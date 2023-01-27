BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks were higher in Asia on Tuesday after a tech-led rally on Wall Street as investors bet the Federal Reserve will trim its rate hikes to tamp down inflation. Many markets in the region were closed for Lunar New Year holidays. A preliminary reading for manufacturing in Japan remained steady in January at its lowest level in over two years, with exports declining faster. But the strength in technology shares helped spur buying of manufacturers like electronics maker Omron, which gained 2.7%, and robot supplier Fanuc Corp., which gained 2%. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index gained 1.7% to 27,367.03 and the Sensex in Mumbai added 0.5% to 61,223.88. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4% to 7,486.60 while the SET in Bangkok was up 0.2%.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO