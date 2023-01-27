BETHLEHEM, Pa. – With just over two weeks until the Mountain Hawks open the 2023 season, the Lehigh baseball team has been picked to finish third in the Patriot League preseason poll with four Mountain Hawks named to the All-Patriot League Team. Fifth-year left-handed pitcher Luke Rettig was selected as the Patriot League Preseason Pitcher of the Year and fifth-year outfielder Casey Rother was named Patriot League Preseason Player of the Year.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO