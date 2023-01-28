A transition to a warmer and more humid pattern will take place tonight into tomorrow as a surface ridge centered over the area today begins to shift to the east. In the mid and and upper levels, largely zonal southwesterly flow will persist through the tomorrow afternoon. Embedded within this zonal flow regime, very weak shortwave ridging will be moving through the area tomorrow, and this will keep enough subsidence in place to warrant a continuation of mainly clear skies through the afternoon hours.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO