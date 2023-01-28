Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
23-Year-Old Mother-To-Be Killed in Staten Island DUIBridget MulroyStaten Island, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
Psycho Stabbed Man in Head Near Church in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Drivers May Soon Pay a Weight-Based Tax on SUVs, Trucks, Polluting Cars to Reduce EmissionsEden ReportsNew York City, NY
In-Depth: Watchdogs warned buyers of Hunter's artwork could seek preferential treatment from White House — They're rightVictorNew York City, NY
Related
New York City Mayor Wants To Send Migrants To Upstate New York
If New York City's Mayor gets his way the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York will soon see an influx of migrants. New York City Mayor Eric Adams wants to send migrants arriving in New York City to Upstate New York. New York City Mayor Wants To Send Migrants To...
New York City Mayor Eric Adams demands 'national czar' for migrant surge, a role VP Kamala Harris already has
New York City Mayor Eric Adams, in discussing the surge of migrants into the Big Apple, demanded a border "national czar" be appointed -- a job Vice President Kamala Harris already has.
Migrants moved from Manhattan hotel to accommodate families: BP
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A group of migrants are sleeping in tents outside a Midtown hotel because they do not want to be relocated to a Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, according to Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine. The men are being moved to accommodate space for families in the Watson Hotel in Hell’s Kitchen, Levine said […]
Mayor Adams wants asylum seekers at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal; critics disagree
RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams has come up with another plan on where to house asylum seekers. And already critics say it will never work. Adams proposed temporarily housing 1,000 adult male asylum seekers at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal until springtime when the cruise season gets underway. Since last […]
NYPD Officer Blasted By Mayor For Punching Black Staten Island Girl
NYPD is suspending an officer for getting into an altercation with a young Black Staten Island girl, prompting the mayor to respond as well. The post NYPD Officer Blasted By Mayor For Punching Black Staten Island Girl appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Fox News meteorologist Adam Klotz says he was attacked on New York City subway by a group of teens
Fox News meteorologist Adam Klotz says he was attacked on a New York City subway by a group of teens over the weekend. In a series of Instagram Story posts, Klotz, whose face appeared bruised up, said it happened early Sunday on a No. 1 train in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan after he told the teens to stop harassing an older passenger in the subway car.
Gambino mobster Frank Camuso busted in sprawling NYC construction kickback scheme
A reputed Gambino captain was among two dozen people busted in a sprawling, multimillion-dollar construction kickback scheme that affected several significant high-rise construction projects in Manhattan, authorities said Wednesday. Frank Camuso, 59, was busted alongside ringleader Robert Baselice, who as the vice president of a construction management firm illegally steered property developers to subcontractors he was conspiring with, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said. As part of the plot, Baselice gave inside info about competitors’ bids to his co-conspirators and directed subcontractors to raise their offers to an amount that would allow him to pocket a kickback. A portion of the payoff made...
Dog Found in Upstate New York Reunited With Family in Florida
This story sounds like the plot of a Disney movie. Maybe this can be the 2022 version of Homeward Bound?. Meet Cubby, an 8-year-old pup from Florida, who was put up for adoption about 4 years ago. The Elmore SPCA in Peru, New York, explains Cubby's situation and how in...
New York City woman, 21, disappeared after getting off the subway on New Year's Eve
Adamaruis 'Yuri' Garcia, 21, of Queens, was last seen on a Queens-bound N train. She got off at Queensboro Plaza around 11.15pm and has not been heard from since.
Savannah Guthrie saying goodbye to NYC home, willing to take a loss
Savannah Guthrie and her husband, Michael Feldman, are looking to part ways with their New York City pad of five years. Located in Tribeca, the four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom residence hit the market on Monday for $7.1 million. The “Today” anchor, and her former democratic advisor husband, purchased the home in 2017 for roughly $7.114 million — meaning they’re willing to accept an approximate $14,000 loss if the home trades hands for its current list price, plus the cost for renovations over the years. The couple married just three years prior, in 2014. They told the Wall Street Journal, the first to...
Eric Adams says commuters feel ‘safer’ in subway after more cops were added — despite recent incidents
New York’s subway safety plan is right on track, Hizzoner claims. Mayor Eric Adams made the rounds of national and local morning talk shows Wednesday to say that straphangers are enjoying a “cleaner” and “safer” subway system, despite high-profile incidents like the recent beatdown of a local meteorologist. The Democrat appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and WABC’s “Sid & Friends In The Morning” to tout the results of his subway safety initiative that flooded the system with 1,200 cops in the fall. Adams said the majority of the city’s 2.9 million daily subway commuters were getting around safely. Crime in the transit system...
Financier who fatally plunged from NYC rooftop bar was dad of 3 who recently filed for divorce
The financier who plunged to his death from a Manhattan rooftop bar was identified Thursday as a Connecticut dad of three who filed for divorce from his wife one day before he died, according to police sources and court records. Dale L. Cheney 46, plummeted from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York on West 45th Street near Seventh Avenue, in front of at least two witnesses around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities and the sources said. He landed on the street below and was pronounced dead, cops said. The death is being investigated as a suspected suicide, an NYPD spokesperson...
John Leguizamo buys daughter a co-op on same NYC block as family house
“The Menu” star’s kid is flying the coop, but she’s not going far. Actor and film producer John Leguizamo’s daughter Allegra Leguizamo is moving out of her parents’ place and down the block. According to city property records, the 23-year-old actress bought a co-op apartment just a few houses down from her family’s West Ninth Street townhouse this month. Allegra’s father, 62, and mother, Justine Maurer, are both listed alongside her on the $1.66 million transaction’s documents. The two-bedroom Village unit is inside a 36-unit prewar building, and features both modern amenities and original accents. The north-facing living room has a woodburning fireplace,...
Yardbarker
NYC mayor responds to bizarre Empire State Building move
Sunday’s move by the Empire State Building was so bad, it prompted a response from New York City mayor Eric Adams. The famed New York skyscraper was lit up in Philadelphia Eagles colors following the team’s NFC Championship game victory on Sunday in a move that baffled most observers. The Eagles are major rivals with the New York Giants, and the betrayal was front-page news for the city’s tabloids.
Everett Quinton Dies: Downtown NYC Theater Pioneer And Champion Of The Ridiculous Was 71
Everett Quinton, a staple of New York’s post-1960s downtown theater scene and diligent standard-bearer for the outrageously campy and hilariously melodramatic style of performance known as the Ridiculous, died of glioblastoma January 23 in Brooklyn. He was 71. The actor-director’s death was confirmed to The New York Times by friend Julia Campanelli speaking on behalf of his sister Mary Ann Quinton. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Billy Packer Dies: College Basketball Announcer Part Of 34 Final Fours Was 82 Related Story Lance Kerwin Dies: 'James At 15', 'Salem's Lot' Actor Was 62 Making his name in the Off (and...
Apple Insider
NYPD finds AirTag tracking its patrol car
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Officers from the New York Police Department discovered one of Apple'sAirTags hidden under their car's hood, but don't appear to have traced the owner. The marked NYPD police car was reportedly patrolling the Queens...
TODAY.com
How fried chicken put this NYC pop-up on the culinary map
NBC’s Jacob Soboroff travels to Brooklyn, New York, to visit Pecking House, which started as a pop-up known for its chili fried chicken and has become a food destination sensation.Jan. 2, 2023.
Curbed
A Writer’s Book-Stuffed Greenwich Village Studio
Books cover almost every square inch of the studio occupied by the poet, professor, and translator Richard Howard. Photo: Courtesy of Compass. The poet, professor, and translator Richard Howard, who passed away last March, spent many evenings at W.H. Auden’s apartment in the East Village drinking and talking literature. But one night, he was distracted by Auden’s library: The shelves had started overspilling, forming teetering piles. “Richard was already starting in that direction, and he decided he couldn’t live that way,” says Howard’s husband, artist David Alexander, who helped enforce a new rule: “One book in, one book out.” Over the years, the books that covered almost every square inch of Howard’s apartment shifted almost imperceptibly. Almost nothing else did.
Singer Suzanne Vega sells NYC co-op for $1.8M
Suzanne Vega has parted ways with her longtime Manhattan home — but she hasn’t gone far away. The “Luka” songwriter quietly sold her apartment of 17 years last month, making a small profit. Vega is known for her prolific musical career and, more locally, for being a celebrity “synonymous with the Upper West Side,” as one local publication remarked. The 63-year-old grew up in the neighborhood, went to college in the neighborhood, was inspired to write her hit track “Tom’s Diner” by the famous neighborhood restaurant and, until last month, called 37 W. 93rd St. her home. (Between childhood and the present,...
Comments / 0