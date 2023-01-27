Read full article on original website
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
54 Below Celebrates Mel Brooks
I grew up in the 1970s and 1980s during the heyday of Mel Brooks’ famous movies, but I never really enjoyed his style of humor. I remember watching Blazing Saddles and wondering why everyone was laughing so hard. As an adult, I saw a stage production of The Producers, and once again, I wasn’t a fan. Well, I think I now need to revisit all of his films and see any revivals of his stage productions. 54 Below Celebrates Mel Brooks had me in stitches all evening, each song making me laugh harder than the last. There were some huge Mel Brooks fans in the audience that absolutely roared with laughter and applause, and I found myself, surprisingly, joining in. The very talented cast did the upmost to capture the feeling and humor of each song.
A Soaring Bird Flies in La Golondrina
Inside the home of a music teacher named Amelia, Ramón discusses the problem of the swallow, a bird that is like a pigeon, sounding in crisis. Ramón, played by Rafa Sánchez, attempts to find his breath. With little inhale and almost no exhale, he fails to reveal the depth of his emotion and the memory that might be trapped, away from his cognition. Appearing almost immature, he is unable to grasp the larger truths. With the emotional memory within his body, he seeks to trust Amelia, the portrait of a strong mother, with a strong religious background. Dressed in orange and green, playing a piano, her classic appearance hides deeper pathways that she seeks to uncover.
