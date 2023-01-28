ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Brittany Mahomes Dresses Kids in Matching Outfits to Cheer on Patrick in Playoff-Clinching Game

Brittany Mahomes had her little ones — Bronze, 6 weeks, and Sterling Skye, 22 months — in matching Kansas City Chiefs-themed outfits to cheer on their quarterback dad Brittany Mahomes styled her little family in matching outfits as they watched Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs secure their spot in the playoffs. For the Saturday game day, the last of the regular season, the mom of two wore for an all-denim outfit by Good American, matched with Prada boots, while she opted for more festive looks for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
People

Brittany Mahomes Jokes That Her Family of Four Is 'Living in Sterling's World'

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes share son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months Brittany Mahomes has a little boss baby on her hands! Tagging husband Patrick Mahomes in a tweet on Wednesday, the Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, joked that daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, is asserting herself in their new family of four. "In case anyone is wondering, the Mahomes household is living in Sterlings World! 😂🤍," she wrote. In addition to their toddler, the couple became parents to a baby boy last month when they...
KANSAS CITY, MO
On3.com

Report: Nick Saban reveals former starter asked for $500K, help getting girlfriend into law school

Nick Saban isn’t pulling his punches when speaking on the demands that college athletes are making regarding NIL deals. Indisputably, the combination of both NIL and the NCAA Transfer Portal have severely changed the recruiting game. Speaking at the 18th annual Alabama Football Coaches Association convention, Saban touched on many topics, including revealing that a former Alabama starter made some fascinating demands to remain with the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bossip

Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Game Day Outfits Ahead of Patrick's Big Win: Photos

Brittany Mahomes made sure her kiddos were decked out to cheer on their dad ahead of Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to an AFC divisional game win Brittany Mahomes is getting her babies into the spirit of playoff football! Both of the Kansas City Current co-owner's kids with NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes were dressed in their Kansas City Chiefs gear to cheer on their dad ahead of the team's most recent playoff win, as seen on Brittany's Instagram Story Sunday. The mom of two first shared a photo of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes reveals 1 person Chiefs fans should thank

Patrick Mahomes reveals one person Chiefs fans should thank. Kansas City Chiefs fans were holding their breaths on Sunday when Patrick Mahomes returned to the field after suffering an ankle injury last week. We’d been told all week that the injury usually required a three-week rehab, but the Chiefs didn’t have that time to use.
KANSAS CITY, MO
HollywoodLife

Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship

Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
PHILADELPHIA, PA

