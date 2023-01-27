I grew up in the 1970s and 1980s during the heyday of Mel Brooks’ famous movies, but I never really enjoyed his style of humor. I remember watching Blazing Saddles and wondering why everyone was laughing so hard. As an adult, I saw a stage production of The Producers, and once again, I wasn’t a fan. Well, I think I now need to revisit all of his films and see any revivals of his stage productions. 54 Below Celebrates Mel Brooks had me in stitches all evening, each song making me laugh harder than the last. There were some huge Mel Brooks fans in the audience that absolutely roared with laughter and applause, and I found myself, surprisingly, joining in. The very talented cast did the upmost to capture the feeling and humor of each song.

1 DAY AGO