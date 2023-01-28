ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Hays Post

Report: 228,000 in Kan. applied for, were eligible for student debt relief

WASHINGTON —The only thing stopping millions of Americans from receiving the Biden Administration’s one-time student debt relief is a lawsuit brought by Republican officials and special interests, according to Biden. On Saturday, he said on social media, "It's simple: our Administration is confident that our student debt relief program is fully legal. And we're not backing down that easy."
KANSAS STATE
Phys.org

Research demonstrates need for student loan policies that encourage college enrollment

On February 28, the Supreme Court of the United States will hear arguments in two cases challenging the legality of the Biden administration's student loan debt relief program, which, if it prevailed, would cancel about $400 million in debt for about 16 million borrowers. Soon after SCOTUS hears these arguments,...
iheart.com

25 Arrested In Connection With Fraudulent Nursing Diploma Scheme

The Department of Justice announced that 25 people have been arrested in connection with a massive $100 million scheme to sell fraudulent nursing diplomas and credentials, ABC News reported. Federal prosecutors said that more than 7,600 fake diplomas were issued by three nursing schools in Florida: Siena College, Palm Beach...
FLORIDA STATE
Black Enterprise

Uncle Nearest Launches Initiative To Raise $1M for Underfunded Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, the top-selling Black-owned spirits brand in the world, announced the launch of its HBCU Old Fashioned Challenge, a nationwide initiative to raise $1 million dollars for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Kicked off on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, and extending through Black History Month...
COLORADO STATE
New York Post

Teaching activist Quintin Bostic admits selling critical race theory lessons to schools, despite ban

A Georgia teaching activist has been placed on administrative leave after bragging about really being an “evil salesman” profiting off illegally selling schools critical race theory lessons in disguise — despite a statewide ban. Former teacher Quintin Bostic was filmed by an undercover Project Veritas reporter admitting his illicit work for Teaching Lab, a nonprofit that says its “mission is to fundamentally shift the paradigm of teacher professional learning for educational equity.” “It’s like a scam lab,” Bostic stunningly admitted in one chat, cackling wildly as he insisted it was really “for profit.” “I would say I’m a good salesman, but I’m also...
GEORGIA STATE
US News and World Report

3 Ways Graduate School Pays Off

Graduate school requires a significant investment of both time and money. While there are affordable options at brick-and-mortar institutions and through online programs, some two-year, full-time graduate programs can cost more than $100,000. Doctoral and professional programs can cost even more and require more years of study. But experts say...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS DFW

Morgan State University to offer new scholarships for undocumented immigrants

BALTIMORE -- Undocumented students seeking a higher education sometimes struggle to find the funds to make their dreams come true.But Morgan State University is now offering scholarships to make those dreams obtainable.After recording its largest enrollment ever of more than 9,100 students, Morgan State University has noticed a spike in international students. In just over a year, the university gained an extra 5% of international students. Now, Morgan State University is extending a hand to undocumented immigrants who want to earn a degree.The university is partnering with TheDream.US to offer 10 scholarships to undocumented students.They will receive $33,000 over the course of...
BALTIMORE, MD
kidsinthehouse.com

College Degrees to Consider for Your Teen

When it comes to choosing a college degree can be a daunting task for any teenager. Learning to become independent as a teen gets older is hard enough! There are so many options out there, and it can be tough to know where to start. While it's important to follow your passions and choose a degree that aligns with your interests and goals, it's also helpful to consider which degrees are in high demand and have strong earning potential. Here are some college degrees to consider for your teen.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phys.org

New report on diversity trends in STEM workforce and education

Today, the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics, or NCSES—part of the U.S. National Science Foundation—released Diversity and STEM: Women, Minorities, and Persons with Disabilities 2023, the federal government's latest and most complete analysis of diversity trends in STEM employment and education. "Diversity is America's unique advantage...
dallasexpress.com

Universities Making Changes Amid AI Fears

Generative artificial intelligence, as seen in many customer service chatbots, has become more advanced in recent months, resulting in students using them for their courses, prompting universities to consider changing how they assign work. Professors such as Antony Aumann from Northern Michigan University have noticed an uptick in some students’...
bestcolleges.com

Looming Enrollment Cliff Poses Serious Threat to Colleges

The enrollment cliff poses a Darwinian threat to higher education, allowing only the wealthiest and market savviest to survive. Thanks to lower birthrates during the Great Recession, the college-age population will shrink beginning in 2025. College officials call this demographic phenomenon the "enrollment cliff." The effects will vary based on...
CALIFORNIA STATE

