3 Simple Exercises Trainers Swear By To Get Rid Of Bloating & Fatigue

Unfortunately some days we wake up with painful bloat and fatigue, and when this is the case, one of the best things you can do is get up and moving. There are plenty of ways to get your digestion flowing and help you wake up, from a cup of coffee to a cold shower but one of the best things to do is stretch your body with some soothing yoga poses or go on a brisk walk.
MedicalXpress

Weightlifting your way to weight loss

Look at a bodybuilder who has bulked up with bulging muscles, and it might not seem that lifting weights can shed pounds. But first impressions can be deceiving. Instead, experts say, building muscle can indeed be one way to transform your body and lose weight. "Weightlifting activates your large muscle...
boxrox.com

How to Get Great Six Pack Abs in 22 Days (2023 Ab Workout)

Kickstart your 2023 by learning how to get great six pack abs in 22 days. This intelligent and challenging program has been devised by Jeff Cavaliere from Athlean X. “If you want to get six pack abs without any equipment and you’re not sure what ab workout to do, then this is the one for you. This six pack workout is designed to do two things in only 22 days. The first is to train your abs they way they should be in order to get stronger abs. Your upper abs, lower abs, and obliques will be trained through their functions to most effectively hit them.”
Medical News Today

3 servings of grapes a day may reduce the chances of sunburn for some people

A new study finds that grapes may reduce the chances of sunburn for some people. The cause of sunburn—UV radiation from the sun—is implicated in the development of skin cancers. The study suggests that microbiome differences may explain why grapes reduce some peoples’ sensitivity to UV exposure and...
ktalnews.com

Best colon cleanse system

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. In recent years, there has been a growing conversation surrounding the benefits of colon cleanses. A 2016 pilot study found improved gastrointestinal symptoms after colonic irrigation. However, professionals recommend approaching colon cleansing with caution. If you’d like to partake in...
Medical News Today

What to know about congestive heart failure and coughing

Congestive heart failure, or heart failure, causes symptoms, including a cough. A cough may occur due to fluid buildup in the lungs or as a side effect of medication. It can mean the condition is worsening. Treatment for coughing due to heart failure may involve medication and lifestyle changes to...
Medical News Today

How does schizophrenia affect the brain?

Schizophrenia refers to a complex group of disorders that affect thoughts, feelings, and behaviors. Changes in the brain are one factor contributing to how the condition develops. Schizophrenia is a serious mental health condition that affects how people think, feel, and behave. It can cause people to experience a disassociation...
Medical News Today

Pancreatic cancer: 4-drug chemo regimen shows promise in improving survival rates

Pancreatic cancer is notoriously difficult to detect early enough to treat effectively. This means limited treatment options for many people at the point of diagnosis. There have been few advances in developing treatments for pancreatic cancer, but results from a trial reported at a conference have shown an overall increase in survival time.
MedicineNet.com

Can Celery Juice Help You Lose Weight and Belly Fat?

Many people drink celery juice for weight loss. Celery is a popular vegetable that has few calories and is rich in nutrients like fiber. It is a healthy addition to your diet if you’re trying to limit your calorie intake. Read on to learn more about celery juice and...
Mic

Fitness trainers swear by these cheap fitness products on Amazon

When you’re trying to keep up with exercise, it’s often all about routine. But maintaining a go-to-the-gym practice can be challenging when work, family, hobbies, traffic, and other obstacles start to encroach on the time you have to devote. Fortunately, there are loads of budget-friendly workout tools on Amazon — and the items on this list are all trainer-approved. Because with the right equipment on hand, you can turn a 10-minute break or an evening walk into a workout to rival your gym visits.
Woonsocket Call

Strength Training Workouts For Runners Fitness And Endurance Report Launched

Fitness Fahrenheit announced that a new health and fitness report is now available for runners looking to discover the benefits of adding strength training to their regime. Boston,United States - January 30, 2023 /PressCable/ — Fitness Fahrenheit, an online platform specialized in health and fitness, announced the launch of a...

