ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
collinsvilledailynews.com

Ben Sloan Finishes Kahoks' Bowling Season With Solid State Performance

COLLINSVILLE - Senior Ben Sloan became the only bowler for the Collinsville High boys bowling team to qualify for the IHSA state tournament on Jan. 27-28 by tossing a six-game series of 1,255, tying for the sixth spot with Alton's Sam Ottwell as the Kahoks finished ninth as a team in the sectional tournament, held Jan. 21 at Collinsville's Camelot Bowl. This past Saturday, he posted an overall individual finish of 40th at the state tournament.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Collinsville School District Classes Closed, Roads Hit With Sleet and Snow

COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville Schools were closed Monday morning after the area was hit with a mix of sleet and snow overnight. Driving conditions throughout the Collinsville area were not perfect in the early morning, but street and road crews were out in force with salt and plows. Conditions should improve...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Collinsville Fire Department Shares Tips About Snow Shoveling Safety

COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville Fire Department has shared some important information about snow shoveling safety. Collinsville Fire Chief John Bailot says he quit shoveling snow years ago due to the health risks. “I don’t want to take that risk for myself,” Bailot said. “Every year in this region, there is...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Collinsville Presents Three $10,000 Checks To Benefit Non-Profits From 2022 Festival Of Trees Proceeds

COLLINSVILLE - During a recent Collinsville City Council meeting, the City presented three, $10,000 checks to the local non-profit organizations that benefitted from the 2022 Festival of Trees. The checks went to the Children's Dyslexia Center - Southern, Illinois, Collinsville Charities for Children, and Miner's Theatre. The 2022 Festival of...
COLLINSVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy