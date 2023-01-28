Read full article on original website
localsportsjournal.com
Berndt, Berkley lead Grand Haven past Spring Lake in “Battle of the Bridge”
Emerson Berndt and Heidi Berkley combined for 31 points on Saturday and lead the Grand Haven girls basketball team to a 41-32 win over Spring Lake in the “Battle of the Bridge” contest. Berndt ended up with a game-high 19 points while Berkley finished with 12 points for...
localsportsjournal.com
Sorrelle hits game-winning shot as Grand Haven gets by Spring Lake in “Drawbridge Classic”
GRAND HAVEN– — The annual “Drawbridge Classic” came right down to the wire on Saturday night. Harrison Sorrelle hit a 15-foot jump shot with 5 seconds remaining to give Grand Haven a 46-44 win over neighboring Spring Lake. Grand Haven got out to a 10-6 lead...
MLive.com
Muskegon-area high school basketball highlights and reactions from Jan. 28
MUSKEGON -- Below is a roundup of how all the Muskegon-area high school basketball teams performed on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to send player stats and scoring summaries to jvandyke@mlive.com after each contest to be included in nightly roundups. --- BOYS BASKETBALL. --- Detroit Catholic Central...
SBLive's Michigan high school boys basketball Power 25 (Jan. 30)
Michigan high school sports scores Vote now: Which high school boys basketball rivalry is the best in the country? Grosse Pointe North boys basketball's Adam Ayrault voted SBLive's Michigan Athlete of the Week (Jan. 16-23) 1. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (13-1) Last week’s ranking: 1 Next game: ...
localsportsjournal.com
Berndt, Berkley lead Grand Haven past Holland West Ottawa
The Grand Haven Buccaneers held on for a 49-44 win over Holland West Ottawa on Friday evening in a OK Conference-Red matchup contest played at Grand Haven. Emersen Berndt led Grand Haven with 18 points while Heiid Berkey tossed in 16 points. Maddie Schopf chipped in with 11 points. The...
localsportsjournal.com
For Zoulek, the lofty win total just keeps on climbing
SHELBY– — Rick Zoulek did more than just win his 500th game as the Shelby boys basketball coach. He reached a milestone that might never be touched. At least, not in our lifetime. In coaching both the boys and girls teams together for 11 years, before the girls...
localsportsjournal.com
Davis scores 19 to lead Lady Big Reds over Mona Shores
The Muskegon Lady Big Reds remained undefeated in OK-Green action with a 38-27 victory over the Mona Shores Sailors on Friday. The game was played at Redmond-Potter Gymnasium. With the win, Muskegon sits alone at the top of the league with a 7-0 record. The Big Reds surged to a...
localsportsjournal.com
Miller scores 16 as Mason County Central cruises past Holton
Responding in strong fashion after a loss to Glen Lake back on Jan. 19, the Mason County Central girls basketball team has rattled off two consecutive wins, both coming in the West Michigan Coference Rivers Division. Holton was the Spartans’ latest conquest, this one by 19 points, 55-37 after the...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Heights gets by Catholic Central in Friday night hoops action
The Muskegon Heights Tigers got by Muskegon Catholic Central on Friday evening by a final score of 55-48 in a non-conference contest played at Muskegon Heights. Dismal shooting from the field was the downfall for Catholic Central as they went 9-for-40 during the first three quarters. “We could not finish...
localsportsjournal.com
Second half dooms Oakridge in loss to GR Covenant Christian
After playing at Newaygo on Thursday, the Eagles ventured over to Grand Rapids to take on Covenant Christian. After a tight first half, the Chargers surged to an 86-49 victory over the Eagles. Covenant led 36-33 at the half, then scored 50 points in the second half to run away...
localsportsjournal.com
Lady Jayhawks clobber North Central Michigan College
The Muskegon Community College Lady Jayhawks came out fast on Saturday and made quick work of North Central Michigan College. The Lady Jayhawks led 41-16 at the half and cruised to a 77-33 victory in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association contest. MCC didn’t let up much during the second...
localsportsjournal.com
Pentwater falls to league-leading Baldwin
Pentwater’s boys basketball team took on West Michigan D League leader Baldwin for Homecoming on Friday night and fell short, 82-62. “It was a defensive puzzle to match the excellent offense of the Panthers,” said Pentwater coach Ashley Lubera. “We played them stride for stride in the first quarter, but then tired in the second. We adjusted our defense for the fifth time coming out for the second half and found something that slowed the Panthers down.”
localsportsjournal.com
Fruitport comes from behind late to beat Hudsonville Unity Christian
The Fruitport boys basketball team rallied for an exciting OK-Blue victory over Hudsonville Unity Christian, 51-47, on Friday. Unity Christian jumped out to a 19-9 lead by the end of the first quarter. Fruitport narrowed the Hudsonville lead to 23-19 by the half by outscoring the host team 10-4 during the second stanza.
localsportsjournal.com
Nash scores 27 in Jayhawks’ loss to North Central Michigan College
The Muskegon Community College Jayhawks basketball team is battered and bruised with injuries of late. One constant has been the play of Vern Nash III. On Saturday, Nash scored 27 points, including 20 in the opening half. However, the Jayhawks dropped a 76-57 decision to host North Central Michigan College.
localsportsjournal.com
Fruitport finishes second, Spring Lake third at Randy Jacobs Memorial Duals
MONTAGUE – The Fruitport Trojans finished second and Spring Lake third at Saturday’s Randy Jacobs Memorial Duals. Montague, the host school, finished sixth. Other local teams to compete were Orchard View, which came in fifth place and Muskegon Catholic was ninth. Montague’s Tristan Winkleblack went 5-0 on the...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Risers’ inspired play not enough in loss to visiting Iowa
The team played hard in its match against the visiting Iowa Raptors at Trinity Health Arena on Saturday night. But, sadly, the Risers’ inspired play wasn’t enough as they fell, 9-8. Muskegon showed the kind of resilience it takes to win, coming back from an early 2-0 deficit...
localsportsjournal.com
Newaygo looking for new coach Ralph Munger to restore the tradition in the football program
The Newaygo Lions made news just before the Christmas holiday when they announced the hiring of longtime veteran football coach Ralph Munger. Mungers’ hiring was approved by the Newaygo Public School Board of Education on Monday, Dec. 19. He was officially introduced as the new Lions head coach at a press conference and introduction ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
localsportsjournal.com
Jayhawk bowlers finish third at Kellogg Invite
The Muskegon Community College bowling team took part in the Kellogg Invite at M66 Bowl on Friday and finished in third place. Cade Alderink earned the high-game award with a game of 268. Bailey Graham earned the high-series award with a 536. Muskegon Community College will compete in the Glen...
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 012923
Some occasional lake effect snow flurries will build in overnight, especially near and west of US-131. They won’t amount to much more than a dusting. It will be mostly cloudy and cold, with lows in the mid-teens for most locations, especially those who saw snow over the weekend. Storm...
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw Valley
A winter weather advisory for a combination of snow, freezing rain, and sleet is located south of the winter storm warning. Winter weather warnings are in effect for Kalamazoo, Lansing, Jackson, Flint, Lapeer, and Sandusky.
