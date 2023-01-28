Read full article on original website
game-news24.com
PS+: The games for February have dropped and there’s a little surprise
This is the official game of PS+: The free games for the month of February have leaked and there are surprises. A leak has revealed that titles available with a PS Plus subscription from February 2023 were revealed. If you are a subscriber, there may be games you’ll be interested in.
Why The Callisto Protocol Failed To Capture The Magic Of Dead Space
Developer Striking Distance Studios intended for "The Callisto Protocol" to serve as a spiritual successor to "Dead Space," but it failed to live up to the magic of the original survival horror experience that captured fans' hearts. K-ODYSSEY reported that the game underperformed in sales, to the point that publisher Krafton's stock took a hit as a result.
IGN
Marvel’s Midnight Suns - Official Meet Deadpool: Hero Spotlight Trailer
Marvel's Midnight Suns' first DLC, The Good, the Bad, and the Undead, is available now on Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Watch the latest trailer for Marvel’s Midnight Suns to see Deadpool in action. The Good, the Bad, and the...
game-news24.com
Call of Duty is like a dying film, so why are people still playing it? Readers Feature Feature Feature Readers
What is called Duty outrageously popular? (pic: Activision). A reader is frustrated by the bugs and cheating in Call Of Duty, and believes that time is right for a new military shooter to take its place. Call of Duty has been the biggest thing in the world for so long...
game-news24.com
There is no Forspoken RUSH on Steam this week (March 23-29), but it doesn’t feature a Forspoken feature
At the end of this week, Steam publishes the TOP 10 projects that brought him the most revenue in the last 7 days. Today, the results for the period between 23 and 29 January were published. This week, several interesting releases took place immediately, and immediately were available on Steam: Dead Space, Forspoken and Hi-Fi RUSH.
game-news24.com
These Doomed Islands Sign Signing People Up For Closed Alpha
Three major titles including The Fireshine and The Doomed Islands (closed Alpha) will take place. if you don’t see the game before, you play like a god to develop a land and provide a settlement for your followers. You’ll give them shelter, resources and more to help them survive the oncoming storm, which was all about a disaster. The teams are also taking signups for the Closed Alpha via the Discord game, with the deadlines set for the first two days of March.
The Eminence in Shadow (Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute) Chapter 49: Release Date, Raw Scans, Spoilers, Read Online
The Eminence in Shadow which is also known as ‘Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute‘ in Japanese is a popular comedy-action series. It follows Cid Kagenou who is Chuuni, which is a character trait just like tsundere used in Japanese media used to describe early teens who have delusions of grandeur and have convinced themselves they have hidden knowledge or secret powers. The term was popularized by Chunibyo & Other Delusions anime series and one of its recent popular examples is the character Fischl from the Genshin Impact Gacha game.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Dead Space Remake?
Ever since the "Dead Space" remake's launch trailer, people have been ready to get scared again. While the game is a remake of the 2008 title with the same name, many are wondering how long it will take to beat. Considering Motive Studio has already shown off some new content...
game-news24.com
Iron VALORANT players struggle to win with these three agent picks
In VALORANT, what fans see in competition doesn’t reflect the real world of ranked plays, particularly when it comes to lower levels. Iron games are much cheaper than map games. But there are a few agents still at all levels of trouble, from highest of to lowest of all.
ComicBook
Bethesda Game Will Soon Be Free to Download
Bethesda is making one of its games completely free to download. The game in question is available via a variety of platforms, but only the PC version will be made free, and that's because the free offer is coming via Epic Games Store. Every week, Epic Games rewards users of its digital PC storefront with a free game. Sometimes even more than one free game a week is offered. Next week is set to be an example of the latter, with two free games, one of which is Dishonored: Death of the Outsider.
ComicBook
New Steam Game Will Soon Be Unplayable Forever
A fairly new Steam release is soon going to be delisted from the PC digital storefront and unplayable forever. The announcement comes from Konami, the publisher of the game, and the company best known for games and series like Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, Bomberman, and Castlevania. That said, for fans of its iconic series, it's thankfully not a game from any of these famous and, in some cases, dormant IP. Rather, the game in question is a smaller release called Crimesight, a title developed and published by Konami, and that was just released on April 14, 2022.
wegotthiscovered.com
A bloodthirsty fantasy horror that lives up to its grisly title and then some decapitates the streaming charts
Unless it’s a sequel, reboot, or adaptation of a known property, the title of a movie can often be the deciding factor in whether or not audiences are willing to give the project in question a shot. As chance would have it, 2018’s The Head Hunter is indeed about somebody hunting heads, but the action-packed fantasy horror is so much more than that.
Hollywood Minute: New 'Shazam' trailer
New 'Shazam: Fury of the Gods' trailer, 'Stranger Things' is 2022's top-streamed show, and 'Avatar 2' becomes fifth highest grossing film of all time.
game-news24.com
The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players think they discovered a new master ball dupe glitch, but there’s a catch
The big game is quite big! The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players believe they’ve discovered a new double-op-by-double-destroyed glitch that has yielded more than 18 cases. The problem is that it looks like it’s in place of a breeding bug, which is difficult to replicate, and and in fact, it could erase a couple of hours of work.
game-news24.com
A new Pokemon Sleep patent wakes the project away from its slumber
The Pokemon Company recently filed a new Pokemon Sleep patent with the United States Patent and Trademarks Office. The Pokemon Company filed the patent application back in August 2022, and the USPTO published the patent application on November 17 2022. The Pokemon Company did launch the Pokemon Sleep project at...
game-news24.com
What had you been playing this week?
Magic Cats in the horseneck. Good morning, good weekend, and welcome to Whatcha were they playing? It’s been a week of a lot and a month of the year of a month. And frankly, I’m really ready to hit the big reset button and give 2023 another go. I finally fell outside the beginning, the world, and I just couldn’t wait for the remainder of the year. I hope the year’s begun for you, all the time.
game-news24.com
The Lords of the Fallen will be both a sequel and a reboot. The authors explain why the title is the same as the first one
During its August last year, CI Games announced a new game with the Fallen franchise in words: The Lords of the Fallen. While some might assume that this is a reboot, it’s not the case. The studio behind The Lords of the Fallen explained in the latest edition of...
game-news24.com
Netflix’s first posters for the sequel to One Piece will be announced soon
Netflix introduced the first adaptation posters One Piece and noted the premiere of the project will happen this year. On the posters you see the backs of the main characters and their famous ship on a sail. This story based on the same name or manga, tells the story of a pirate who has been searching for a legendary treasure.
ComicBook
New Like a Dragon: Ishin Trailer Revealed Before Release
Prior to its launch in just a few short weeks, a new trailer for Like a Dragon: Ishin has today been unveiled by Sega. In a general sense, Sega and developer RGG Studio have already announced that three new games in the Like a Dragon (formerly Yakuza) franchise are now in the works. And while details on two of these titles are still quite sparse, Sega is now beginning to show off a lot more of Ishin prior to its arrival.
fanthatracks.com
Film and TV Review: The Bad Batch: Entombed
Every time an episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch lands, Fantha Tracks will be giving their responses, and here are our initial gut feelings, deep dives and thoughts on episode five of season two, ‘Entombed’. Beware of spoilerific elements in here. Eric Onkenhout. ‘Entombed,’ the fifth episode...
