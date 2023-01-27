LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The iconic Peppermill restaurant and lounge on the Las Vegas Strip announced on social media that it will temporarily close starting Sunday night. According to the Peppermill, the restaurant will close for maintenance starting at 11 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5. The company said it will then reopen its doors at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

1 HOUR AGO