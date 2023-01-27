Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
tamu.edu
Black History Month 2023 Events At Texas A&M
Kick-off Black Student Alliance Council. Join in honoring the history of the Black and African American community. On Showing Up: The Time and Space of Racial Solidarity. Asian American Studies Initiative and Asian Presidents’ Council. Feb. 7 at 12 p.m. On Zoom, register here. This presentation by Eric Tang,...
tamu.edu
Veldt receives early career prize for notable contributions
Dr. Nate Veldt, assistant professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at Texas A&M University, has been named the recipient of the 2023 Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics (SIAM) Activity Group on Applied and Computational Discrete Algorithms (SIAG/ACDA) Early Career Prize. Established in 2020, the SIAG/ACDA prize...
tamu.edu
Texas A&M expands agricultural economics educational reach into Rio Grande Valley
The Department of Agricultural Economics at the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences is helping meet needs and address challenges for agriculture and agribusiness in the Rio Grande Valley by selecting a key group of professors to teach undergraduate students at the Texas A&M University Higher Education Center at McAllen.
tamu.edu
Five Texas A&M Faculty Elected 2022 Fellows Of American Association For The Advancement Of Science
Five professors in the College of Arts and Sciences at Texas A&M University have been elected as 2022 Fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), one of the most distinguished honors within the scientific community. Lane A. Baker (chemistry), Richard H. Gomer (biology), Wendy E. Jepson...
