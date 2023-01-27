Read full article on original website
Philips reports declines in 2022
AMSTERDAM – Philips has reported an 11% comparable sales decline for its Connected Care businesses for 2022, mainly due to a double-digit decline in Sleep & Respiratory Care. The company has also reported an increased field action provision of EUR 85 million to expedite the completion of its recall...
Respiratory market emerges from ‘whiplash’
The respiratory market has undergone a series of shifts over the past two-and-a-half years, due to the pandemic and other issues, like supply chain disruptions. But now it appears that external forces have waned, creating a more stable environment for providers, respiratory manufacturers say. Jim Worrell, chief commercial officer for...
U.S. Rehab’s Mahncke looks to ‘fill the gaps’
WATERLOO, Iowa – Tyler Mahncke says his focus as the new vice president of U.S. Rehab has been on “building out solutions” for the organization’s provider members. Organizations like U.S. Rehab, a part of VGM & Associates, are now about more than negotiating manufacturer pricing for providers, he points out.
