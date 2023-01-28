Two Destiny Connection errors Surface This January 28, Bungie investigating coconut, currant and cabin cabin errors surface This January 28

Read full article on original website
Warzone 2 Players Say Game is "So Bad" They're Actually Living Their Life
Warzone 2 players have begun making satirical posts online, praising the game for being so unenjoyable that they've stopped gaming. Gaming is a time consuming hobby, but we do it because we enjoy it. Or at least, we're supposed to. Call of Duty players have started to turn their backs on their beloved franchise, claiming that the state of Warzone 2 just isn't worth their time.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players claim Goldeneye 007 has a better combat record
Modern Warfare 2 players have once again hit out at the Infinity Ward devs, claiming that 1997’s Goldeneye 007 has a better combat record and set of in-game stats. Despite shattering sales and breaking franchise records, as well as easily becoming the most successful entertainment launch of 2022, MW2 has been under much scrutiny from fans.
game-news24.com
PS+: The games for February have dropped and there’s a little surprise
This is the official game of PS+: The free games for the month of February have leaked and there are surprises. A leak has revealed that titles available with a PS Plus subscription from February 2023 were revealed. If you are a subscriber, there may be games you’ll be interested in.
ComicBook
Xbox 360 Classic Can Now Be Downloaded for Free
A classic Xbox 360 game can now be downloaded, for free, via Xbox Live Gold. As a backward-compatible game, this offer extends to any Xbox Live Gold subscriber on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X. The game is not available as part of Games With Gold, or at least not really. The game is part of Games With Gold if you live in Argentina. If you don't live in Argentina, it's a bonus free game that anyone can download by making an account with the region, which anybody can do. The game in question is Ikaruga.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Bringing Back Iconic Game Mode in Season 2
Activision and developer Infinity Ward have confirmed that a fan-favorite game mode from previous Call of Duty titles will be returning in Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2. In recent weeks, hype and anticipation from fans has been building toward the launch of Season 2, which is set to bring with it a ton of new content to MW2. And while this season will be arriving a bit later than originally expected, it's now confirmed that a mode that hasn't been seen so far in Modern Warfare 2 will finally be coming back.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Game Free to Download for One More Day
A Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game is currently free on Nintendo eShop, but there are two catches. The first is that the deal expires tomorrow, January 25. When exactly tomorrow, we don't know, but presumably it will be at the end of the day. The other catch is that this offer is only available to Amazon Prime subscribers via Prime Gaming. If you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription, you're out of luck.
knowtechie.com
Remastered GoldenEye 007 launches today on Switch and Xbox
After several years of waiting, the highly anticipated remaster of GoldenEye 007 has finally made its way to Xbox and Nintendo Switch. The game launches with two different versions that feature a few significant differences. But whether you’re on Xbox or Switch, you can now play the remastered James Bond shooter.
game-news24.com
They got killed. Football team bus falls on the bridge of Brazil’s bridge
In the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais there was a serious accident in which a bus carrying the local football team lacked an esporte club in the portugal region. The bus with the players collapsed from the bridge. The bus was carrying driver, coach and teamplayer. According to reports, four people died after the fall from their injuries that weren’t compatible with life. Another 29 people were hospitalized with injuries of different severity.
CNET
GoldenEye 007 Hits Nintendo Switch, Xbox: How to Play and Fix Switch Controls
Load up your silenced PP7s and prime those remote mines: GoldenEye 007 is available now on the Nintendo Switch Online and Xbox Game Pass subscription services. The beloved James Bond first-person shooter originally hit the N64 in 1997, and this is the game's first rerelease since then. Playing GoldenEye 007...
game-news24.com
Iron VALORANT players struggle to win with these three agent picks
In VALORANT, what fans see in competition doesn’t reflect the real world of ranked plays, particularly when it comes to lower levels. Iron games are much cheaper than map games. But there are a few agents still at all levels of trouble, from highest of to lowest of all.
IGN
Sony PlayStation Plus Essential Games for February 2023 Leaked, Check Out Which Titles Will Be Available
PlayStation Plus Essential titles for February have gotten leaked. The leak comes from Dealabs user billbil-kun, who has accurately leaked the monthly games from the service for over a year. February’s games will include titles such as OlliOlli World for PS4 and PS5, Mafia Definitive Edition for PS4, Destiny 2:...
IGN
Destiny 2: Spikey Rolls for Titans - Xur Location & Inventory (Jan. 27-31)
Each week the enigmatic vendor, Xur, shows up in Destiny 2 with a selection of wares to sell. We’ll show you where to find him and which of his offerings you might consider picking up. This week for a look at Destiny 2 Xur inventory we have Hawkmoon, Dead Man's Tale, and several exotics including Suros Regime, Sealed Ahamkara Grasps, ACD/0 Feedback Fence, and Apotheosis Veil.
game-news24.com
Slave Zero X, which confirmations Steam Next Fest will happen!
Ziggurat Interactiveand Poppy Works confirmed today they will have a free demo for Slave Zero X during February’s Steam Next Fest. We got some demos in the wolds, so we could try it in the winter. For most of the time they worked to make sure they’re going to be OK when they finally slap on that release date. Now you can try a better version of what we played, as the demo will come out on February 6th.
game-news24.com
A new Pokemon Sleep patent wakes the project away from its slumber
The Pokemon Company recently filed a new Pokemon Sleep patent with the United States Patent and Trademarks Office. The Pokemon Company filed the patent application back in August 2022, and the USPTO published the patent application on November 17 2022. The Pokemon Company did launch the Pokemon Sleep project at...
game-news24.com
Mythic+ affixes are not overpriced to work and here is how it works for WoW fans
Most Mythic + affixes date back to the beginning of Mythic+ dungeons. In other words, to the era of the war. However, we’ve already already banned Sargeras and his infinite army from the Twisting Nether and World of Warcraft players. The shamingly repeated by Mythic+ affixes is overdue for rework. Here’s how some fans like to tweak mythic+ affixes.
The Best Strategies For Leveling Weapons Fast In Modern Warfare 2
Gaining XP and leveling weapons is a vital part of the early game for "Modern Warfare 2" multiplayer. Newcomers will find many of the best weapon receivers, attachments, and the ability to tune them are locked until other weapons have been leveled up. Even veterans who have earned all the important stuff may still care about leveling more weapons for the sake of completeness and opening up more options for experimentation.
techaiapp.com
Microsoft Says XBox Game Pass Is Dropping Four More Games
Microsoft will soon be withdrawing more games from Xbox Game Pass, as it does on a regular basis. According to Game Spot, an alert that appeared in the Xbox Game Pass app said that at least four titles would be leaving the service on January 31. This Is Not The...
game-news24.com
Free Jolteon Raid Guide For Pokemon Go Players: Crackling Voltage!
The crackling competition in Pokemon GO will bring a new raid rotation. It’s a main attraction: a release of Shiny Tapu Koko in Tier Five Raids, as well as the return of Mega Aerodactyl to the Mega Raids. There are also solid options in the Premiere and Three levels. Today’s raid guide for Pokemon GO players will help you to get together to defeat Jolteon in the three-tier Raids. Let’s start with it.
game-news24.com
A charpenteur’s “Goes” new trailer, with the latest mobile-based audio-visual equipment in the state
A new aesthetic pack that goes on jungle-themed design has been announced. Paradox Interactive announced today that new Jungle Pack, the latest aesthetic expansion of the popular prison management simulator. This update is set in a tropical forest with a dazzling energy that requires players to get involved in a prison in the jungle, with wooden structure, customization options, and a feverish menace.
game-news24.com
Destiny 2 Xur Inventory, Apotheosis Veil, Sealed Ahamkara Grasps and More
All-star supplier Xur is returning for Bungies Destiny 2. He is currently in Tower Hangar until the next week of resettlement. This weeks Exotic rifle is very familiar with the Kinetic auto rifle, SUROS Regime, which costs 29 Legendary Shards. The old series in Hawkmoon includes Full Bore, Snapshot Sights...
