Related
Here's How to Get Your Student Loans Forgiven — Even If Biden's Plan Falls Through
President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan may fall through due to challenges in Supreme Court. Borrowers should explore the many other loan relief options across the country for which they may qualify. With President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan on hold and headed to the Supreme Court, tens...
Parents who took on student loans for their kids' educations aren't included in Biden's new debt relief proposals
Biden just proposed sweeping plans to reform income-driven repayment plans for student-loan borrowers, but parents with PLUS loans won't make the cut.
AOL Corp
Does My Spouse Have To Pay My Student Loans If I Die?
Back in 2019, when more than 44 million Americans had a combined student loan debt of $1.5 trillion, insurance firm Haven House surveyed borrowers about the impact of death on their student loans and found that a large majority — 73% of respondents — didn’t know what would happen to their debt if they died.
Student Loan Forgiveness: Update to Biden’s REPAYE Program Reveals Must-Know Changes
Among several recent proposed changes the Education Department has announced, it has updated the timeline for student loan borrowers seeking forgiveness under a one-time account adjustment, according...
Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
Anyone earning less than $32,800 per annum will reportedly have $0 in monthly payments under President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. Under United States President Joe Biden's scheme for the forgiveness of Student Loans, those with annual incomes of less than $32,800 will not be required to make any monthly payments.
A major student-loan company just laid off over 500 employees due to lack of work from Biden's stalled debt relief
Nelnet just laid off 560 employees for the second time during the student-loan payment pause, citing lack of work due to Biden's debt relief.
Nearly 2,000 people flooded a federal website to oppose Biden's 'totally unjust' and 'completely illegal' student-loan forgiveness proposals
The Education Department asked for input on its proposals to reform student-loan repayment. A batch of commenters who oppose the relief responded.
CNBC
What happens if the Supreme Court strikes down student loan forgiveness? Here are 3 predictions
Political consequences for Democrats. A historic rise in delinquencies. Here's what experts predict will happen if the Supreme Court rules against Biden's student loan forgiveness plan and the relief never materializes. It's possible that the U.S. Supreme Court will strike down the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness plan, leading to...
Law eases the way for borrowers to pay student loans, invest
Student loan borrowers are facing unprecedented amounts of debt. On top of job uncertainty and high inflation, borrowers are left to figure out how to save for retirement as monthly loan payments take a chunk out of their paychecks. But a new federal law could make saving for retirement while paying student loan debt a little easier.
AOL Corp
Student loan forgiveness: Here's the number of eligible borrowers who applied by US state
The White House this week released data showing the number of student borrowers in each state who applied for or were automatically eligible for President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. More than 26 million people applied for cancellation in the few weeks the loan forgiveness application was available....
Social Security benefits can be taken to pay student loans in default
Up to 15% of a person’s Social Security benefits can be garnished to pay student loans in default.
Student loan payments are set to resume this summer—4 ways you could be using your extra funds in the meantime
Federal student loans have been paused since 2020 and are set to resume this summer. Here's how you should be using your monthly payment in the meantime.
money.com
'Too Good to Be True': Student Loan Borrowers Start to Doubt Forgiveness Plan
Student loan forgiveness, once a far-fetched idea from progressives, seemed to become reality in August when President Joe Biden announced a plan to cancel debt for some 40 million Americans. Six months later, many borrowers are back to dreaming. As the Biden administration and conservative groups now debate their student...
Student loan payments postponed ... again
We often think of the new year as a fresh start, but one obstacle that’s still lingering in the background for so many is the burden of student loan debt. The good news is that you don’t have to carry that burden forever, and you don’t have to do it alone.
The federal government offered student loan forgiveness. Here’s how many Ohioans asked for it
WASHINGTON, D. C. - More than 1 million Ohioans are seeking federal student loan debt cancellation under a U.S. Education Department loan forgiveness program that is facing legal hurdles, White House officials announced Friday. So far, 702,000 of the state’s applicants have been approved to cancel a portion of federally...
Data shows 26 million people in the U.S. applied or were automatically eligible for student debt relief
The Biden-Harris Administration released data that showed the number of people in the U.S. who applied or were automatically eligible for student debt relief. The post Data shows 26 million people in the U.S. applied or were automatically eligible for student debt relief appeared first on KYMA.
Biden has a Plan B for student debt relief. Here's how it works.
The Biden administration is pushing forward with another approach to tackling the student debt crisis while its main initiative, a plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loans per borrower, remains mired in legal limbo. Even if the debt-forgiveness effort is struck down by the courts, the Department of Education's Plan B could help millions of borrowers by overhauling income-driven repayment plans. It also addresses some of the worst pitfalls of student debt, such as "negative amortization," or when a person's loan balance keeps growing despite their consistently making payments. The plan to reform income-driven repayment plans, or IDRs, was first...
My student loan balance has ballooned by over $30,000 since college, but I'll never be shamed into refinancing
Student loan debt is often framed as a moral failing, but I don't think it's worth losing the unique protections of federal loans by refinancing.
I'm 30 and live on a boat to pay off my $80,000 student-loan debt. I go stir crazy sometimes, but it's the best way to avoid spending money.
Cody Plante regrets his graduate school loans and said now he may die with some debt if he doesn't lower his expenses and increase his income.
566,000 Michiganders approved for student debt relief before plan was blocked
About 864,000 Michiganders applied or were deemed automatically eligible for student loan forgiveness before courts halted the plan last year, new data from the White House shows. And 566,000 of those borrowers were approved for federal debt forgiveness. But legal challenges mean it could be months before borrowers see relief...
