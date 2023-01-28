Short stay on bench reinvigorates Genenbacher as he carries Panthers past Titans for third time

Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Bearcats Can’t Overcome Tough Start in Loss to Cougars
W.F. West: Klatush 19, Dalan 18, Brumfield 9, Hoff 6, Jones 2, Kelley 2. Capital: Simmons 2, Landers 14, Schreck 4, Bjornsgard 9, Carlson 17, Sledge 2, Hubbard 2, Richburg 12. Falling behind 22-9 after one quarter, the W.F. West boys basketball team outscored Capital the rest of the way, but couldn’t come all the way back in a 62-56 loss on the road Saturday night in its final non-league game.
Chronicle
Cardinals Can’t Hold on to Lead Against Comets
Leading for three quarters and then some, the Winlock boys basketball team fell apart offensively late in a 63-57 loss to Naselle at home Saturday afternoon. Heading into the fourth quarter with a 9-point lead, the Cardinals were outscored 19-4 the rest of the way, having a hard time getting back into an offensive rhythm and dropping their final non-league home game of the season to the Comets.
