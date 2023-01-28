Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
Who does Buddha fight in Record of Ragnarok?
Who does Buddha fight in Record of Ragnarok? Record of Ragnarok season 2, part 2 is now here, and fans are still digesting what happened in the latest part of the show. The anime series, which is available on streaming service Netflix, has been hugely popular and has picked up an audience from all across the world. The TV series sees representatives from humanity fight against representatives of the gods in order to redeem themselves from humanity’s millennia of wrong doing.
ComicBook
Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade
A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
Inside the Magic
‘Harry Potter’ Prequel Finally Reveals Epic New Trailer
After weeks of gameplay showcases and other intriguing reveals, Hogwarts Legacy (2023) has finally unveiled its first official cinematic trailer. Check it out below, which was shared only a few hours ago:. It’s been two years since the first Hogwarts Legacy teaser, however, recently, we’ve been treated to all sorts...
wegotthiscovered.com
Vin Diesel marks 10 years of teasing the same non-existent sequel by offering another vague update
This year marks 10 years since the release of Riddick, which brought the cult classic sci-fi franchise back from the brink following its disastrous initial sequel that tried and failed to reinvent the property as a sweeping space opera – but Vin Diesel is still telling us that the fourth installment is on the way without having anything to show for it.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 9
If you're seeing ripples in the glass of water on your desk, it's because there's a new thunder lizard-sized movie stomping on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and Shows list. Jurassic World Dominion, the third film in the Jurassic World trilogy that was released last year, is No. 2 on the charts after debuting on the streaming service late last week. Also new to the list is Hunters, the Jordan Peele-produced series about Nazi hunters in the 1970s, which returns for its second and final season this Friday. Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan remains on top, and it isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
Star Trek's Jonathan Frakes Shares Blunt Thoughts On Why Franchise's Future Is Through TV Instead Of Movies
Jonathan Frakes shared his blunt reasoning about why the future of Star Trek lies in television over movies.
thecinemaholic.com
Your Honor Season 2 Episode 3 Recap and Ending, Explained
The events in the second season of Showtime’s ‘Your Honor’ pick pace as Michael Desiato finds himself getting pushed into the brewing in the criminal world of New Orleans. After Adam’s death, he’d tried to live a solitary life, cutting off connections with everyone. But now, in the form of his grandson, he has a reason to fight for something. By the end of this episode, Michael is forced to confront his grief, pondering upon what could have been and how things are now. By the end of the episode, he, along with several other characters finds themselves in a tough spot. Here’s what the ending means. SPOILERS AHEAD.
ComicBook
Tomb Raider: Amazon Planning Marvel-Style Franchise Linking New Game, TV Series, and Movie Together
Earlier today, it was revealed that a Tomb Raider series was in development at Amazon Prime Video, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, No Time to Die) serving as the scribe and Executive Producer on the project. It's currently unclear if she will have a starring role in the project, but if any of her previous projects are of note, then Tomb Raider will be one for the books. News of the series comes after Warner Bros. Pictures lost the rights to the franchise and the sequel to the Alicia Vilander-led reboot was canceled. Not much is currently known about the series, but it seems that Amazon and Waller-Bridge have some grandiose plans for the franchise. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon has teamed up with Dmitri M. Johnson's dj2 Entertainment on a massive rights deal that will produce a feature film and a new video game along with the series that will act as a connected universe ala Marvel Studios.
Inside the Magic
Sequel Trilogy Actor Addresses Return to ‘Star Wars’
Are audiences prepared to delve back into the Sequel era of Star Wars?. One of the best things that have come from Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm has been the simple fact that Star Wars as a franchise has, and will continue. Since then, audiences have had five feature-length films, around a dozen different shows and series, and more are on the way! Despite mixed reactions from the fandom, there has at least been a steady stream of content.
tvinsider.com
‘Cowboy Bebop’ Co-Creator Couldn’t Watch Netflix’s Live-Action Version of the 1998 Anime
It’s safe to say Shinichirō Watanabe wasn’t sorry when Netflix canceled its live-action Cowboy Bebop series in December 2021 after less than three weeks of streaming. Watanabe, director of the original 1998 anime series, said the updated version was “clearly not Cowboy Bebop.”. “For the new...
thecinemaholic.com
Criminal Minds: Evolution Episode 8 Recap and Ending, Explained
Airing in the US on Paramount+, ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ effectively serves as the 16th season of ‘Criminal Minds,’ though the show lost some of its cast members during the transition. The format in the web series is somewhat different as well. ‘Evolution’ is less focused on one unSub per week. Instead, it has a major antagonist in its first season. Given the nickname Sicarius, the serial killer that the BAU is trying to catch this time is dangerously smart and brutal, but even smart people tend to make mistakes sometimes.
Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes: An Updated Cast List For The Sci-Fi Franchise’s Next Movie
Let’s go over the actors who have tapped for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the next installment in the simian-centric sci-fi franchise.
Popculture
Netflix's 2023 Cancellations Have Targeted Shows With LGBTQ+ Characters and Stories
Barely a big toe into 2023, and Netflix has already canceled several queer shows. Over 20 LGBTQ-inclusive television and streaming shows were canceled last year, including Saved by the Bell, Love, Victor, Queer as Folk, Los Espookys, Legendary, and Warrior Nun, which deserved more seasons. Despite this, executives love to go on canceling sprees, and queer TV shows always seem the most vulnerable. There is Heartstopper and a few stray roles on mainstream TV, but besides that, LGBTQ+ characters are scarce. There have been many fantastic LGBTQ+ shows on Netflix, but unfortunately, they have all been canceled after only one or two seasons. Here's a list of the LGBTQ+ series that won't survive past 2023.
ComicBook
Star Wars Celebration Europe Adds Hayden Christensen, Katee Sackhoff, and More
Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 is going to feature some big names from the franchise. Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader) and Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze) will both be headling this year's Star Wars Celebration – and both are fan-favorite actors starring in big Star Wars TV series this year. Christensen will follow his appearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi by appearing in the Star Wars: Ahsoka series starring Rosario Dawson. Sackhoff will be in the midst of her latest appearance in The Mandalorian, with Season 3's big Mandalore-focused storyline kicking off in March.
‘Avatar 2’ Passes ‘The Force Awakens,’ Now the Fourth-Biggest Movie Ever
The Force might have awakened, but it was no match for The Way of Water. Avatar: The Way of Water had yet another dominant weekend at the box office, its seventh in a row. The movie grossed another $15.7 million in the U.S. alone. More importantly, over the weekend it passed Star Wars: The Force Awakens and its $2.071 billion worldwide gross. With $2.116 billion worldwide (and counting!), Avatar: The Way of Water is now the fourth biggest movie in history, behind only the original Avatar ($2.923 billion), Avengers: Endgame ($2.799 billion), and Titanic ($2.194 billion).
CNET
HBO Cancels DC Superhero Shows 'Doom Patrol' and 'Titans'
DC superhero shows Doom Patrol and Titans have been canceled by HBO Max. James Gunn and Peter Safran, the new bosses of DC movies and TV, say the decision had already been made when they took charge. Maybe it's to make room for Succession season 4 (which just dropped a...
wegotthiscovered.com
From ‘The Last of Us’ to ‘The Walking Dead,’ here are the best post-apocalyptic TV shows
As The Last of Us reinvigorates the zombie craze on TV, the post-apocalypse is coming back into view. While there’s certainly been no lack of overgrown cities and transmissible illnesses on TV over the past decade, there hasn’t been a standout hit like we’re seeing now since, well, The Walking Dead. And with the genre poised to grow with new shows — like the upcoming Amazon Prime series based on Bethesda’s hugely popular post-apocalyptic open world role-playing series Fallout — we’re looking at what already out there is worth watching.
Gizmodo
Crunchyroll Has Quietly Launched Gundam: The Witch From Mercury's English Dub
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury’s first season was one of io9's favorites last year, but if you were waiting for the series to get dubbed into English before you hopped on the high-fivin’ hype train, then good news: it looks like your time is right now.
wegotthiscovered.com
Chris Hemsworth apologizes for a moment in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
Thor: Love and Thunder actor Chris Hemsworth has issued a bit of a cheeky apology to Ted Lasso‘s Brett Goldstein following Goldstein’s latest appearance on The Late Show with Steven Colbert. Hemsworth wanted to let Goldstein, who is now playing the Greek demigod Hercules in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that he was sorry for any trouble experienced by his real-life family or his Olympian one.
Polygon
8 movies like Dead Space to watch as a break from vivisecting Necromorphs
Dead Space, the sci-fi horror video game franchise starring the ever-suffering engineer Isaac Clarke, has risen from the dead with a new remake of the 2008 original for modern consoles courtesy of Montreal-based developer EA Motive — and it’s really good! Whether this is your first time descending into the Necromorph-laden bowels of the USG Ishimura, an avid Dead Space fan eager to spot what Motive have changed in this new version, or you just want to know who the heck this dude in a sci-fi diving suit doing the shoot dance in Fortnite is, the 2023 remake of Dead Space is solid on nearly all fronts.
Comments / 0