Pennsylvania State

Tribune-Review

As pandemic tax credits fade, prepare for shrinking tax refunds

The clock has started ticking for people to file their tax returns but this year, there’s one thing to brace for — smaller refunds. That’s because many of the benefits put in place to help people weather the pandemic — such as boosting the child tax credit and earned income tax credit (EITC) — have reverted back to their original, pre-covid formulas.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

New tax credit floated for Pennsylvania’s historic homeowners

HARRISBURG, PA – A proposed tax credit may breathe new life into Pennsylvania’s inventory of deteriorating historic homes. Reps. Joe Ciresi, D-Royersford, and R. Lee James, R-Seneca, said they will soon introduce a bill expanding the state’s existing Historic Preservation Tax Credit to include homeowners. Currently, the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

Many Pennsylvanians Could Soon Receive a $4,000 Payout.

Millions of people in Pennsylvania may soon receive a $4,000 payout due of the state’s skyrocketing costs of living, especially for groceries, petrol, and rent. Pennsylvania’s low-income families have felt the brunt of the growing expenses of a variety of consumer goods, which has put them under additional stress.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Changes coming to Pennsylvania SNAP program benefits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Acting Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Val Arkoosh advised Pennsylvania residents of upcoming changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. Starting in March, SNAP recipient households will no longer receive the Emergency Allotment (EA) addition payment created during the COVID-19 health emergency and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania Auditor General says schools moved money into reserves to allow them to seek tax increases

It’s called Act 1 and Pennsylvania school districts’ budgets have often been determined by what Act 1 allows them to do since it was adopted by the legislature in 2006. Act 1 requires school districts to seek voter approval for tax increases greater than “the Act 1 Index” which is made up of several costs to schools factors. Districts can get exceptions from this requirement if tax increases are needed to cover specific types of expenses.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Tax caps leave many Pa. municipalities with few ways to raise revenue

This story first appeared in The Investigator, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA featuring the best investigative and accountability journalism from across Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here. Bradford, a small city situated just a few miles south of the New York state line in McKean County, no longer has 24-hour police coverage. It has deferred necessary maintenance and projects, and laid off employees in several departments — including fire,...
BRADFORD, PA
newsfromthestates.com

DCNR grant funding opens for 2023 conservation projects | Five for the Weekend

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced a new round of grant funding for recreation and conservation projects across the Commonwealth. Applications for DCNR’s 2023 Community Conservation Partnership grants opened this week for conservation and recreation projects across Pennsylvania and will remain active until Wed., April 5....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Main Line Media News

Pa. hospitals call on Shapiro to address health care worker shortage

Citing Pennsylvania’s dubious distinction of having some of the most severe shortages of health care professionals in the nation, hospitals want Gov. Josh Shapiro and lawmakers to act. The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania on Monday called for a health care workforce council to be established, led by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Pa. hospitals facing 30% staffing shortages

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Hospital staffing across the Commonwealth has reached critical levels, according to one industry expert. A recent study by the Hospital and Health System Association of Pennsylvania says three out of 10 positions remained vacant at the end of last year. The positions include registered nurses, medical...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Pa. gets failing marks for tobacco control policies

HARRISBURG, PA – Despite a public education campaign spanning years and running to the millions of dollars, Pennsylvania still gets failing marks for its tobacco-control policies, according to a new report. The state has a higher than average adult smoking rate (14.4%) and more than a quarter of the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

$1M, $200K Powerball lottery tickets sold in Pennsylvania over the weekend

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Some big winners came out of Saturday’s half-a-billion-dollar Powerball drawing including a million-dollar winner. The Powerball jackpot has slowly been creeping back up toward the billion-dollar mark after its record-breaking $2 billion jackpot was hit back in November. While nobody hit the jackpot on January 28, two big tickets were found […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

