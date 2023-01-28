Giannis Antetokounmpo received the most votes in the Eastern Conference, meaning that he will be an All-Star starter again this year. It also means that for the third time in his career, he will be one of the captains. Along with LeBron James in the Western Conference, Giannis will choose his All-Star teammates from a pool of players selected by fan voters, players, and coaches. The starters for the All-Star Game have already been announced, but the reserve players will not be revealed until February 2.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO