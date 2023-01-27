Read full article on original website
RSVP MLK Day of Service community project concluding Tuesday
Though MLK Day has come and gone, the Emporia Friendship Center’s RSVP community service project is still ongoing and set to wrap up Tuesday. For the second consecutive year, the RSVP program held a community PB&J supply food drive for local food pantries. Organizer Kitty Hamilton says the project has seen a tremendous response from the community and has already surpassed the prior year’s total.
Heater issue leads to fire call in west Emporia
A reported structure fire in west Emporia led to a non-fire-related issue after an investigation Sunday morning. The fire at 301 Wilson was reported around 9 am. Emporia Fire Capt. Michael Nunley says there was an unspecified heater issue inside the home. While there was no fire, firefighters had to “open up” an interior wall to make sure where the source of any concerns was located.
KDOT installing ‘high performance’ signs on selected highways in Lyon, Greenwood counties
A special signage project is underway on several area highways. The Kansas Department of Transportation says signage is currently being replaced on Kansas Highway 99 in Lyon and Greenwood counties, as well as Kansas Highway 58 east of Madison, US Highway 54 and US Highway 400, both in Greenwood County. This involves so-called high-performance signs, which use lettering that’s highly reflective in headlines for better visibility than other kinds of signs. The new signs can also withstand harsh weather conditions without rusting or going dull.
USD 252 board sets special meeting to discuss superintendent, Olpe principal positions
The USD 252 Southern Lyon County Board of Education has a special meeting coming Wednesday, and now it’s looking for two key administrative leaders instead of one. The board was already planning to get an update from the Kansas Association of School Boards on the search for a new superintendent with the recent retirement announcement from longtime superintendent Mike Argabright. The board now has to find a principal at Olpe schools. Principal Shane Clark tells KVOE News he is pursuing other opportunities and will leave his post in June.
Emporia Community Foundation announces 2023 grant beneficiaries
Five area nonprofit entities are receiving grant funds through the Emporia Community Foundation. The Community Foundation’s Grants Committee announced award amounts for the following groups Tuesday:. *$10,000 for COF Training Services to repair a building foundation and make housing repairs at its Burlington facility. COF Training Services offers housing...
Emporia State selects next Volleyball Coach
Emporia State University has a new Volleyball Coach. Athletic Director David Spafford has announced the hiring of Ken Murczek. Murczek has spent the past 3 seasons at Oregon Tech where he was 51-27. He has also been the head men’s Coach at the University of Charleston, Head women’s coach at Wake Forest, North Texas, and St. Joseph.
Emporia City Commission to handle housing matters in Wednesday action meeting
There are quite a few infrastructure matters for Emporia city commissioners to handle this week. As part of the action meeting, commissioners could ask the state for permission to extend a lift station improvement project by six months due to unspecified supply chain issues. Commissioners could also approve requests to...
East Emporia home suffers minor damage after fire Saturday night
Damage is considered minimal after a fire at an unoccupied house in east Emporia from Saturday evening. Fire crews from Emporia, Americus and Olpe were called to 818 Sylvan shortly before 7 pm, although mutual aid from Americus and Olpe was canceled before the two departments could arrive on scene. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Tony Fuller tells KVOE News there was fire in a large debris pile, and the fire was contained to the house’s back wall although there was some minor extension inside the home.
FOUR SEASONS FIRE: Cause officially undetermined
The cause of the Jan. 20 fire at Emporia’s Four Seasons Apartments complex, 2230 Prairie, is officially undetermined. Fire broke out in apartment 2A on the building’s lowest level, causing several residents to await rescue from their balconies. Sixteen families were displaced, with most returning to their homes by Jan. 22 or Jan. 23.
Emporia States Owen Long named MIAA mens basketball player of the week
For the third time this season, Emporia States Owen Long has been named the MIAA men’s basketball player of the week. Owen scored 33 points in Sunday’s win over Roger State and scored 34 points in the win over Northeastern State. Long is the MIAA leading scorer averaging 18 points per game.
Former Lyon County chief judge receives prestigious honor from Kansas Courts System
Former Lyon County chief judge Merlin Wheeler has obtained a state honor for judicial excellence. The Kansas Courts System announced Wheeler has received the Kansas District Judges Association Award for Judicial Excellence. Wheeler retired from the Lyon County District Court bench in August after over 30 years of legal service as judge, including 25 years as the Fifth District’s chief judge. He became a senior judge after retirement, traveling the state to adjudicate cases as needed.
Kansas host Kansas State in top 10 match up
It will be a match-up of top 10 teams Tuesday night when Kansas hosts Kansas State in the second Sunflower Showdown. Kansas State won the first meeting 83-82 in overtime in Manhattan. Kansas State Coach Jerome Tang says there are some advantages going into a second game against an opponent.
Several fire vehicles stuck while fighting grass fire Saturday in west Coffey County
Muddy conditions hampered the response to a grass fire in western Coffey County on Saturday. The fire developed in the 300 block of 23rd Road, about five miles due east of Neosho Rapids and five miles south-southwest of Lebo, getting reported to authorities shortly after 12:30 pm. Hartford-Neosho Rapids Fire Chief Gren Zumbrunn tells KVOE News the fire was spreading rapidly, thanks to winds initially out of the south at above 20 mph. Winds eventually shifted out of the northwest before firefighters cleared the scene after 4 pm.
Chase County Sheriff’s Office formally introduces new undersheriff
Chase County Law Enforcement now has its second in command and its a face very familiar with the department. It was recently announced that Aaron Hoffman had been appointed as Chase County’s new undersheriff serving under Sheriff Jacob Welsh. Hoffman came to Kansas back in 2006 and began his career in law enforcement as a part-time dispatcher in high school before becoming an officer in the field.
Two arrested after allegedly burglarizing old Cedar Point school building
Two people, including a woman from Eureka, have been arrested on suspicion of breaking into Cedar Point’s former school building. Chase County Undersheriff Aaron Hoffman says deputies received a report of people “dressed in all black” getting inside the building shortly before 6 pm Saturday. Less than 10 minutes later, deputies arrived to find a white pickup outside the building and two people using flashlights inside. Deputies then contacted both suspects as they were taking unspecified items out of the building.
Highway shooting suspect set for trial late next month following hearing Monday
Jury trial is coming late next month for a man accused of shooting another in western Chase County last year. Trial is scheduled for February 22 in Chase County District Court for Eric Joseph McClure following his latest appearance Monday afternoon. McClure is charged with aggravated battery and criminal use of a weapon after he allegedly shot at an SUV traveling from Emporia towards McPherson on Kansas Highway 150 in mid-May of last year.
CHASE COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Aggravated battery suspect nearing trial in 2022 shooting case
A pretrial hearing is coming Monday for the man accused of shooting an Emporia man as one SUV passed another in western Chase County last year. The hearing is at 1:30 pm in Cottonwood Falls for Eric Joseph McClure. This is the last scheduled hearing before jury trial, which is set to go Feb. 22-24.
GREENWOOD COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Drug distribution, chase cases advancing
Status conferences are coming next month in the cases of two people accused of distributing drugs within 1,000 feet of a school in Eureka. Attorneys have been appointed in the connected criminal cases against Jennifer Marie Hess and Ashton David Hess. Christopher Pate will represent Jennifer Hess, while Joy Williams will represent Ashton Hess.
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office once again receives Kansas Department of Transportation Traffic Safety Award
For over a decade, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has been recognized for its outstanding work in helping improve traffic safety conditions across the area. This year was no different as the Kansas Department of Transportation recently bestowed the department with the 2023 Traffic Safety Award. Annually, the department is involved in a litany of enforcement efforts including the annual KDOT Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP), Seatbelts are For Everyone (SAFE), extra enforcement through holidays, child safety seat check lanes and many more.
Lyon County Public Health Officer reminding residents not to neglect traditional ‘chronic conditions’ after heavy emphasis on COVID-19 mitigation
Fresh off agreeing to remain in her role as County Health Officer this past Thursday, Dr. Ladun Oyenuga recently joined KVOE’s Morning Show to discuss the latest health trends across Lyon County. Dr. Oyenuga says at this time, the county is back to the “high transmission rate” when it...
