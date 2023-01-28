Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Gonzaga commit Dusty Stromer lights up Sierra Canyon
Gonzaga fans, get excited. Dusty Stromer can shoot it from anywhere, and he put on a show Friday night before more than 8,000 fans at Pauley Pavilion on the campus of UCLA. The 6-foot-6 Gonzaga commit drilled six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 22 points to lead Notre Dame (Sherman ...
Pac-12 women's basketball report: No. 25 Colorado, USC's next opponent, knocks off No. 8 UCLA
This Mountain road trip is a supremely tough test for USC women’s basketball. The Trojans lost to No. 9 Utah on Friday in Salt Lake City. It won’t get any easier on Sunday in Boulder. USC will have to face a No. 25 Colorado team which just took...
Nike Extravaganza final roundup: California's No. 1 Centennial breezes past Liberty of Nevada
SANTA ANA, Calif. — One of the Golden State's finest one-day boys basketball events — the 28th Nike Extravaganza — featured 11 games Saturday at Mater Dei's Meruelo Athletic Center. That's a lot of basketball. Check in all day for updates on each game with the premier contest featuring ...
USC football: Southern California offensive lineman prospect receives offer from Trojans
Sierra Canyon (California) offensive lineman Eugene Brooks took an unofficial to USC and he walked away with a scholarship offer
Opportunity knocks for Ducks at No. 3 Stanford on Sunday
The Ducks still don't have what most would classify as a marquee win this season. They'll have another opportunity to snag their first on Sunday when they visit Maples Pavilion. Oregon's best wins to date this season have come over USC, Arkansas and Michigan State. All three currently sit from...
Comments / 0