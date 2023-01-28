Read full article on original website
UMD MEN'S BASKETBALL FALLS TO AUGUSTANA 87-82
Duluth, Minn. - UMD men's basketball battled all night to be right on the doorstep of a victory on Saturday, but it'd ultimately come up just short. The Bulldogs lost an 87-82 contest against Augustana, closing the weekend with a 1-1 split. UMD's record is now 15-7, its NSIC mark 11-5. The Bulldogs proved pretty quickly that they weren't going to bend the knee to the Vikings in this one. It was UMD that secured the first sizable advantage of the entire contest, going up 18-11 by way of a Joshua Brown three at the 11:57 mark of the first frame. Even to this point, the Bulldogs had led in some capacity most of the way- this three-score lead just seemed like a culmination of that effort.
BULLDOGS UPSET NO.1 ST. CLOUD WITH A SWEEP AT HOME
The Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs topped the Huskies 6-3 during Saturday's game to give the team a sweep of the top-ranked team. The Bulldogs improved to 12-13-1 overall and 7-9-0 in NCHC play. In tonight's game Isaac Howard and Owen Gallatin recorded two points over a goal and assist. Along with...
NO. 6 BULLDOGS FALL 4-3 IN REGULAR SEASON FINALE AGAINST NO. 3 MINNESOTA
The No. 6 University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey team arguably just ran out of time Saturday night, falling to the No. 3 University of Minnesota 4-3 at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minn. in the final regular season Western Collegiate Hockey Association action between the two sides. "I'd like to...
