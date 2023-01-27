Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive closed due to snow
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Snow in the region has forced Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive to close for Monday. Cold temperatures and precipitation have made a mess of morning commutes. A total of 2 to 5″ of snow is expected for elevations above 5000′.
Fox5 KVVU
Dog with broken bones, rocks in stomach found in east Las Vegas ditch
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A dog underwent surgery Tuesday after being found with broken bones and rocks in its stomach. His name is Duke and he was recently found in a ditch near Sloan Lane and Sahara Avenue. Duke was later picked up by A Home 4 Spot, a non-profit rescue, and immediately taken to get cared for.
Fox5 KVVU
Tropicana to close Monday night near Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close Tropicana Avenue over I-15 for five hours overnight to make repairs to the temporary Diverging Diamond Interchange. The closure will begin Monday night at 11:00 p.m. and reopen by 4:00 a.m. the next morning. The ramp from...
Fox5 KVVU
High theft risk amongst some KIA, Hyundai vehicles; changes coming this year
Proposed Nevada law could slap years of prison time onto sentences for sex traffickers. A proposed Nevada law would give sex traffickers years of prison time if they try to lure juveniles online and are caught by law enforcement posing as children. Las Vegas Strip musical producers share memories of...
Fox5 KVVU
Rail Explorers announces closure of Boulder City attraction
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After several years in Boulder City, the Rail Explorers attraction announced on Monday that it would be closing its Las Vegas division. Rail Explorers started offering tours in Boulder City in 2018, which allowed guests to take a ride around the city on pedal-powered rail bikes.
Fox5 KVVU
Casino tailored to Latino community to make debut in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas hotel and casino that underwent a renovation to become tailored to the Latino community will debut next week. According to a news release, Ojos Locos Sports Cantina Y Casino and the newly-rebranded Hotel Jefe will officially debut to the public on Monday, Feb. 6.
Fox5 KVVU
One dead, 7 injured - including 5 minors - in Saturday crash on Cabana Drive
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man has died while seven people were injured in a crash near Cabana Drive south of East Desert Inn Road on Saturday, according to police. The LVMPD reports a vehicle-on-vehicle collision occurred at about 12:38 p.m. when a car traveling southbound crossed over into the northbound lane of Cabana Drive and struck a SUV.
Fox5 KVVU
One in critical condition after motorcycle, SUV crash on Lake Mead Blvd
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motorcycle versus SUV collision on Saturday has left one person hospitalized, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3100 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard at around 11:33 p.m. for a reported traffic collision. Police believe the motorcycle was...
Fox5 KVVU
Peppermill on Las Vegas Strip to temporarily close starting Feb. 5
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The iconic Peppermill restaurant and lounge on the Las Vegas Strip announced on social media that it will temporarily close starting Sunday night. According to the Peppermill, the restaurant will close for maintenance starting at 11 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5. The company said it will then reopen its doors at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Charleston, Las Vegas Boulevard
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near Charleston Boulevard and 3rd Street Tuesday evening. Police tell FOX5 it occurred at an apartment complex located in the 1000 block of south 3rd Street. No other details have been released at this time. This developing story...
Fox5 KVVU
Brad Paisley announces 2 shows on the Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Country superstar Brad Paisley is returning to the Las Vegas Strip this spring. According to a news release, following his last sold-out run in 2022, Paisley will again offer two performances as part of his “Acoustic Storyteller” show. Paisley will host the back-to-back...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas local turns $7.50 bet into nearly $18K at off-Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A lucky local added some extra money to his pocket after hitting a jackpot at an off-Strip property over the weekend. According to the Rampart Casino, the local, identified only as Ashur, turned a $7.50 bet into $17,823.
Fox5 KVVU
Man injured after shooting near Las Vegas Boulevard, Carey
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting near a shopping center around Las Vegas Boulevard and Carey Avenue. Police say a man in his early 20′s was found with a gunshot wound around 7:00 Tuesday evening. He was taken to a local hospital...
Fox5 KVVU
FBI looking for missing Las Vegas woman; last contact was in Mexico
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking the public for help finding a Las Vegas woman last seen Jan. 12. Zailey Unidad Flores, 21, was last heard from when she made contact with a family member and claimed she was in Mexico. She is known...
Fox5 KVVU
Player nabs $1M slots jackpot at 4 a.m. at Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - While some may start off the day with a cup of coffee, someone at Caesar’s Palace instead hit the jackpot. A guest at around 4 a.m. hit the winning combination for the $1,040,252 prize. It was a $25 bet according to the photo.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police locate previously missing woman
UPDATE (Jan. 31) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Denisa Garcia was found. Original story: LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police need your help finding a missing woman who may be in emotional distress. Police say 22-year-old Denise Garcia was last seen just before 4 p.m. Monday near...
Fox5 KVVU
Police suspect foul play after woman found dead Sunday in central Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan police department is investigating after a woman was found dead Sunday morning in the central valley. A report of a deceased person being found near the 4000 block of Edgeford Place has indicated foul play, according to authorities. Las Vegas police...
Fox5 KVVU
23-year-old man dies after crashing Jaguar into light pole in west Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a 23-year-old man was killed after he crashed his vehicle into a light pole Monday night in the west valley. According to police, the incident occurred at about 9:09 p.m. near West Charleston Boulevard, west of South Hualapai...
Fox5 KVVU
Festival celebrating Asian culture, entertainment coming to Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - MGM Resorts International on Wednesday announced that it will host a music festival and expo in April that celebrates Asian culture and entertainment. According to a news release, the “We Bridge” music festival and expo will be held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center and Michelob ULTRA Arena April 21-23.
Fox5 KVVU
Several students fall ill at Tanaka Elementary
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - School and state health officials are investigating the cause of a number of students falling ill at Tanaka Elementary School. In a letter sent home to parents and guardians Monday, Southern Nevada Health District and Clark County Community Schools said the district’s health services department are working to implement measures to prevent further illness.
