Happy 163rd Birthday Anton Pavlovich Chekhov
Today is the 163rd birthday of the Russian playwright that is quoted as saying “Do silly things. Foolishness is a great deal more vital and healthy than our straining and striving after a meaningful life.” Anton Pavlovich Chekhov. The world is a better place because he was in it and still feels the loss because he has left.
Happy 72nd Birthday Fabrice Simon
Today is the 72nd birthday of the fashion designer Fabrice Simon. The world is a better place because he was in it and still feels the loss that he has left. DATE OF DEATH: July 29, 1998 (aged 47) PLACE OF DEATH: New York City, New York, U.S. BEST KNOWN...
Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)
Fifty-nine years ago today, the film Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb premiered. It’s hilarious, frightening, and brilliant. And sadly, still very timely. You have to see this film. Directed by: Stanley Kubrick. Produced by: Stanley Kubrick. Screenplay by: Stanley Kubrick, Terry...
