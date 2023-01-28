ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wordle hint and answer today: Let's solve #588, January 28

By Kerry Brunskill
 2 days ago

Scroll down for hints, tips, and clues designed to make today's Wordle that much easier to solve, or make sure you win with a peek at the answer to the January 28 (588) Wordle—the word you're looking for is only a quick click away.

Staring at four yellows is always an odd experience because when you're in that tricky situation, the answer could be either one guess or a hundred away. By some blind luck, my follow-up to today's awkwardness turned a few of them into just the right sort of greens, and after that, all I had to do was add the successful finishing touch.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Saturday, January 28

When someone is attracted to another person they behave in this way, although it's usually in a casual, playful manner rather than serious and intense. If you _____ with the idea of doing something, you briefly consider giving it a go. There's just one vowel to find today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

There are no repeat letters in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

  • A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.
  • A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.
  • The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 588 answer?

Weekends are for winning. The answer to the January 28 (588) Wordle is FLIRT .

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

  • January 27: WORRY
  • January 26: BEEFY
  • January 25: MAIZE
  • January 24: COUNT
  • January 23: ELUDE
  • January 22: MATEY
  • January 21: BLURB
  • January 20: ALTER
  • January 19: MUCKY
  • January 18: CHARD

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle , as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle , refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures . Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.

