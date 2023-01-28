Read full article on original website
The 12 most useless college majors, according to career experts
Career coaches and counselors said the worst majors for landing a stable, high-paying job included acting, English, psychology, and marketing.
Why ‘soft skills’ are essential for new graduates
Employers are now shifting their focus from GPA to interpersonal skills — what's known as “noncognitive” or so-called "soft" skills.
Top French university bans students from using ChatGPT
A top French university on Friday forbade students from using artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT to complete assignments, in the first such ban at a college in the country. ChatGPT still makes factual mistakes, but education facilities in other countries have rushed to ban the AI tool.
Career Experts Evaluate the Worth of Several College Degrees
One of the most important decisions a high school graduate pursuing a college degree can make is deciding their major. College is an investment in their future, but it can come at a hefty price. Students in the United States attending a public 4-year in-state institution and living on campus pay an average of $25,707 per year or $102,828 over 4 years. The price tag rises considerably for students attending out-of-state or private universities. It makes sense to choose your major carefully.
erhsraider.org
Careers in Computer Science: What Students Need to Know
We are in the day of age where people have been replaced by robots; well not actually. Technology is the new basis of information. Whether it is the shining light emitted from your small cellular device or the electronic watches you slap on your wrist, you can see technology everywhere. The study of technological innovations such as computers is under the vast field of computer science, or comp-sci for short. Computer science is one of the top fields leading jobs across the world. There is a demand for more expertise in comp-sci in our modern-day society. If you have made it this far, you might either have a profound interest in this field or you’re confused and you want clarity. Continue reading for fascinating information about what YOU need to acquire a computer science job.
artandeducation.net
Scholarship applications for spring/summer 2023
Scholarship applications for our certificate programs are now open from January 16 to February 20. To apply, please complete this form. Applications should include a writing sample and a cover letter showcasing your intellectual interests and clarifying your need for financial relief. Applicants from the Global South will be automatically considered for 50 percent of scholarships. Half of our full scholarship recipients are from the Global South, and half are women.
IGN
Announcing IGN's Summer 2023 Internship Program
IGN is thrilled to announce the return of our annual Code Foo internship program. This is an 8-week paid internship for roles in design, engineering, and product management for the IGN.com site. Enthusiastic individuals looking to kickstart their careers will get a chance to build and design features for our site.
Iowa State Daily
Students work to create social impact at Game Jam
Students spent the weekend competing to develop and design game concepts for social impacts as a part of a game jam hosted by Game2Work. The competition consisted of three prizes: one for the best game overall, one for the most innovative game and one for the game with the best social impact. Groups of contestants were tasked with submitting a five-minute video presentation of their game by Sunday evening.
