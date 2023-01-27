ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

lehighsports.com

Four Mountain Hawks Earn Preseason All-League Honors; Rettig and Rother Garner Major Awards

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – With just over two weeks until the Mountain Hawks open the 2023 season, the Lehigh baseball team has been picked to finish third in the Patriot League preseason poll with four Mountain Hawks named to the All-Patriot League Team. Fifth-year left-handed pitcher Luke Rettig was selected as the Patriot League Preseason Pitcher of the Year and fifth-year outfielder Casey Rother was named Patriot League Preseason Player of the Year.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Reigle's School Record Leads to Field Athlete of the Week Award

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - First-year Laura Reigle captured her third Patriot League weekly award on Tuesday. Reigle, who has claimed two Patriot League Rookie of the Week awards this season, was named Patriot League Female Athlete of the Week, announced by the league on Tuesday afternoon. The Hilton, N.Y. native broke...
BETHLEHEM, PA

