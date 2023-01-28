Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
$1 Million Lottery Scandal: Woman Sentenced for Stealing Winning Ticket from Cousin - Faces 48 Months in PrisonTy D.Houston, TX
The second richest person in ConnecticutLuay RahilGreenwich, CT
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking ClassesJen PayneBranford, CT
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Quinnipiac advances to CT Ice final, defeats Sacred Heart 5-0 in Pecknold’s 600th win
HAMDEN, Conn – The No. 3/4 Quinnipiac men’s hockey team got back on track tonight, taking down Sacred Heart 5-0 in the semifinal game of the Connecticut Ice Tournament. The win marked Quinnipiac head coach Rand Pecknold’s 600th with the program. The win cemented Pecknold’s place in...
Eyewitness News
FRIDAY NIGHT FRENZY HIGHLIGHTS
Watch the highlights from our Friday Night Frenzy sportscast!. The Wilby Wildcats take on the Holy Cross Crusaders. Here are the Game of the Week nominees for the week of Jan. 22. Vote here: https://www.wfsb.com/game-of-the-week/. FRIDAY NIGHT FRENZY: Hale Ray Vs. Cromwell Farmington Vs. Berlin Windsor Vs. NW Catholic. Updated:...
NBC Connecticut
Person Assaulted by 2 Women, Minor After Youth Basketball Game in Milford
A person was assaulted by two women and a minor after a youth basketball game in Milford over the weekend. Officers were called to the Parsons Center Gymnasium for a fight on Sunday around noon. Authorities said the victim reported that they were at a youth basketball game when a...
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
hk-now.com
A Different Kind of Donation to Deer Lake
(January 28, 2023) — Normally, donations to the Save Deer Lake campaign are accompanied by dollar signs, and let’s face it: That makes sense. Pathfinders, Inc., the non-profit that owns the 255-acre property, must retire the $1.8 million in loans it needed in order to make last year’s $4.75-millon purchase.
zip06.com
Fishing Connecticut’s Places of Noises
Tucked in among forests, pastures, and farmland, in close proximity to the Connecticut River, is a body of water well-known by residents of the River Valley. Historic buildings are located within three village centers, generally known for being quiet and peaceful. This laid-back and relaxing environment is and always has been an attractor for anglers who enjoy the outdoors — especially fishing lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams.
Old Lyme 24-Year-Old Wins $25K: Family Tradition Yields Lucky Lottery Ticket
After nearly trading her winning lottery ticket with her sister, a 24-year-old from Connecticut is now $25,000 richer. Old Lyme native Gabriella Cohen learned she had won the whopping prize after scratching off her “$500,000 Extravaganza” lottery ticket that she had won in a game played by her family every Christmas Eve, Connecticut Lottery announced on Friday, Jan. 27.
wiltonbulletin.com
Penny's Diner closes its Fairfield location after 40 years in business
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Penny's Diner has closed its Black Rock Turnpike location in Fairfield after 40 years. A sign on the diner's door informed patrons of the closing. "It brings us great sadness that after 40 years of service, this location is...
State police seek witnesses to fatal one-car crash on Route 8 in Shelton
SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are seeking witnesses to a fatal crash that occurred on Route 8 in Shelton on Sunday. State police said a car was traveling in the left lane on Route 8 Northbound near exit 13 when it entered the shoulder and then the median of the highway. After entering the […]
New Milford Rep Shares Some of the Strangest Bills Being Introduced in CT
If you follow some of the action in the CT Capitol (Hartford), you might think our priorities are a bit out of whack. Bill Buckbee is a State Representative from New Milford, CT. Buckbee is a friend of the I-95 Morning Show so we asked him to join us and...
6 students arrested for Waterbury high school fight
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Six high school students were arrested Monday in connection to a fight at Crosby High School, according to police. The teenagers have all been charged with second-degree breach of peace. Officers responded to the school at 12:15 p.m. Monday after hearing about the fight, according to police. No one was injured, […]
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Penny’s Diner Closes
2023-01-26 #Fairfield CT– Hungry patrons were surprised to learn that Penny’s Diner on Black Rock Turnpike has closed down. Penny’s Norwalk location will remain open.
19-Year-Old From Stratford Accused Of Stealing Car For Sale At Gunpoint In Milford
After a weeks-long investigation, a teenager from Fairfield County has been nabbed for allegedly stealing a car at gunpoint that was for sale online in New Haven County. The incident took place in Milford around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 on Maple Street. The victim told Milford Police they...
Fatal Crash: Fairfield County Man's SUV Slams Into Trees, Rolls Over, Police Say
A Fairfield County man was killed in a single-car crash on Route 8 after leaving the roadway and hitting a clump of trees in the median.Clinton McDevitt, age 51, of Bridgeport, was killed around 4:50 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 on Route 8 in Shelton.McDevitt was traveling northbound on Route 8 when his 20…
DoingItLocal
Commencement of Bridgeport Police Academy’s 44
Bridgeport, CT – This evening, Mayor Ganim and Chief Porter welcomed fourteen new officers into the police force during a graduation ceremony held at University of Bridgeport’s Arnold Berhnard Center. The ceremony follows a six-month long program that took place at the Bridgeport Police Training Academy where the former recruits participated in a variety of training sessions and skill building, led by Lieutenant Angelo Collazo.
Recreation & Parks finds use for South Norwalk land taken via eminent domain
NORWALK, Conn. — The City plans to use South Norwalk property taken from the Cocchia family to create what Norwalk Superintendent of Parks and Public Property Ken Hughes called “a perfect secondary parks garage.”. Situated at 10 Tito Court, the land was obtained via eminent domain to overcome...
Fairfield County Financier's Fatal Fall Came Week After Facing Pair Of Criminal Charges
A Connecticut investment banker who plunged to his death from a rooftop bar in Manhattan was facing two misdemeanor criminal charges tied to a domestic incident.Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, age 46, of New Canaan, jumped from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York at 135…
Weekend happenings in Connecticut this weekend, Jan. 27-29
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the last weekend of January and it's shaping up to be a decent one! Need something to do or somewhere to go with friends and family? Here are some ideas you can do this weekend!. Moondance is the ultimate Van Morrison Tribute Concert. The show...
Two arrested in Wallingford for stealing Lexus from Fairfield
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two suspects were arrested in Wallingford for a stolen car from Fairfield last week. Wallingford police responded to the area of Walgreens at 284 South Colony Rd. to assist the Fairfield Police Department in finding a gray 2023 Lexus NX3 that was stolen in a robbery in Fairfield earlier that night. […]
