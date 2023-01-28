Short stay on bench reinvigorates Genenbacher as he carries Panthers past Titans for third time

Leading for three quarters and then some, the Winlock boys basketball team fell apart offensively late in a 63-57 loss to Naselle at home Saturday afternoon. Heading into the fourth quarter with a 9-point lead, the Cardinals were outscored 19-4 the rest of the way, having a hard time getting back into an offensive rhythm and dropping their final non-league home game of the season to the Comets.

WINLOCK, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO