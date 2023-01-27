ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive closed due to snow

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Snow in the region has forced Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive to close for Monday. Cold temperatures and precipitation have made a mess of morning commutes. A total of 2 to 5″ of snow is expected for elevations above 5000′.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Dog with broken bones, rocks in stomach found in east Las Vegas ditch

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A dog underwent surgery Tuesday after being found with broken bones and rocks in its stomach. His name is Duke and he was recently found in a ditch near Sloan Lane and Sahara Avenue. Duke was later picked up by A Home 4 Spot, a non-profit rescue, and immediately taken to get cared for.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Tropicana to close Monday night near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close Tropicana Avenue over I-15 for five hours overnight to make repairs to the temporary Diverging Diamond Interchange. The closure will begin Monday night at 11:00 p.m. and reopen by 4:00 a.m. the next morning. The ramp from...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Rail Explorers announces closure of Boulder City attraction

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After several years in Boulder City, the Rail Explorers attraction announced on Monday that it would be closing its Las Vegas division. Rail Explorers started offering tours in Boulder City in 2018, which allowed guests to take a ride around the city on pedal-powered rail bikes.
BOULDER CITY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

One dead, 7 injured - including 5 minors - in Saturday crash on Cabana Drive

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man has died while seven people were injured in a crash near Cabana Drive south of East Desert Inn Road on Saturday, according to police. The LVMPD reports a vehicle-on-vehicle collision occurred at about 12:38 p.m. when a car traveling southbound crossed over into the northbound lane of Cabana Drive and struck a SUV.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

One in critical condition after motorcycle, SUV crash on Lake Mead Blvd

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motorcycle versus SUV collision on Saturday has left one person hospitalized, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3100 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard at around 11:33 p.m. for a reported traffic collision. Police believe the motorcycle was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Peppermill on Las Vegas Strip to temporarily close starting Feb. 5

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The iconic Peppermill restaurant and lounge on the Las Vegas Strip announced on social media that it will temporarily close starting Sunday night. According to the Peppermill, the restaurant will close for maintenance starting at 11 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5. The company said it will then reopen its doors at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Fox5 KVVU

Brad Paisley announces 2 shows on the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Country superstar Brad Paisley is returning to the Las Vegas Strip this spring. According to a news release, following his last sold-out run in 2022, Paisley will again offer two performances as part of his “Acoustic Storyteller” show. Paisley will host the back-to-back...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Man injured after shooting near Las Vegas Boulevard, Carey

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting near a shopping center around Las Vegas Boulevard and Carey Avenue. Police say a man in his early 20′s was found with a gunshot wound around 7:00 Tuesday evening. He was taken to a local hospital...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police locate previously missing woman

UPDATE (Jan. 31) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Denisa Garcia was found. Original story: LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police need your help finding a missing woman who may be in emotional distress. Police say 22-year-old Denise Garcia was last seen just before 4 p.m. Monday near...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Festival celebrating Asian culture, entertainment coming to Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - MGM Resorts International on Wednesday announced that it will host a music festival and expo in April that celebrates Asian culture and entertainment. According to a news release, the “We Bridge” music festival and expo will be held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center and Michelob ULTRA Arena April 21-23.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Several students fall ill at Tanaka Elementary

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - School and state health officials are investigating the cause of a number of students falling ill at Tanaka Elementary School. In a letter sent home to parents and guardians Monday, Southern Nevada Health District and Clark County Community Schools said the district’s health services department are working to implement measures to prevent further illness.
CLARK COUNTY, NV

