Brittany Mahomes Dresses Kids in Matching Outfits to Cheer on Patrick in Playoff-Clinching Game
Brittany Mahomes had her little ones — Bronze, 6 weeks, and Sterling Skye, 22 months — in matching Kansas City Chiefs-themed outfits to cheer on their quarterback dad Brittany Mahomes styled her little family in matching outfits as they watched Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs secure their spot in the playoffs. For the Saturday game day, the last of the regular season, the mom of two wore for an all-denim outfit by Good American, matched with Prada boots, while she opted for more festive looks for...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Brittany Mahomes Jokes That Her Family of Four Is 'Living in Sterling's World'
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes share son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months Brittany Mahomes has a little boss baby on her hands! Tagging husband Patrick Mahomes in a tweet on Wednesday, the Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, joked that daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, is asserting herself in their new family of four. "In case anyone is wondering, the Mahomes household is living in Sterlings World! 😂🤍," she wrote. In addition to their toddler, the couple became parents to a baby boy last month when they...
Report: Nick Saban reveals former starter asked for $500K, help getting girlfriend into law school
Nick Saban isn’t pulling his punches when speaking on the demands that college athletes are making regarding NIL deals. Indisputably, the combination of both NIL and the NCAA Transfer Portal have severely changed the recruiting game. Speaking at the 18th annual Alabama Football Coaches Association convention, Saban touched on many topics, including revealing that a former Alabama starter made some fascinating demands to remain with the Crimson Tide.
What did Tony Romo say during Bengals-Chiefs game that’s causing social media uproar?
Social media is questioning what former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo said during Sunday’s game.
Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors
Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Game Day Outfits Ahead of Patrick's Big Win: Photos
Brittany Mahomes made sure her kiddos were decked out to cheer on their dad ahead of Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to an AFC divisional game win Brittany Mahomes is getting her babies into the spirit of playoff football! Both of the Kansas City Current co-owner's kids with NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes were dressed in their Kansas City Chiefs gear to cheer on their dad ahead of the team's most recent playoff win, as seen on Brittany's Instagram Story Sunday. The mom of two first shared a photo of...
NFL World Reacts To Brittany Mahomes' Message For Cincinnati Mayor
Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval got under Brittany Mahomes' skin with a comment he made about her husband, Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes. "Joseph Lee Burrow, who's 3-0 against Mahomes, has been asked by officials to take a paternity test confirming whether or not he's his father," Pureval ...
Bengals family becomes Chiefs home after moving to Kansas City 6 years ago
One Bengals family has made a Chiefs home after moving to Kansas City six years ago, embracing the team spirit.
Gracie Hunt Shares Her Sunday Sideline Outfit and Season Photo Dump
Gracie Hunt and her family's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, had one heck of season that takes them back to the Super Bowl after last night's win over the Bengals. Here's not only her outfit from Sunday's game, but a look back at her whole season with the team... quote:
NFL Fans Are Ripping Patrick Mahomes' Wife For Her Postgame Message
The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl bound for the third time in four years after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship on Sunday. The Chiefs got some help from Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, to send the Bengals packing. Brittany ...
Bengals’ Joseph Ossai Addresses Costly Late Hit on Mahomes
With tears in his eyes, the Cincinnati defensive end addressed what he was thinking on the play.
Patrick Mahomes reveals 1 person Chiefs fans should thank
Patrick Mahomes reveals one person Chiefs fans should thank. Kansas City Chiefs fans were holding their breaths on Sunday when Patrick Mahomes returned to the field after suffering an ankle injury last week. We’d been told all week that the injury usually required a three-week rehab, but the Chiefs didn’t have that time to use.
NFL Fans Outraged With AFC Championship Officiating Crew
It's like the NFL wants Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs playing in the Super Bowl. NFL fans are furious with Sunday night's AFC Championship officiating crew. In the fourth quarter, the Bengals appeared to come up with a key third-down stop. However, the Chiefs were awarded a ...
Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship
Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
Patrick Mahomes’ unforced 'ghost' fumble had NFL fans convinced the Bengals put a hex on him
We’re used to seeing Patrick Mahomes pull off the incredible in clutch moments in the postseason. The Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback has become the face of the league expressly because of what he does in January. We’re definitely not used to what happened in the third quarter of...
How much will it cost to see Eagles play Chiefs in Super Bowl 57?
Going to see the Philadelphia Eagles play at State Farm Stadium in Super Bowl 57 could get pricey.
Cincinnati’s mayor should be embarrassed — and apologize directly to Patrick Mahomes | Opinion
Aftab Pureval’s hype video was cringeworthy, and his potshot about the paternity of Kansas City’s quarterback should be beneath anyone.
Tom Brady Sent Angry Text to Former Patriots Teammate Following Bucs’ Season-Ending Loss to Cowboys
A lot of professional athletes and coaches like to pretend they don’t listen to the prognosticators in the sports media industry. Tom Brady has no trouble letting people know he’s heard some of the criticism, even when it comes from a former teammate. Former Patriots linebacker and Brady’s...
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
