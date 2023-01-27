Read full article on original website
Stocks Edge Lower, Intel, Chevron, Visa, Bed Bath & Beyond In Focus - Five Things To Know
Stocks futures slip lower with earnings, inflation in focus; Intel tumbles after surprise Q4 loss, grim chip sector outlook; Chevron earnings up next after $75 billion buyback reveal; Visa shares higher after solid Q4 powered by travel spend and Bed Bath & Beyond nears bankruptcy as JPMorgan calls in loan.
CNBC
Stock futures inch higher as S&P 500 heads for best January since 2019
Stock futures rose slightly in overnight trading as the S&P 500 looks to cap off its best January since 2019. Futures tied to the S&P 500 added 0.26%, while futures connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched 0.15%, or 49 points, higher. Nasdaq-100 futures gained 0.28%. The overnight moves...
investing.com
U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.77%
Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the Oil & Gas, Technology and Consumer Goods sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.77%, while the S&P 500 index lost 1.30%, and the NASDAQ Composite index lost 1.96%.
Wall Street sends stocks to their highest levels since summer
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Friday, establishing the market's third winning week of the last four and sending the S&P 500 index to its highest levels since summer.The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Friday to 4,070, while the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.9% and the Dow ended up about 0.1%. The gain in the S&P 500 puts the index back at its level in late August. Investors were cheered by a Friday report showing that inflation is continuing to cool, raising hopes for a smaller interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve next week. Meanwhile, earnings reporting season is in full swing,...
Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
CNBC
10-year Treasury yield briefly tops 3.52% as data watched by the Fed shows inflation increase
Treasury yields climbed on Friday as a key inflation report watched by the Federal Reserve indicated a sizable increase in prices. was up by a little over 2 basis points to 3.515% after topping 3.52% earlier in the session. The. yield was last trading at 4.205% after rising by around...
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Down Firmly In Negative Territory; Tech Stocks Drifting Lower
(RTTNews) - U.S. stocks are down firmly in negative territory on Monday, with those from the technology sector suffering sharp losses as investors await earnings updates from top notch tech firms. Investors are also looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. The Bank of England and...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian stocks, peso weigh on Latam assets
Jan 30 (Reuters) - Colombian stocks and the peso fell sharply on Monday, extending declines after the country's smaller-than-expected rate hike last week, while a rout in Adani Group companies after a short-seller attack weighed on broader emerging market equities. The MSCI's index for Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS was down 0.4%...
NASDAQ
CANADA STOCKS-TSX retreats from near 8-month high as energy stocks slide
Jan 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, pulling back from its highest level in nearly eight months, as energy and technology stocks lost ground at the start of a week packed with interest rate decisions from major central banks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index...
Zacks.com
5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength Amid January Rally
Wall Street wrapped up 2022 as the worst year since 2008, terminating a three-year winning streak. However, U.S. stock markets have revived in January 2023. Month to date, the three major indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite — have rallied 2.5%, 6% and 11%, respectively.
msn.com
S&P 500 Down 1%; Crude Oil Drops Over 2%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 175 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.59% to 33,777.39 while the NASDAQ fell 1.58% to 11,438.31. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.03% to 4,028.82. Check This Out: 5 On-The-Money Stock Picks For...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 30, 2023
Wall Street closed higher on Friday continuing the northbound movements of U.S. stocks in January. A series of favorable economic data, especially a key inflation data, boosted market participants’ sentiment. All three major indexes ended in green. For the week as a whole, these indexes also finished in positive territory.
Asian shares rise, track Wall St gains as earnings ramp up
BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks were higher in Asia on Tuesday after a tech-led rally on Wall Street as investors bet the Federal Reserve will trim its rate hikes to tamp down inflation. Many markets in the region were closed for Lunar New Year holidays. A preliminary reading for manufacturing in Japan remained steady in January at its lowest level in over two years, with exports declining faster. But the strength in technology shares helped spur buying of manufacturers like electronics maker Omron, which gained 2.7%, and robot supplier Fanuc Corp., which gained 2%. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index gained 1.7% to 27,367.03 and the Sensex in Mumbai added 0.5% to 61,223.88. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4% to 7,486.60 while the SET in Bangkok was up 0.2%.
NASDAQ
China Shares Tipped To Return To The Upside On Monday
(RTTNews) - Ahead of the long break for the Lunar New Year, the China stock market had risen in three straight sessions, collecting more than 60 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just shy of the 3,265-point plateau and it's expected to see additional support when it opens on Monday.
Benzinga
Dow Drops 75 Points; G Medical Innovations Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.23% to 33,901.34 while the NASDAQ fell 1.25% to 11,476.46. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.68% to 4,043.02. Check This Out: 5 On-The-Money Stock Picks For Last...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks slide but China gains cap some losses; Adani rout deepens
Jan 30 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks fell on Monday, as gains in Chinese shares after a week-long Lunar New Year break were offset by a slide in Indian equities led by the losses in Adani group companies and Hong Kong stocks receded from 11-month highs. The MSCI's index for...
msn.com
China Stock Rally Cools as Benchmark Flirts With Bull Market
(Bloomberg) -- China’s stocks pulled back from the verge of a bull market, with the muted reopening from a week-long Lunar New Year break indicating that traders are waiting on new catalysts after a three-month rally. Most Read from Bloomberg. The CSI 300 Index pared a bulk of its...
Investors are piling the most cash into European stocks in nearly a year as recession outlook fades
Europe's economic prospects are brightening after winter wasn't as harsh as anticipated and with China's reopening fueling demand hopes.
Motley Fool
As the Nasdaq Falls, These 2 Hot Stocks Are Up 10%-Plus Monday
The Nasdaq finally lost ground Monday after a big previous week. SoFi Technologies expects to turn profitable by late this year. Alliance Resource Partners sees good times for the coal market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
kalkinemedia.com
CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks gain on energy boost
(Updates prices, adds comments and details) Jan 27 (Reuters) - Canada's resources-heavy stock index rose on Friday, led by a jump in energy stocks, while investors braced for interest rate decisions from major central banks next week. At 10:06 a.m. ET (1506 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index...
Comments / 0