NASDAQ
Will Ameriprise (AMP) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is...
NASDAQ
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Valero Energy (VLO): Time to Buy?
Valero Energy (VLO) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing...
NASDAQ
Assurant (AIZ) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
The market expects Assurant (AIZ) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
Seeking Income? 3 Utilities Stocks Worth Consideration
Income investors commonly target the Utilities sector, as companies in the realm generate reliable and predictable demand thanks to their services being a necessity. In addition, these stocks are generally considered defensive by nature, making them an attractive option for investors seeking an income stream during uncertainty. Further, the sector...
NASDAQ
Will Medtronic (MDT) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Medtronic (MDT), which belongs to the Zacks Medical - Products industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This medical device company has seen...
NASDAQ
What Makes Interpublic (IPG) a New Strong Buy Stock
Interpublic Group (IPG) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating...
NASDAQ
Transocean (RIG) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
SONVY or IDXX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Medical - Instruments stocks are likely familiar with SONOVA HOLDING (SONVY) and Idexx Laboratories (IDXX). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair...
NASDAQ
Why Skyworks (SWKS) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), which belongs to the Zacks Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry. This chipmaker has seen a nice streak of beating earnings estimates, especially when...
NASDAQ
Premier, Inc. (PINC) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
The market expects Premier, Inc. (PINC) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
Why LKQ (LKQ) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider LKQ (LKQ). This company, which is in the Zacks Automotive - Replacement Parts industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.60MM shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA). This represents 7.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 12.18MM shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
Omnicom (OMC) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q4 Release
Omnicom (OMC) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
NASDAQ
Descartes Systems (DSGX) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
NASDAQ
4 Tech Stocks Seeing Upward Estimate Revisions Heading into Earnings
Earnings expectations for 2023 have been dropping lower with recent announcements, as most analysts have been expecting a slowdown if not a recession this year. And if the IMF is to be believed, there’s reason to think that inflation peaked last year and a recession may be avoidable in 2023 and also 2024, even if interest rates move above 5% and the unemployment rate also reaches thereabouts.
NASDAQ
Xylem (XYL) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
Xylem (XYL) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
NASDAQ
WF vs. HDB: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in stocks from the Banks - Foreign sector have probably already heard of Woori Bank (WF) and HDFC Bank (HDB). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. Everyone has their own methods for...
NASDAQ
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
NASDAQ
Noteworthy ETF Outflows: HDV, VZ, DVN, GILD
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (Symbol: HDV) where we have detected an approximate $140.5 million dollar outflow -- that's a 1.1% decrease week over week (from 120,800,000 to 119,450,000). Among the largest underlying components of HDV, in trading today Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) is up about 0.2%, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) is up about 0.8%, and Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) is higher by about 0.6%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the HDV Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of HDV, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
United Rentals (URI) Is Up 13.14% in One Week: What You Should Know
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
