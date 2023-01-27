Read full article on original website
WGMD Radio
Covid-19 Cases Possibly Linked to Leg Hall; DPH Advises Masking & Social Distancing or Virtual Meetings
Delaware Public Health reports that multiple positive cases of COVID-19 could be related to several in-person events last week in and around Legislative Hall. Out of an abundance of caution, Public Health officials are offering recommendations to those planning to attend Joint Finance Committee hearings beginning Tuesday Jan. 31, to mask and use social distancing to reduce any potential risk of spread of the virus. You can still attend and participate online – registering through the committee meeting page on the Joint Finance Committee’s homepage.
WGMD Radio
Commercial Air Service Returns to Delaware
Commercial air service returns to Delaware! Beginning Wednesday, Avelo Airlines will fly from the Wilmington Airport with nonstop flights to five Florida destinations. Delaware is the only state without commercial air service – Avelo’s first flight – bound for Orlando – will depart at 10am on Wednesday. Other Florida destinations are West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa and Fort Myers.
WGMD Radio
Maryland Joins the US Climate Alliance
Maryland has joined the US Climate Alliance as Governor Wes Moore reaffirms his commitment to combating climate change. The Governor has proposed a $422-million investment in protecting Maryland’s environment through programs funded by the transfer tax that supports land preservation and operations a capital projects in state parks. Another $129-million in General Funds will fully fund the transfer tax repayment provision as revised by the Great Maryland Outdoors Act.
