Washington Examiner
Iran punishes Belgian with 74 lashes and 40 years in prison for alleged espionage
Iran is punishing a Belgian national with 74 lashes and 40 years in prison for espionage charges, according to state media. Olivier Vandecasteele, a 41-year-old former Belgian aid worker who has been imprisoned since last February, received the sentence along with a $1 million fine for charges pertaining to the espionage accusations, per Al Jazeera. The verdict can be appealed.
3 men linked to Iran arrested over plot to kill U.S journalist; lawmakers call to support people of Iran
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday that three members of an Eastern European crime organization are now facing murder-for-hire charges tied to Iran.
Justice Department announces new arrests in plot to kill New York-based journalist directed from Iran
The Justice Department announced new arrests Friday in a plot to kill a New York-based journalist and human rights activist who is critical of the Iranian government.
3 charged in plot to assassinate activist Masih Alinejad, who is critical of Iran regime
FBI Director Christopher Wray said the criminal group had been planning the assassination of New York-based journalist and activist Masih Alinejad.
investing.com
U.S. charges three in Iran-backed effort to assassinate journalist
NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. prosecutors have charged three men with attempting to assassinate a prominent critic of Iran's government who was previously the target of a failed Tehran-backed kidnapping plot, Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Friday,. Rafat Amirov, Polad Omarov and Khalid Mehdiyev were charged with murder-for-hire and money...
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
Saudi Arabia's Challenge to Biden: Let's Abandon FDR's Deal With Ibn Saud | Opinion
Ibn Saud's grandchildren are themselves now willing to openly accept Israel, without preconditions.
Trump Responds to Paul Pelosi Attack Video
The former president previously called the violent attack on Pelosi "a terrible thing."
Iran military facility rocked by explosion that officials say was 'unsuccessful' drone attack
A military facility in Iran was reportedly rocked by a loud blast which officials in the country say was the result of a failed drone strike that resulted in no casualties.
UK condemns 'barbaric' execution of British-Iranian national
LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Britain on Saturday called the execution by Iran of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari a barbaric act, and imposed sanctions on Iran's prosecutor general in response.
Celebrity chef arrested in Iran for recipe for cutlets on the anniversary of Suleimani's death
Navab Ebrahimi was arrested in the capital Tehran on Wednesday where he was taken to the city's Evin Prison, the Human Rights Activists News Agency said.
abovethelaw.com
Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Brags About All The Courtroom Winning. No, She Will Not Be Taking Questions At This Time.
Fresh off being fined a million dollars and called out by a federal judge for abusive, bad faith litigation, Alina Habba is back on air to assure the MAGA faithful that he is winning BIGLY. The former president is doing so much winning he’s actually sick of it, Habba explained...
Iran's regime is trying to execute its way out of trouble
The cries of the women outside a Tehran courthouse swell to a collective wail. The gathering is reminiscent of a vigil, but it is one of the vestiges of a nationwide uprising that has all but died down after the Iranian judiciary's breathless handing down of death sentences in recent weeks.
Jim Jordan Confronted With Trump Campaign's Link to Russian Oligarch
The GOP lawmaker recently urged Democrats to join Republicans in a newly formed subcommittee tasked to investigate the "weaponization" of the federal agencies.
Iran condemns sanctions imposed by EU, Britain and threatens retaliation
DUBAI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Iran on Tuesday strongly condemned new sanctions imposed by the European Union and Britain and said it would retaliate, after the West stepped up pressure on Iran over its crackdown on protests.
The Jewish Press
Iran Threatens Israel Over Drone Attack in Isfahan
An unnamed Iranian official threatened the State of Israel on Monday in response to a drone attack overnight Saturday into Sunday (Jan. 28-29) on a missile production facility in the central Iranian city of Isfahan. The site that was targeted was reportedly a factory that produced and stockpiled Iranian ballistic...
Iran Drone Attack: What We Know About Weapons Factory Explosion
Videos on social media on Sunday show a massive explosion at the facility, which was reportedly used to manufacture weapons.
Iran says drone attack targets defense facility in Isfahan
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Bomb-carrying drones targeted an Iranian defense factory in the central city of Isfahan overnight, authorities said Sunday, causing some damage at the plant amid heightened regional and international tensions engulfing the Islamic Republic. The Iranian Defense Ministry offered no information on...
US official: Iran factory drone strike believed to have been carried out by Israel.
Officials claim that a drone assault caused the explosion that shook a military base in Iran. According to the Iranian authorities, defensive mechanisms prevented three drone assaults.
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
