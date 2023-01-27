ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Prosecutors Believe Snapchat Video Paul Murdaugh Sent To Friends The Night Of His Murder Is 'Critical To The Case'

Alex Murdaugh’s son Paul sent a Snapchat video to several friends the night of his murder that prosecutors believe is “critical to the case.”. The new details emerged as jury selection began Monday for the high-profile murder trial against Alex, who has been accused of gunning down his wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, at the family’s Colleton County property on June 7, 2021.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

Videos Showing Paul Pelosi Attack, Police Interviews With Suspect Released

Authorities have released video and audio relating to the attack of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, at their San Francisco home. The recordings include police body camera footage, home surveillance video, audio from interviews with the alleged attacker David DePape, and audio from the 911 call. DePape has...
WASHINGTON, CA
The Independent

Killer son who stabbed his ‘abusive’ father 30 times in fatal attack is jailed

A man who stabbed his father to death after alleged sexual abuse has been jailed for 10 years.Sean Maurice, 31, plunged a knife 30 times into the back and chest of Paul Maurice, 52, in a frenetic attack at the family home in Bromley, south-east London on the evening of September 14, 2021.Father-of-one Sean fled the scene, running through the back gardens or nearby homes before ending up on the roof of a garden shed, before being apprehended by police.He told officers: “I’ve got nothing to lose. You lot are trying to arrest me because I beat up my dad...
The Independent

Mother accused of murdering her two children ‘overwhelmed’ by postpartum psychosis, vigil told

A vigil for two children who were allegedly strangled to death by their mother heard she had been “overwhelmed” by mental illness. Midwife Lindsay Clancy is accused of killing the children, aged five and three, before jumping out of a window at the family home in Duxbury, Massachusetts. The 32-year-old mother survived the jump, but her daughter Cora and son Dawson were already dead when emergency services arrived at the scene. A seven-month-old boy was flown to a hospital in Boston after being found unconscious with traumatic injuries.Speaking at the vigil held for the siblings at Holy Family Church...
DUXBURY, MA
investing.com

Ten dead in shooting outside Los Angeles; suspect at large

(Reuters) - A man fatally shot 10 people at a ballroom dance venue in Monterey Park, California, late on Saturday during the city's Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations, and was still at large after fleeing the scene, police said. Another 10 people were taken to local hospitals to be treated...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
New York Post

Florida delivery driver robbed by convicted felons with dozens of charges caught on terrifying video

Two career criminals are back behind bars after robbing a delivery driver at gunpoint earlier this month. On Wednesday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office released terrifying dashcam video of two men robbing an Amazon driver at gunpoint in broad daylight on Jan. 13.  In the video, one man is seen holding a gun to the worker’s neck before going into the back of the truck to steal packages. The other man is outside the truck for most of the video, but he pops inside the driver’s side door when his partner goes into the back to take the packages. The men were later identified as Arkimase Divinard,...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
SFGate

Half Moon Bay suspect admits to shooting rampage, says he was bullied

The agricultural worker suspected of killing seven people in a shooting rampage at two farms around Half Moon Bay, Calif., this week admitted that he committed the attacks in a jailhouse interview with local media on Thursday, saying he regretted going through with the act. The suspect, 66-year-old Zhao Chunli,...
HALF MOON BAY, CA

