understanding, safety, and connection. It is the foundation of high-quality health care. Our use of language to heal is important in all facets of medicine, but words may be even more powerful when patients face a terminal diagnosis. When medications and life-saving interventions are less of a priority, language can instill hope and honor the human behind the illness. As such, I believe all physicians can learn effective communication principles from palliative care physicians, who rely on language to help patients traverse one of the most intimidating yet inevitable events in life: death.
BBC
NI Education: Toolkit to help school leavers receive support
Every year thousands of students move from schools into further and higher education. In addition to a new course in a new place, the move often comes with a fresh wave of freedoms, temptations and challenges. Erin McCullough, a GCSE student at St Paul's High School in Bessbrook, County Armagh,...
BBC
Woman in care failed for most of her life by authorities - report
A woman who has been in the care of the state for most of her life has been "failed at every turn by her legal parent", a report has revealed. The 21-year-old woman is currently in a mental health hospital in England but wants to return to Northern Ireland. A...
infomeddnews.com
The Path to a Medical Career: A Comprehensive Guide to Studying Medicine
Studying medicine is no easy feat. It requires hard work, dedication, and a passion for helping others. But if you’re willing to put in the effort, it can be one of the most rewarding experiences of your life. From understanding complex medical concepts to working with patients on a...
BBC
Carer shares his experience online in recruitment drive
A fast-food worker turned carer is encouraging others to take up the role by sharing his experience online. Taking part in a social media campaign by South Gloucestershire Council, Andrew Cumming, who works for Bluebird Care, said: "It is a rewarding job." The campaign features a series of videos from...
‘Please help us’: NHS workers reveal extent of workplace pressures
A survey has found that 40% of NHS doctors and dental professionals are likely to resign or retire within the next five years as a direct result of “workplace pressures”. Here, some of them reveal how soaring workloads, staff shortages, exhaustion and burnout are affecting their ability to provide the best care for patients in the NHS – and have led to many considering quitting altogether – and how they try to cope.
How Chatbots Can Be the Next Best Thing in Healthcare
Today’s healthcare facilities are facing critical staffing problems. Over 19% of U.S. hospitals are experiencing staffing shortages, according to government data posted earlier this year. Caused primarily by the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses and doctors have left hospitals and healthcare clinics because of the dangerous, high-stress conditions. More recently, the U.S. saw rulings and changes that could affect an individual’s access to healthcare – driving more questions and concerns from patients about how they might be impacted.
psychreg.org
AI Can Help People Be More Empathetic About Mental Health
Empathy is critical to having supportive conversations about mental health. But this skill can be tricky to learn, especially the moment when a person is sharing something hard. A team led by researchers at the University of Washington studied how artificial intelligence could help people on the platform TalkLife, where...
kidsinthehouse.com
How Private Schools Prepare Children for Life-Long Academic Success
There are many advantages of a private school that can help children develop the skills and knowledge necessary for success later in life. Families who choose to send their child to a private school reap the benefits of an intimate family-like atmosphere that provides a nurturing and safe learning environment. Below are some of the many ways private schools can help prepare children for success and why you might want to consider these schools for your own children.
BBC
Bangor University: Medical school to tackle doctor shortage
Students will be able to complete a full medical degree in north Wales as part of efforts to tackle a shortage of doctors in the area. The Welsh government will fund training for up to 140 students each year at Bangor University. The current course at Bangor is in partnership...
Patient Care And Patient Engagement Amidst Evolving Hybrid Care Model
Physicians Need A Virtual Practice Workflow Process Model That Mirrors Their Actual Physical Clinic Operations. Patient satisfaction and Health Equity have received unprecedented attention from today's healthcare leaders. What comprises optimally satisfying medical care and how we can reach health equity for all is a matter of widespread controversy. However, achieving a common consensus on ensuring patient satisfaction and equal healthcare options and opportunities for everyone reduces costs in the long run.
sippycupmom.com
A Step-by-step Guide To Becoming A Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)
A certified nursing assistant (CNA) is a member of the healthcare industry who offers patients and residents in assisted living, independent living, nursing homes, hospitals, and other healthcare institutions primary nursing care and assistance. They provide patient care by bathing, taking vital signs, feeding, and assisting with daily activities. The medical staff includes doctors, nurses, physical therapists, and CNAs. An excellent way to enter the nursing business without spending years in college getting a degree is by becoming a certified nurse assistant (CNA). Here is the step-by-step guide to becoming a nursing assistant and working in your dream workplace.
Comments / 0