Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: La Jolla Country Day stars Breya Cunningham and Jada Williams discuss 70-65 victory over Etiwanda
SAN YSIDRO, Calif. — Two of California's best girls basketball teams made the trek south on Saturday night to play in the Border Boyz Classic at San Ysidro High School, just north of the United States and Mexico border. La Jolla Country Day, ranked No. 2 in SBLive's California Girls Basketball ...
KDRV
Las Plumas High School cheer team wins second national title
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Las Plumas High School cheer team took first place at Jamz Nationals in Las Vegas after a two day competition on Friday and Saturday. “These amazing athletes poured their heart and soul into this routine and their hard work paid off,” LPHS cheer coach, Tami Deal, said. “Our coaching staff is beyond proud of the hard work and dedication this team has shown all season.”
Comments / 0