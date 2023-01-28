ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Lake, MI

Muskegon-area high school basketball highlights and reactions from Jan. 28

MUSKEGON -- Below is a roundup of how all the Muskegon-area high school basketball teams performed on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to send player stats and scoring summaries to jvandyke@mlive.com after each contest to be included in nightly roundups. --- BOYS BASKETBALL. --- Detroit Catholic Central...
MUSKEGON, MI
Berndt, Berkley lead Grand Haven past Holland West Ottawa

The Grand Haven Buccaneers held on for a 49-44 win over Holland West Ottawa on Friday evening in a OK Conference-Red matchup contest played at Grand Haven. Emersen Berndt led Grand Haven with 18 points while Heiid Berkey tossed in 16 points. Maddie Schopf chipped in with 11 points. The...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
For Zoulek, the lofty win total just keeps on climbing

SHELBY– — Rick Zoulek did more than just win his 500th game as the Shelby boys basketball coach. He reached a milestone that might never be touched. At least, not in our lifetime. In coaching both the boys and girls teams together for 11 years, before the girls...
SHELBY, MI
Davis scores 19 to lead Lady Big Reds over Mona Shores

The Muskegon Lady Big Reds remained undefeated in OK-Green action with a 38-27 victory over the Mona Shores Sailors on Friday. The game was played at Redmond-Potter Gymnasium. With the win, Muskegon sits alone at the top of the league with a 7-0 record. The Big Reds surged to a...
MUSKEGON, MI
Miller scores 16 as Mason County Central cruises past Holton

Responding in strong fashion after a loss to Glen Lake back on Jan. 19, the Mason County Central girls basketball team has rattled off two consecutive wins, both coming in the West Michigan Coference Rivers Division. Holton was the Spartans’ latest conquest, this one by 19 points, 55-37 after the...
HOLTON TOWNSHIP, MI
Second half dooms Oakridge in loss to GR Covenant Christian

After playing at Newaygo on Thursday, the Eagles ventured over to Grand Rapids to take on Covenant Christian. After a tight first half, the Chargers surged to an 86-49 victory over the Eagles. Covenant led 36-33 at the half, then scored 50 points in the second half to run away...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Lady Jayhawks clobber North Central Michigan College

The Muskegon Community College Lady Jayhawks came out fast on Saturday and made quick work of North Central Michigan College. The Lady Jayhawks led 41-16 at the half and cruised to a 77-33 victory in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association contest. MCC didn’t let up much during the second...
MUSKEGON, MI
Pentwater falls to league-leading Baldwin

Pentwater’s boys basketball team took on West Michigan D League leader Baldwin for Homecoming on Friday night and fell short, 82-62. “It was a defensive puzzle to match the excellent offense of the Panthers,” said Pentwater coach Ashley Lubera. “We played them stride for stride in the first quarter, but then tired in the second. We adjusted our defense for the fifth time coming out for the second half and found something that slowed the Panthers down.”
PENTWATER, MI
Nash scores 27 in Jayhawks’ loss to North Central Michigan College

The Muskegon Community College Jayhawks basketball team is battered and bruised with injuries of late. One constant has been the play of Vern Nash III. On Saturday, Nash scored 27 points, including 20 in the opening half. However, the Jayhawks dropped a 76-57 decision to host North Central Michigan College.
MUSKEGON, MI
Muskegon Risers’ inspired play not enough in loss to visiting Iowa

The team played hard in its match against the visiting Iowa Raptors at Trinity Health Arena on Saturday night. But, sadly, the Risers’ inspired play wasn’t enough as they fell, 9-8. Muskegon showed the kind of resilience it takes to win, coming back from an early 2-0 deficit...
MUSKEGON, MI
Newaygo looking for new coach Ralph Munger to restore the tradition in the football program

The Newaygo Lions made news just before the Christmas holiday when they announced the hiring of longtime veteran football coach Ralph Munger. Mungers’ hiring was approved by the Newaygo Public School Board of Education on Monday, Dec. 19. He was officially introduced as the new Lions head coach at a press conference and introduction ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
NEWAYGO, MI
Jayhawk bowlers finish third at Kellogg Invite

The Muskegon Community College bowling team took part in the Kellogg Invite at M66 Bowl on Friday and finished in third place. Cade Alderink earned the high-game award with a game of 268. Bailey Graham earned the high-series award with a 536. Muskegon Community College will compete in the Glen...
MUSKEGON, MI
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 012923

Some occasional lake effect snow flurries will build in overnight, especially near and west of US-131. They won’t amount to much more than a dusting. It will be mostly cloudy and cold, with lows in the mid-teens for most locations, especially those who saw snow over the weekend. Storm...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

