Pentwater’s boys basketball team took on West Michigan D League leader Baldwin for Homecoming on Friday night and fell short, 82-62. “It was a defensive puzzle to match the excellent offense of the Panthers,” said Pentwater coach Ashley Lubera. “We played them stride for stride in the first quarter, but then tired in the second. We adjusted our defense for the fifth time coming out for the second half and found something that slowed the Panthers down.”

PENTWATER, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO