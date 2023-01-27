COLLINSVILLE - Senior Ben Sloan became the only bowler for the Collinsville High boys bowling team to qualify for the IHSA state tournament on Jan. 27-28 by tossing a six-game series of 1,255, tying for the sixth spot with Alton's Sam Ottwell as the Kahoks finished ninth as a team in the sectional tournament, held Jan. 21 at Collinsville's Camelot Bowl. This past Saturday, he posted an overall individual finish of 40th at the state tournament.

COLLINSVILLE, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO