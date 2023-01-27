It’s called Act 1 and Pennsylvania school districts’ budgets have often been determined by what Act 1 allows them to do since it was adopted by the legislature in 2006. Act 1 requires school districts to seek voter approval for tax increases greater than “the Act 1 Index” which is made up of several costs to schools factors. Districts can get exceptions from this requirement if tax increases are needed to cover specific types of expenses.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO