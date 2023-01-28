OROVILLE, Calif. - The Las Plumas High School cheer team took first place at Jamz Nationals in Las Vegas after a two day competition on Friday and Saturday. “These amazing athletes poured their heart and soul into this routine and their hard work paid off,” LPHS cheer coach, Tami Deal, said. “Our coaching staff is beyond proud of the hard work and dedication this team has shown all season.”

OROVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO