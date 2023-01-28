ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Does My Spouse Have To Pay My Student Loans If I Die?

Back in 2019, when more than 44 million Americans had a combined student loan debt of $1.5 trillion, insurance firm Haven House surveyed borrowers about the impact of death on their student loans and found that a large majority — 73% of respondents — didn’t know what would happen to their debt if they died.
Law eases the way for borrowers to pay student loans, invest

Student loan borrowers are facing unprecedented amounts of debt. On top of job uncertainty and high inflation, borrowers are left to figure out how to save for retirement as monthly loan payments take a chunk out of their paychecks. But a new federal law could make saving for retirement while paying student loan debt a little easier.
Biden has a Plan B for student debt relief. Here's how it works.

The Biden administration is pushing forward with another approach to tackling the student debt crisis while its main initiative, a plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loans per borrower, remains mired in legal limbo. Even if the debt-forgiveness effort is struck down by the courts, the Department of Education's Plan B could help millions of borrowers by overhauling income-driven repayment plans. It also addresses some of the worst pitfalls of student debt, such as "negative amortization," or when a person's loan balance keeps growing despite their consistently making payments. The plan to reform income-driven repayment plans, or IDRs, was first...

