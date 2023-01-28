ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 4-word message after 50-point explosion for Bucks vs. Pelicans

Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t hide his delight after leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a blowout win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Antetokounmpo exploded for 50 points, 13 rebounds and four assists in the contest as the Bucks destroyed the Zion Williamson-less Pelicans, 135-110. Making things even better, Giannis shot an efficient 20-of-26 from the field, including three of his four 3-point attempts.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Did Giannis Antetokounmpo reveal an All-Star Game reserve early?

Giannis Antetokounmpo received the most votes in the Eastern Conference, meaning that he will be an All-Star starter again this year. It also means that for the third time in his career, he will be one of the captains. Along with LeBron James in the Western Conference, Giannis will choose his All-Star teammates from a pool of players selected by fan voters, players, and coaches. The starters for the All-Star Game have already been announced, but the reserve players will not be revealed until February 2.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Milwaukee plays Charlotte after Antetokounmpo's 50-point game

Charlotte Hornets (15-36, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (33-17, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on the Charlotte Hornets after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 135-110 win against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Bucks are 19-13 against Eastern Conference opponents....
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy