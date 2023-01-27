The USD 252 Southern Lyon County Board of Education has a special meeting coming Wednesday, and now it’s looking for two key administrative leaders instead of one. The board was already planning to get an update from the Kansas Association of School Boards on the search for a new superintendent with the recent retirement announcement from longtime superintendent Mike Argabright. The board now has to find a principal at Olpe schools. Principal Shane Clark tells KVOE News he is pursuing other opportunities and will leave his post in June.

LYON COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO