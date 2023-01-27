Delaware Public Health reports that multiple positive cases of COVID-19 could be related to several in-person events last week in and around Legislative Hall. Out of an abundance of caution, Public Health officials are offering recommendations to those planning to attend Joint Finance Committee hearings beginning Tuesday Jan. 31, to mask and use social distancing to reduce any potential risk of spread of the virus. You can still attend and participate online – registering through the committee meeting page on the Joint Finance Committee’s homepage.

