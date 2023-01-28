Read full article on original website
thecinemaholic.com
The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Episode 4 Recap and Ending, Explained
In the fourth episode of ‘The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten’ or ‘Otonari no Tenshi-sama ni Itsunomanika Dame Ningen ni Sareteita Ken’ titled ‘The Angel in the Christmas,’ Chitose and Itsuki talk to Mahiru and Amane to understand the dynamics of their relationship. After the couple is gone, Mahiru and Amane share Christmas day with each other. But the following day, Amane is shocked to find that her neighbor is unwell. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten’ or ‘Otonari no Tenshi-sama ni Itsunomanika Dame Ningen ni Sareteita Ken’ episode 4. SPOILERS AHEAD!
wegotthiscovered.com
An unimaginatively-titled and excruciatingly violent horror literally blows minds on streaming
If you were to discover that a movie called Game of Death was currently tearing it up on a major streaming service, we’d be entirely forgiving of any confusion that might arise from a scenario that’s unfolding as we speak. Is it the classic 1945 adventure A Game...
Collider
‘The Devil Conspiracy’ Clip Includes Satanists and a Bioengineered Jesus Christ [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively present a new clip for The Devil Conspiracy, an upcoming sci-fi horror from director Nathan Frankowski and writer Ed Alan. The movie is set in a future where it’s possible to clone every historical figure with only a tiny sample of DNA, which leads to an arms race for the control of Jesus Christ.
Matthew Modine: ‘It’s fascinating watching the sack of flesh I live in showing signs of wear’
Born in California, Matthew Modine, 63, made his film debut in the 80s, sharing the best actor award at the 1983 Venice film festival for Robert Altman’s Streamers. In 1984, he played the title role in Alan Parker’s Birdy, and in 1987 he starred in Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket. Modine is Dr Martin Brenner in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, and is currently playing Atticus Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird in the West End of London. He is married with two children and lives in New York.
Kotaku
HBO's The Last Of Us Reclaims The Queerness Its World Forgot
The story of Bill and Frank in The Last of Us (and its remaster and remake) is a tragic one. Naughty Dog’s series is full of tragedy, but because it features a same-sex relationship to portray the danger of forming connection in the post-apocalypse, to some, it felt like another in a long line of stories about how queer love is doomed. In stark contrast to the game’s hopeless take on their relationship, the HBO series’ version of Bill and Frank feels like a reclaiming of a gay post-apocalyptic romance the two never got to see, and the survival of a queer history the world of The Last of Us illustrates is long gone for the next generation.
thecinemaholic.com
Criminal Minds: Evolution Episode 8 Recap and Ending, Explained
Airing in the US on Paramount+, ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ effectively serves as the 16th season of ‘Criminal Minds,’ though the show lost some of its cast members during the transition. The format in the web series is somewhat different as well. ‘Evolution’ is less focused on one unSub per week. Instead, it has a major antagonist in its first season. Given the nickname Sicarius, the serial killer that the BAU is trying to catch this time is dangerously smart and brutal, but even smart people tend to make mistakes sometimes.
thebrag.com
All the drama from ‘The Bachelors’ finale week (and for the love of Osher, will Jess and Damien ever get off our screens?!)
Alright, class. We’ve somehow made it to finale week even though The Bachelors only premiered three weeks ago, and what a rollercoaster of Jed’s fear it has been!. Episode eight opens with Tash coming back for a hot second to beg for Jed’s forgiveness, to which he makes a hard pass. Abigail and Felix share a date where they FaceTime Minnie, Abigail’s cat, and this has been the only moment where I’ve vaguely liked Felix. It’s then Take-Your-Courtney-To-Work-Day as she and Jed write a song together, their first solo hang since their blind date (wtf?!).
HipHopDX.com
Master P’s Reported ‘Menace II Society’ Sequel Was Never In Play, Says Allen Hughes
Master P is reported to have once been working on a Menace II Society sequel, but according to one of the film’s directors, this was never the case. Earlier this week, Fat Trel opened up about his rift with Master P in an interview with No Jumper. The DMV-based rapper said the fallout came after the No Limit Records founder wanted him to star in a sequel to the 1993 hood classic, which was the first feature film directed by Albert and Allen Hughes — also known as the Hughes Brothers.
wegotthiscovered.com
Why the song in ‘The Last of Us’ episode 3 sounds so familiar
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for HBO Max’s The Last of Us episode three, “Long, Long Time.”. HBO’s The Last of Us continues delivering incredible episodes, each one dealing powerful emotional blows to the audience. In episode three, Frank (Murray Bartlett) and Bill (Nick Offerman) took center stage, in what is being highly praised as one of the best TV show episodes of all time. Accompanying the beautiful writing of the episode were the actors’ incredible performances, which helped drive home the emotional weight of the characters’ story.
thecinemaholic.com
Record of Ragnarok Season 3: Possibilities Explored
Based on the manga series written by Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui and illustrated by Ajichika, ‘Record of Ragnarok’ or ‘Shuumatsu no Walküre’ is an action ONA (original net animation). The plot revolves around the concept that the gods of various pantheons gather every 1,000 years in the Council of Valhalla to decide the fate of humanity. When the gods finally agree to eradicate the humans for their crimes against the world they reside in, Brunhilde, the first among the 13 Valkyries, convinces them to organize the Ragnarok, in which 13 gods take on 13 human champions to decide the fate of humanity.
How Scary Is ‘M3GAN’, the Evil Dancing Doll Movie?
“M3GAN,” the latest creepy cinematic treat from modern horror masterminds James Wan and Jason Blum (whose companies, it has been rumored, will soon merge into one mega-brand), is in theaters now. The tale of a brilliant, if somewhat emotionally detached roboticist (Allison Williams), who unexpectedly takes stewardship of her young niece (Violet McGraw) after the girl’s parents both die. Instead of stepping up and becoming a maternal figure, she uses her circumstances as an opportunity to test a new, cutting-edge robot toy she’s been working on – M3GAN (which clumsily stands for “model three generation android”). Of course, the closeness between the girl and her robot soon becomes a little too intense and, this being a horror movie and all, the dead bodies start to pile up.
Small Details You Probably Missed In I Am Legend
In the 2007 post-apocalyptic thriller "I Am Legend," Will Smith stars as Robert Neville, a former military virologist living in what remains of New York City after the catastrophic collapse of civilization resulting from a deadly virus outbreak. He is immune to the virus and is the last survivor left alive, or so he thinks at the start of the film. Safety is never a guarantee, as he has to contend with former humans who have been mutated by the virus into creatures known as Darkseekers. Though mistaken by some as zombies (as in this NPR review), they are actually closer to being vampires in origin and have also been called hemocytes.
Sundance movie review: 'Talk to Me' cleverly conjures evil spirits
The horror movie "Talk to Me" has a clever new take on spiritual possession that sends its cast of teen dabblers into dangerous and violent territory.
TVGuide.com
Poker Face Review: Natasha Lyonne Brings Much-Needed Charm to the Murder Mystery Genre
If half of television feels like a murder mystery of some kind, how did it take so long to get a Columbo update? Poker Face is more riff than reboot, but the new Peacock show created by Knives Out director Rian Johnson and starring Natasha Lyonne is tailor-made for a time when bingeable criminal intrigue overwhelms the small screen. Borrowing the essential conceit of the long-running Peter Falk detective classic, this series injects charm — Lyonne's signature — into a genre that could use some.
hawaiimomblog.com
Review - The Banshees of Insherin
Disclosure: A complimentary code was received for review purposes. From director-writer Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) comes a unique film starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson. Although Pádraic (Farrell) and Colm (Gleeson) have been lifelong friends, they find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, bringing alarming consequences for both of them.
‘My Animal’ Movie Review [Sundance 2023]: A Cold Werewolf Romance
Jacqueline Castel's 'My Animal' introduces impressive performances from Bobbi Salvör Menuez and Amandla Stenberg, but the material doesn't do them any favors.
Shrinking review: A feel-good comedy about grief
A good laugh or a good cry — not every show makes you choose. After driving millions of viewers into "laughter through tears" territory with Ted Lasso, executive producer Bill Lawrence and star/writer/co-EP Brett Goldstein deliver more emotion-soaked humor with the Apple TV+ series Shrinking, a funny, brainy grief-com about the power — and dangers — of radical honesty.
Dartmouth
Review: ‘M3GAN’ attempts to tackle the intricacies of human relationships
Director Gerard Johnstone’s sophomore flick plays out like an extended, albeit fascinating, TikTok about a doll from Hell. The new movie “M3GAN,” which was released on Jan. 6, 2023, assembles the (un)holy trinity from horror film hell. We have producers James Wan, who directed “The Conjuring” franchise, and Blumhouse Productions’ Jason Blum in addition to “Housebound” director Gerard Johnstone, all working together to write about an eerie doll. Working off a screenplay from American Horror Story screenwriter Akela Cooper, M3GAN seems to be striking horror celluloid gold. So far, so scary.
