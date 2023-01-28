ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

Eyewitness News

FRIDAY NIGHT FRENZY HIGHLIGHTS

Watch the highlights from our Friday Night Frenzy sportscast!. The Wilby Wildcats take on the Holy Cross Crusaders. Here are the Game of the Week nominees for the week of Jan. 22. Vote here: https://www.wfsb.com/game-of-the-week/. FRIDAY NIGHT FRENZY: Hale Ray Vs. Cromwell Farmington Vs. Berlin Windsor Vs. NW Catholic. Updated:...
WATERBURY, CT
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots Connecticut

CONNECTICUT - When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
FAIRFIELD, CT
hk-now.com

A Different Kind of Donation to Deer Lake

(January 28, 2023) — Normally, donations to the Save Deer Lake campaign are accompanied by dollar signs, and let’s face it: That makes sense. Pathfinders, Inc., the non-profit that owns the 255-acre property, must retire the $1.8 million in loans it needed in order to make last year’s $4.75-millon purchase.
GUILFORD, CT
zip06.com

Fishing Connecticut’s Places of Noises

Tucked in among forests, pastures, and farmland, in close proximity to the Connecticut River, is a body of water well-known by residents of the River Valley. Historic buildings are located within three village centers, generally known for being quiet and peaceful. This laid-back and relaxing environment is and always has been an attractor for anglers who enjoy the outdoors — especially fishing lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Old Lyme 24-Year-Old Wins $25K: Family Tradition Yields Lucky Lottery Ticket

After nearly trading her winning lottery ticket with her sister, a 24-year-old from Connecticut is now $25,000 richer. Old Lyme native Gabriella Cohen learned she had won the whopping prize after scratching off her “$500,000 Extravaganza” lottery ticket that she had won in a game played by her family every Christmas Eve, Connecticut Lottery announced on Friday, Jan. 27.
OLD LYME, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Penny's Diner closes its Fairfield location after 40 years in business

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Penny's Diner has closed its Black Rock Turnpike location in Fairfield after 40 years. A sign on the diner's door informed patrons of the closing. "It brings us great sadness that after 40 years of service, this location is...
FAIRFIELD, CT
WTNH

6 students arrested for Waterbury high school fight

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Six high school students were arrested Monday in connection to a fight at Crosby High School, according to police. The teenagers have all been charged with second-degree breach of peace. Officers responded to the school at 12:15 p.m. Monday after hearing about the fight, according to police. No one was injured, […]
WATERBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Penny’s Diner Closes

2023-01-26 #Fairfield CT– Hungry patrons were surprised to learn that Penny’s Diner on Black Rock Turnpike has closed down. Penny’s Norwalk location will remain open.
FAIRFIELD, CT
DoingItLocal

Commencement of Bridgeport Police Academy’s 44

Bridgeport, CT – This evening, Mayor Ganim and Chief Porter welcomed fourteen new officers into the police force during a graduation ceremony held at University of Bridgeport’s Arnold Berhnard Center. The ceremony follows a six-month long program that took place at the Bridgeport Police Training Academy where the former recruits participated in a variety of training sessions and skill building, led by Lieutenant Angelo Collazo.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Two arrested in Wallingford for stealing Lexus from Fairfield

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two suspects were arrested in Wallingford for a stolen car from Fairfield last week. Wallingford police responded to the area of Walgreens at 284 South Colony Rd. to assist the Fairfield Police Department in finding a gray 2023 Lexus NX3 that was stolen in a robbery in Fairfield earlier that night. […]
WALLINGFORD, CT

