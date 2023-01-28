Read full article on original website
Almost half of the console owners of the Xbox 360 and X haven’t used it as their main console
A new survey has revealed that while 71% of PS5 owners think that their main console is their main console, only 48% of Xbox X series have the same experience. As with the hardware, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X/S are very similar machines, but they are clearly different from the standard standard standard consoles.
PS+: The games for February have dropped and there’s a little surprise
This is the official game of PS+: The free games for the month of February have leaked and there are surprises. A leak has revealed that titles available with a PS Plus subscription from February 2023 were revealed. If you are a subscriber, there may be games you’ll be interested in.
A new PlayStation 5 model to hit markets later this year, though not in the way you might think
It feels like every other year a new console generation or version of an already existing console makes its way onto the market. PlayStation’s version of this console reimagining usually comes in the form of the “Slim” or the Pro. However, there seems to be a slim...
PlayStation Just Had A Major Game Leak
It seems that some intriguing details for a brand-new PlayStation IP have leaked online. While Sony is known for its stable of legacy IP, such as the "God of War" series and the "Ratchet & Clank" series, the juggernaut video game company hasn't been afraid to put its weight behind the development of new exclusive titles. Square Enix's "Forspoken" and Housemarque's "Returnal" on PS5 are just a couple of the recent games that have made their bold console debut exclusively on Sony's platform. Now, another intriguing title for the brand appears to be on the horizon.
PS5 restock nightmare is finally over —PlayStation Direct ditches invitation system
PS5 restock appears to have finally stabilized as PlayStation Direct drops its requirement for an invitation in order to purchase.
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Losing One of the Best PS2 Games
There is a reason the PS2 is the best-selling console of all time, and that's because it's the best console of all time. Of course, this is a subjective claim, but there's denying it had many great games, including many great games that were exclusive to it. Not many of these games were better than GTA Vice City, which, sitting at 95 on Metacritic, makes it tied for fifth highest-rated game on the PlayStation platform. And nobody needs any introduction to the game. If you don't know about GTA Vice City you're living under a rock with no Internet access and thus you couldn't possibly be reading this. For several months, the game has been playable via PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium, but this is changing.
Sony looks to the future with more PS5-only games in 2023
It looks like the time has finally come for Sony to put the PlayStation 4 back on its shelf and focus on PS5 development. A recent video on the official PlayStation YouTube channel hypes up a bunch of the games that are coming to PlayStation in 2023. Those with a...
What to expect from Samsung’s February Unpacked event
On February 1st, Samsung will hold its first in-person smartphone launch since the Galaxy S20 way back in February 2020. The company is widely expected to announce its new flagship smartphone lineup at the event, namely the Galaxy S23 series. But, as is tradition, Samsung will almost certainly include a couple of additional product announcements for good measure. Here’s a roundup of everything we’re expecting at the event, which is due to kick off at 1PM ET / 10AM PT / 6PM GMT on Wednesday.
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
Sony's Playstation 1 Accomplished Something No Other Console Could Up Until Then
It's no secret that the 90's were a tumultuous time for video games — as the industry started to recover from the Video Game Crash of 1983, the home console market became oversaturated with contenders from now unlikely-sounding companies like Philips, Commodore, Panasonic, Fujitsu, and more, all scrambling to make the most of ongoing developments in computer technology (per the Video Game Console Library).
Xbox Live Gold Free Games for February 2023 Revealed
The free games with an Xbox Live Gold subscription for February 2023 have been revealed, and once again Xbox Live Gold subscribers are getting two Xbox One games. Xbox Series X|S games continue to not be included in the offer, and as of last year, classic Xbox and Xbox 360 games are also no longer included. This wouldn't be a problem if the Xbox One games were high quality, but they very rarely are. Where PlayStation Plus offers both high-quality PS4 and PS5 games, Games With Gold usually offers smaller indie games. Sometimes these games are decent, other times they are downright insignificant. This month it's a mix of the two.
Football Manager 2023 Launches For PS5 On February 1st
Football Manager 2023 will make its PS5 debut as SEGA and Sports Interactive will release the console version. SEGA and Sports Interactive announced this week that they'll be bringing Football Manager 2023 over to the PS5 next month. The game was originally due to come out back in November, but due to complications, the title wasn't able to make its debut over there in time for the worldwide release. However, better late than never, as PlayStation owners will be able to experience the game in full on February 1st, 2023. We got more info on the release for you below as you make your way on the journey to having the best club around.
Second Samsung Unpacked event tipped for March — here’s what could appear
Leaker Evan Blass says that Samsung will hold a second Unpacked event on March 30 showing off the next generation of its budget A series phones. That would follow the February 1 Unpacked where we're expecting to see the Galaxy S23.
When you can play Forspoken on PS5 and PC
Forspoken, the latest game from Square Enix’s Luminous Productions, is finally nearing launch, and we’re gearing up to provide you with the full lowdown on what you can expect to see in Forspoken. But until then, you need just one piece of information: when you can actually play this game in your ...
The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players think they discovered a new master ball dupe glitch, but there’s a catch
The big game is quite big! The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players believe they’ve discovered a new double-op-by-double-destroyed glitch that has yielded more than 18 cases. The problem is that it looks like it’s in place of a breeding bug, which is difficult to replicate, and and in fact, it could erase a couple of hours of work.
Mythic+ affixes are not overpriced to work and here is how it works for WoW fans
Most Mythic + affixes date back to the beginning of Mythic+ dungeons. In other words, to the era of the war. However, we’ve already already banned Sargeras and his infinite army from the Twisting Nether and World of Warcraft players. The shamingly repeated by Mythic+ affixes is overdue for rework. Here’s how some fans like to tweak mythic+ affixes.
What had you been playing this week?
Magic Cats in the horseneck. Good morning, good weekend, and welcome to Whatcha were they playing? It’s been a week of a lot and a month of the year of a month. And frankly, I’m really ready to hit the big reset button and give 2023 another go. I finally fell outside the beginning, the world, and I just couldn’t wait for the remainder of the year. I hope the year’s begun for you, all the time.
Report: Microsoft, Sony & Nintendo All Skipping E3 2023
This was supposed to be the year, after industry setbacks and a global pandemic, that E3—once the brightest centre of the video game universe—came back “recognizably epic” as a live show for the first time since 2019. Reports today indicate, however, that it will be doing so without any of the console industry’s power players.
The commercial of the second Spider-Man from Sony went viral on the internet
The video series appeared on Marvels Spider-Man, which was screened on one of Australia’s sports channels. In a video, they showed a report where two Spiders help law enforcement catch their next criminals. They have untrue and a couple of heroes leave the obscene with all the strangest places on the web. The inhabitants of Australia confirmed the authenticity of the video, where in the past they showed a similar video based on Horizon Forbidden West. That’s the release window from Insomniac Games which developers gave in the past. The game is a prototype of the PS5. It became apparent a tense sequel will go well-out with many sequels. In the film “Bild King” for the horror, Game Monster – the trailer from Stephen King Blizzard, and the upcoming Diablo 3 : The Legacy of Rites: bonuses and legend potions Hogwarts Legacy, Dead Space remake and Hi-Fi Rush in the latest Steam chart.
New Report Suggests Nintendo, Xbox, & PlayStation Won't Be At E3 2023
According to a new report, E3 2023 won't have three of the biggest publishers on the floor in Nintendo, Xbox, and PlayStation. According to a brand new report this evening, Nintendo, Xbox, and PlayStation will not be participating in E3 2023 in any form. The info comes from IGN, who reported that sources close to the matter are claiming that Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo will not be a part of the event in any capacity, not even having demo stations on the floor. Which, if true, would be a major blow to the convention as it is trying to return to a physical format with the help of ReedPop this year at the Los Angeles Convention Center. None of the big three responded to IGN's requests, but ReedPop did send the statement below.
