Tampa Bay Rays Make Huge MoveOnlyHomersSaint Petersburg, FL
Five of Florida's Most Beautiful Museums & GardensLaurens TravelsFlorida State
In Florida, Manatee County School District censors books in classrooms, challenging First Amendment RightsEdy ZooBradenton, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
What is St. Petersburg Known ForEast Coast TravelerSaint Petersburg, FL
cltampa.com
The Clearwater home of late 'Cheers' actress Kirstie Alley is now for sale
A home owned by the late actress Kirstie Alley is now on the market in Clearwater. According to property records, the gated waterfront home is owned by Alley's trust, and was purchased by the actress in 2000 for $1.5 million from singer Lisa Marie Presley, who passed away earlier this month due to an apparent cardiac arrest.
Longboat Observer
Seafood and Music Festival brings flavor to Sarasota
Amy Watson serves seafood at the 7th Annual Sarasota Seafood and Music Festival. The 7th Annual Sarasota Seafood and Music Festival at JD Hamel Park ran from Jan. 27-29. Dewayne and Brittney Proctor serve freshly popped kettle corn. Jordan Overwater prepares a pina colada in a pineapple. The 7th Annual...
Longboat Observer
Trash to Treasure sale is a Longboat Key tradition
The clubhouse at Gulfshore filled up quickly on Saturday morning for the community's annual Trash to Treasure sale. Kay Heigle and Nancy Kryway are longtime residents and shoppers at the Trash to Treasure sale. An armless lady lamp for sale. Anne Long helps work the sale. Lots of beach-themed decor...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Jewish Food Fest returns after pandemic hiatus
Patty Schreiber, Stan Liner, Steve Swedlow, Pearl Perlinski and Patty Glah celebrate the 15th annual Sarasota Jewish Food Festival. Janet Tolbert, Daryl Worobow, Phyllis Swerdlow and Patty Swerdlow sell food tickets at the Sarasota Jewish Food Festival. Attendees shopped for treasures at the art sale that the Temple Sinai congregates...
YAHOO!
BUSINESS PEOPLE: Venice auctioneer honored at state convention
Local real estate auctioneer Neal VanDeRee was awarded the Lewis C. Dell Hall of Fame Award at the recent annual Florida Auctioneers Association Convention in Tampa. This award is usually given out once a year to an outstanding auctioneer and was bestowed on VanDeRee on Jan. 9 at the Presidential Banquet.
Longboat Observer
New restaurant concept to open in downtown Sarasota
There’s a lot that goes into creating a new restaurant. Especially one that seats 74. That’s exactly what the Art Ovation Hotel Autograph Collection in downtown Sarasota has been busy with as it prepares to open Tzeva on Feb. 8. The Mediterranean restaurant infused with Israeli influences will...
Best Romantic Clearwater Restaurants for Valentine’s Day
Last year on Feb. 13th, I entered a store and noticed a lot of men clustered like a herd of sheep in the greeting card aisle. Okay, maybe I should describe them as a herd of elk so they seem more manly. I moved closer and discovered they were choosing greeting cards for Valentine’s Day.
Longboat Observer
Whiskey & War Stories: Pairing Dinner & Bottle Signing on March 3
Event Description: We invite you to join us for a memorable night of "Whiskey & War Stories" with Horse Soldier Bourbon Whiskey and guest speaker SFO Robert W. Schaefer (USA, Ret.). Robert is a founding partner of American Freedom Distillery, maker of Horse Soldier Bourbon, and one of the 12 "Horse Soldiers" who fought during the Afghanistan War almost immediately following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, inspiring the film “12 Strong”.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do in Sarasota
Sarasota is a city bordering the Gulf of Mexico, just about 60 miles (95 km) south of Tampa. Before Sarasota became one of the most popular tourist destinations in the Sunshine State, it was home to Native tribes, including the Calusa, Tocobaga, and Timucuan. The name “Sarasota” comes from a 1700s Spanish map, which named the area “Zara Zota,” or “a place of dancing.” Throughout history, Sarasota has gained other nicknames, including “Circus City,” as a nod to the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circuses, which used the city as their winter headquarters.
Tampa Riverwalk in running to be the best in America
If you've been to downtown Tampa, you've likely been familiar with the city's signature riverwalk.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Police Foundation hosts Blue and White gala
Committee members Andrea Capek, Areaka Jewell, Sean Murphy and Libby Soderberg. Committee members Andrea Capek, Areaka Jewell, Sean Murphy and Libby Soderberg. Michael Dreznin, Luan Andrei, Thai Santos and Chase Gloeckner. Michael Dreznin, Luan Andrei, Thai Santos and Chase Gloeckner. The Sarasota Police Foundation put on its annual Blue and...
William Dean Chocolates: Local Chocolatier Ranked Top 11 in the World
Named Top 10 in North America and rated Top 11 in the World by the most comprehensive book on artisan chocolates, Chocolate – The Reference Standard, William Dean Chocolates consistently gets high marks and awards for its sweet creations in both aesthetics and taste. William Dean Brown, Jr., gave...
businessobserverfl.com
This week saw a gym, a restaurant, an investment firm and a Las Vegas buyer
Coffee and a sandwich: The owners of the 5th Avenue Coffee Company & 6th Diner in Naples have bought the eateries’ building. According to property records, a company registered to Frederik and Karen Overdijking paid $6 million for a property at 589 5th Ave. S. The restaurant’s address is 599 5th Ave. S, though, and that’s an address which doesn’t appear on the property appraiser’s website. Frederik Overdijking says in an email that despite the differing street numbers it is the same building.
tourcounsel.com
Westfield Brandon | Shopping mall in Tampa, Florida
If you are looking for different stores in Tampa, you can visit one of the oldest malls in the town. Westfield Brandon, gives you a warm environment where you can go shopping. In addition, its commercial and gastronomic offer leaves nothing to be desired, which is why variety is undoubtedly its greatest strength.
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton’s biggest drag race event back in 2023
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -U.S. Street Nationals at the Bradenton Motorsports Park is back after the event was canceled last year due to freezing temperatures. People came from all over, even internationally, to participate in the event on Sunday. “Yeah it was a bummer,” said Sarasota racer Chris Guela who showed...
St. Pete restaurant lands on Yelp 100 places to eat in 2023 list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Yelp released its 2023 list of some of the best places to stick your forks in – and some restaurants in the Tampa Bay area were included. "It's an honor," Dan Schmidt said. Schmidt is the owner of Uptown Eats in St. Petersburg. The...
cltampa.com
A rare midcentury 'Bird Cage' home in St. Petersburg is back on the market
Only a few exist, but a rare midcentury Florida home designed specifically for our state's balmy climate, is once again for sale in South Pinellas Point. Known as Vision-Aire homes, and nicknamed "Bird Cage houses" for their unique airey design, this home is just one of 13 built by the late celebrated Florida architect Glenn Q. Johnson, whose work can still be found at the St. Pete Beach Library, the North Shore Aquatic Center, and the Pinellas County Judicial Building, among other well-known structures.
sarasotamagazine.com
Five Fun Tropical Shopping Finds
Ever watched a fellow beachgoer unfurl a colorful and soft beach towel and scowl with envy? The Out the Back beach towel is made of a jacquard weave with a looped terry back, meaning it’s thicker than the average towel, and its reactive dye is designed to retain the fabric’s bold colors for life. $45, Everything but Water, 331 John Ringling Blvd., Sarasota, (941) 388-1205, everythingbutwater.com.
Seven bottles of tequila stolen from Port Charlotte Total Wine
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying three women accused of stealing bottles of tequila worth $684.93. According to deputies, the trio entered the Total Wine and More located at 19400 Cochran Blvd on January 23 at around 5:57 p.m. The trio was then caught on surveillance camera concealing seven bottles of tequila inside their purses.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County Hosts ‘Fire Fest’
SARASOTA COUNTY (WWSB) - Sarasota County hosted ‘Fire Fest’ on Saturday to educate and inform the community about the benefits of prescribed fire to the ecosystem. Staff from Sarasota County’s Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources and Emergency Services departments demonstrated how the county manages wildfire and explained how scheduled prescribed burns provide benefits to native habitats and wildlife.
