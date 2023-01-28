Read full article on original website
Report: 228,000 in Kan. applied for, were eligible for student debt relief
WASHINGTON —The only thing stopping millions of Americans from receiving the Biden Administration’s one-time student debt relief is a lawsuit brought by Republican officials and special interests, according to Biden. On Saturday, he said on social media, "It's simple: our Administration is confident that our student debt relief program is fully legal. And we're not backing down that easy."
Phys.org
Research demonstrates need for student loan policies that encourage college enrollment
On February 28, the Supreme Court of the United States will hear arguments in two cases challenging the legality of the Biden administration's student loan debt relief program, which, if it prevailed, would cancel about $400 million in debt for about 16 million borrowers. Soon after SCOTUS hears these arguments,...
iheart.com
25 Arrested In Connection With Fraudulent Nursing Diploma Scheme
The Department of Justice announced that 25 people have been arrested in connection with a massive $100 million scheme to sell fraudulent nursing diplomas and credentials, ABC News reported. Federal prosecutors said that more than 7,600 fake diplomas were issued by three nursing schools in Florida: Siena College, Palm Beach...
Public education without students? New movement could transform America’s schools
What if they offered public education and no one came?
Bill that ties teacher pay bump, scholarships for private education options clears committee
Utah teachers could get a pay raise this year. Utah lawmakers tied the raise to a school choice program. Tax dollars could be used for private school or homeschool.
Pennsylvania is axing its college degree requirement for 65,000 state jobs, calling it an ‘arbitrary requirement’
Josh Shapiro removed degree requirements from 92% of jobs on his first full day in office. Just one day after Josh Shapiro was sworn in as Pennsylvania’s youngest governor in over 20 years, he threw open “the doors of opportunity” for non-degree holding constituents who “just want a fair shot.”
Uncle Nearest Launches Initiative To Raise $1M for Underfunded Historically Black Colleges and Universities
Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, the top-selling Black-owned spirits brand in the world, announced the launch of its HBCU Old Fashioned Challenge, a nationwide initiative to raise $1 million dollars for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Kicked off on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, and extending through Black History Month...
Experts discuss hiring trend of putting less emphasis on college degrees, one suggests White men could benefit
Some experts are predicting that college credentials will become less important in 2023 as businesses tighten their belts and prepare for a recession.
Teaching activist Quintin Bostic admits selling critical race theory lessons to schools, despite ban
A Georgia teaching activist has been placed on administrative leave after bragging about really being an “evil salesman” profiting off illegally selling schools critical race theory lessons in disguise — despite a statewide ban. Former teacher Quintin Bostic was filmed by an undercover Project Veritas reporter admitting his illicit work for Teaching Lab, a nonprofit that says its “mission is to fundamentally shift the paradigm of teacher professional learning for educational equity.” “It’s like a scam lab,” Bostic stunningly admitted in one chat, cackling wildly as he insisted it was really “for profit.” “I would say I’m a good salesman, but I’m also...
I'm a 23-year-old construction worker with a great career and no college debt
When I graduated from high school I first thought that I wanted to get a college degree but over the years I realized that construction skills will always be in demand. I'm glad I did.
KESQ
District reassigns principal of Virginia school where boy, 6, allegedly shot teacher, spokesperson says
The principal of Richneck Elementary School in Virginia has been reassigned within Newport News Public Schools, according to a spokesperson for the district. In an email to CNN confirming the reassignment, the district would not say where it was reassigning former principal Briana Foster Newton. School and district leadership have...
McKnight's
‘Unwitting’ senior living and care providers swept up in $114 million fake nursing degree scheme
Senior living and care providers across the country were among “unwitting” healthcare businesses duped into hiring more than 7,600 nurses with fake credentials due to a $114 million fraud scheme, according to the federal government. The Department of Justice announced federal charges last week against 25 nursing school...
US News and World Report
3 Ways Graduate School Pays Off
Graduate school requires a significant investment of both time and money. While there are affordable options at brick-and-mortar institutions and through online programs, some two-year, full-time graduate programs can cost more than $100,000. Doctoral and professional programs can cost even more and require more years of study. But experts say...
Morgan State University to offer new scholarships for undocumented immigrants
BALTIMORE -- Undocumented students seeking a higher education sometimes struggle to find the funds to make their dreams come true.But Morgan State University is now offering scholarships to make those dreams obtainable.After recording its largest enrollment ever of more than 9,100 students, Morgan State University has noticed a spike in international students. In just over a year, the university gained an extra 5% of international students. Now, Morgan State University is extending a hand to undocumented immigrants who want to earn a degree.The university is partnering with TheDream.US to offer 10 scholarships to undocumented students.They will receive $33,000 over the course of...
kidsinthehouse.com
College Degrees to Consider for Your Teen
When it comes to choosing a college degree can be a daunting task for any teenager. Learning to become independent as a teen gets older is hard enough! There are so many options out there, and it can be tough to know where to start. While it's important to follow your passions and choose a degree that aligns with your interests and goals, it's also helpful to consider which degrees are in high demand and have strong earning potential. Here are some college degrees to consider for your teen.
Utah bill would extend in-state tuition rates to refugees, asylum seekers
Refugees, political asylum seekers and others may get in-state tuition at Utah public colleges and universities. The Utah House Education Committee endorsed a bill to require colleges to grant residency to noncitizens who have received or applied for certain immigration status.
Phys.org
New report on diversity trends in STEM workforce and education
Today, the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics, or NCSES—part of the U.S. National Science Foundation—released Diversity and STEM: Women, Minorities, and Persons with Disabilities 2023, the federal government's latest and most complete analysis of diversity trends in STEM employment and education. "Diversity is America's unique advantage...
dallasexpress.com
Universities Making Changes Amid AI Fears
Generative artificial intelligence, as seen in many customer service chatbots, has become more advanced in recent months, resulting in students using them for their courses, prompting universities to consider changing how they assign work. Professors such as Antony Aumann from Northern Michigan University have noticed an uptick in some students’...
bestcolleges.com
Looming Enrollment Cliff Poses Serious Threat to Colleges
The enrollment cliff poses a Darwinian threat to higher education, allowing only the wealthiest and market savviest to survive. Thanks to lower birthrates during the Great Recession, the college-age population will shrink beginning in 2025. College officials call this demographic phenomenon the "enrollment cliff." The effects will vary based on...
