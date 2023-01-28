ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Opportunity knocks for Ducks at No. 3 Stanford on Sunday

The Ducks still don't have what most would classify as a marquee win this season. They'll have another opportunity to snag their first on Sunday when they visit Maples Pavilion. Oregon's best wins to date this season have come over USC, Arkansas and Michigan State. All three currently sit from...
STANFORD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy