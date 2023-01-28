Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
One Stat That Tells the Story in WVU's Wins + Losses
If the Mountaineers can get this one area cleaned up, they'll be in good shape.
ESPN BPI predicts WVU's remaining schedule
ESPN's Basketball Power Index projects that West Virginia will finish with a 17.9-13.1 record (up from 17.2-13.8 last week) and has a 0.1% chance of winning the Big 12 Conference. The Mountaineers are ranked No. 25 in the BPI (up four spots from last week), and have the tenth-toughest remaining schedule in the country.
Familiar face helped WVU with James Okonkwo
A familiar face helped WVU find and develop James Okonkwo, who is quickly turning into a budding star.
Former Player Says WVU Basketball Would Thrive in the ACC
Morgantown, West Virginia – There is no question that the Big 12 Conference is the toughest, most difficult conference in college basketball right now. With six teams in the Top 25 and no real weak teams, there is no other conference in the nation that compares to the Big 12.
Tuten, Canteen receive transfer ratings from 247Sports
Virginia Tech addressed several key needs with the NCAA Transfer Portal with what is currently considered the No. 27 transfer class in the country for the 2023 recruiting class with the latest ranking updates for running back Bhayshul Tuten (North Carolina A&T) and defensive back Derrick Canteen (Georgia Southern). Tuten,...
With an opportunity (or two), WVU Hoops set a new narrative
On Monday, we had a discussion on the Country Roads Confidential about what this week would mean for West Virginia University men's basketball. I mentioned at the time that the Mountaineers could really set the narrative for the team moving forward - for better or for worse. And, with the team defeating Texas Tech in Lubbock on Wednesday, then beating No. 15-ranked Auburn on Saturday, Bob Huggins' squad did just that. Check out the video above for this morning's two-minute take on that.
WVU Lands Local Talent
(Photo via WVU Recruiting) Nathaniel Flower, a 2023 football prospect from Fairmont Senior High School, has committed to play for Neal Brown and the Mountaineers via Twitter. Flower, who comes to WVU as a preferred walk-on, will be a kicker and punter for the Mountaineers. He will complete a position room that is wide open heading into 2023 with the departure of Casey Legg.
Quick Hits: Huggins talks Stevenson’s big game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball picked up a massive win on Saturday, topping the 15th-ranked Auburn Tigers in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Mountaineers showed a lot of growth as some key players broke out of their slumps to earn the win. Here’s what coach Bob...
Park strikes Linsly in overtime and advances to West Virginia state finals
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–The West Virginia High School State Hockey Championship continued on Saturday in the Friendly City. Where teams fought for the 18th annual “Bob Otten Trophy.” The #5 Wheeling Park Patriots had a remarkable win against #4 Martinsburg. Where they won in overtime 3-2. Then hours later took on the #1 seed […]
Charles Barkley Ate His Own Words
Charles Barkley is never one to shy away from sharing his opinion. Well, it seems as if that mentality has come back to bite him. According to WVU Assistant Coach DerMarr Johnson, was in a bar in Morgantown last night telling WVU fans that his Auburn Tigers were going to kick their “you know what.”
WVU four-year graduation rate increases post-pandemic
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Graduation numbers from the fall semester at West Virginia University have been released. In Morgantown, 1,423 WVU students graduated during the fall semester, but about 2,600 graduates attended the ceremonies held at the Coliseum, according to Assistant Provost for Undergraduate Education Evan Widders. “Students often attend...
WVDNR stocks trout in 4 NCWV waters
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has released the recent locations where trout was stocked. In the last week, the WVDNR stocked seven waters, including four in north-central West Virginia. During the week of Jan. 23–27, Deegan Lake and Hinkle Lake in Bridgeport were...
Huggins has grand plans to help the people of West Virginia
Bob Huggins' annual Fish Fry was another raving success. According to the West Virginia University Head Coach, the event raised "$2 million or more" after featuring a night full of laughs and tears with special guest Charles Barkley. Of course, Huggins does all of this in memory of his mother, hence the name of the foundation - the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Foundation. The money raised at these events goes to help with cancer research, but Huggins says he's not going to stop there. He hopes that he can, one day, do something more permanent to help the people of the state of West Virginia. Check out his plans in the video above.
The West Virginia hospital that once sat in the middle of nowhere
MCKENDREE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Deep in the New River Gorge near Prince sat a miner’s hospital virtually in the middle of nowhere that treated patients for 40 years, but today there is not much that remains of the once-busy medical facility. In 1899, the West Virginia Legislature recognized...
Winter weather advisory issued for some W.Va., Ky., Ohio counties
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a winter weather advisory for some counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday for Kanawha, Cabell, Putnam, Clay, Wayne, Lincoln, Mingo, Logan, Boone, Wyoming, northwest Raleigh, southeast Raleigh, northwest Fayette, southeast Fayette, northwest Nicholas, southeast Nicholas and northwest Webster.
Appalachian band awaits release of new album
A new album from the Appalachian-native Davisson Brothers Band promises to be their best.
Over 3,500 middle school students attend GEAR UP Southern West Virginia kickoff event
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Over 3,500 sixth and seventh graders gathered in the Beckley Convention Center to learn about a unique educational opportunity. Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs, also known as GEAR UP Southern West Virginia, held its kickoff event today. Students from Monroe, Summers, Mercer, Raleigh and Wyoming County joined in […]
Crumbl Cookies franchise coming to Emily Drive
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This story comes from our media partners Connect Bridgeport. A popular cookie shop is coming to Clarksburg. A Bridgeport family is set to open a Crumbl Cookies franchise on Emily Dr. “We’ll be in the end cap beside Jersey Mikes and Shogun (Japanese Steakhouse),” said Bridgeport’s...
Princeton Community Hospital rebrands under West Virginia University
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–WVU Medicine recently re-branded one local area hospital. Princeton Community Hospital is now WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital. A ribbon-cutting and flag-raising ceremony took place Friday on the PCH main campus. CEO of Princeton Community Hospital Karen Bowling said this partnership brings world-class medicine to Mercer County. “We’ve been able to build our […]
