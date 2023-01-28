Read full article on original website
Related
wxxv25.com
1/27 – Brittany’s “Cold” Friday Night Forecast
A transition to a warmer and more humid pattern will take place tonight into tomorrow as a surface ridge centered over the area today begins to shift to the east. In the mid and and upper levels, largely zonal southwesterly flow will persist through the tomorrow afternoon. Embedded within this zonal flow regime, very weak shortwave ridging will be moving through the area tomorrow, and this will keep enough subsidence in place to warrant a continuation of mainly clear skies through the afternoon hours.
wxxv25.com
Governor Tate Reeves delivers State of the State Address
Governor Tate Reeves, along with other state officials, gathered today at the capital to give the State of the State address. Following a very busy year for Mississippi, Governor Reeves addressed the state on the success he and his team have accomplished. He also speaks on what we as a...
wxxv25.com
Mississippi House Bill 401 to regulate electric vehicle sales
Electric vehicle sales are soaring across the country, but new measures in the state house in Jackson could regulate how they are sold. EV’s have had success in sales due to the company run store model rather than traditional dealerships. Mississippi House Bill 401 is proposed to require all...
Comments / 0