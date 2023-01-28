ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

foxbangor.com

Tyre Nichols Death, Two EMTs And Fire Lieutenant Who Came To Scene Fired

More first responders have now been fired in the wake of Tyre Nichols' death ... and this time it's a fire lieutenant and two EMTs who responded to the scene. The Memphis Fire Department announced Monday it fired three members of Engine 55 ... Lieutenant Michelle Whitaker and EMTs Robert Long and JaMicheal Sandridge for violating numerous policies and protocols during Tyre's arrest.
MEMPHIS, TN
foxbangor.com

Memphis NAACP Prez Says Charges in Tyre Nichols Case Could Be Adjusted

The charges 5 ex-Memphis PD officers are facing in the Tyre Nichols murder case can, and should, be tweaked based on evidence and what's most likely to secure convictions ... according to an NAACP chief. We spoke to Van Turner Jr. -- the President of Memphis' NAACP branch -- Monday...
MEMPHIS, TN

