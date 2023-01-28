The story of Bill and Frank in The Last of Us (and its remaster and remake) is a tragic one. Naughty Dog’s series is full of tragedy, but because it features a same-sex relationship to portray the danger of forming connection in the post-apocalypse, to some, it felt like another in a long line of stories about how queer love is doomed. In stark contrast to the game’s hopeless take on their relationship, the HBO series’ version of Bill and Frank feels like a reclaiming of a gay post-apocalyptic romance the two never got to see, and the survival of a queer history the world of The Last of Us illustrates is long gone for the next generation.

15 HOURS AGO