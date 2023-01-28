ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

Fox News Expert Insists No Evidence of Pelosi Break-In as Video of Break-In Plays

Criminal defense attorney and regular Fox News guest Brian Claypool was left utterly humiliated on Friday when he suggested there was no evidence that Paul Pelosi’s attacker broke into his home—all despite the release of a security video showing exactly that.In fact, Fox News anchors had to air the actual footage of the break-in for Claypool, who had just appeared on the network the night before to discuss the impending release of the tapes.Debunking a slew of right-wing conspiracies about the brutal attack on former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Friday’s release of the 911 call, police body-cam video, and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TMZ.com

Paul Pelosi Attacker Smashed Back Door with Hammer, Chilling 911 Call

Paul Pelosi's attacker cased the family's home before making a move inside, leading to a chilling 911 call from Paul where he subtly relayed to the operator he was in danger. We've obtained additional footage from outside the Pelosi home in San Francisco from the night of the attack when David DePape broke in and struck Paul with a hammer. At first, DePape checks around the house, possibly looking for a way in.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CNBC

Body camera footage from Paul Pelosi attack released

Police body camera footage from last year's vicious hammer attack on then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband at their San Francisco home was made public Friday. The video, first obtained by NBC News affiliate KNTV, shows police approaching Pelosi's home and then the door being opened with Pelosi standing next to the suspect in the case, David DePape. Both men are holding onto a hammer.
Cheddar News

Video Shows Struggle for Hammer During Pelosi Attack

"By Stefanie Dazio and Brian MelleyVideo released publicly Friday shows the husband of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fighting for control of a hammer with his assailant during a brutal attack in the couple's San Francisco home last year.The body-camera footage shows suspect David DePape wrest the tool from 82-year-old Paul Pelosi and lunge toward him the hammer over his head. The blow to Pelosi occurs out of view and the officers — one of them cursing — rush into the house and jump on DePape.Pelosi, apparently unconscious, can be seen lying face down on the floor in his...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheWrap

Nancy Pelosi Hasn’t and Won’t Watch Video of Hammer Attack on Husband: ‘I Have Absolutely No Intention of Seeing’ It (Video)

“We continue to thank people for all of their prayers … He is making progress but it’ll take more time,” she said. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday addressed the police body-cam footage of the hammer attack on her husband Paul Pelosi, saying she appreciated the outpouring of support but wouldn’t be watching it or commenting on it.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

CCTV footage shows Paul Pelosi attack suspect breaking into house

Newly released CCTV footage shows the moment an intruder broke into Paul Pelosi's home before attacking him with a hammer. The man, identified as David DePape, 42, can be seen walking up to the back door before looking inside the house and breaking glass to enter. Mr Pelosi, 82, was beaten with a hammer during the break-in at the San Francisco house he shares with his wife, Nancy Pelosi. DePape has pleaded not guilty to six charges including attempted murderClick here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Paul Pelosi attack shown in newly released police bodycam footageJeremy Hunt rules out tax cuts as he says Brexit will grow economyMan fatally crushed by hydraulic urinal prompting cordon in London’s West End
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Minnesota

Judge orders release of video of attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband

Sacramento — Footage of the attack on former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband will be released to the public after a judge on Wednesday denied a request from prosecutors to keep it secret.San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen M. Murphy ruled there was no reason to keep the footage secret, especially after prosecutors played it in open court during a preliminary hearing last month, according to Thomas R. Burke, a San Francisco-based lawyer who represented CBS News, The Associated Press and a host of other news agencies in their attempt to access the evidence. The San Francisco District Attorney's...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

